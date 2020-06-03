In a shocking case of animal cruelty from Kerala, a pregnant elephant has died after some locals fed her cracker-filled pineapple which later exploded in her mouth. The incident took place in Malappuram district of Kerala when the elephant had wandered into village in search for food. However, some villagers stuffed pineapples stuffed with firecrackers on her tusks while she was walking on the streets.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden Surendrakumar said that her jaw was broken and she was unable to eat after she chewed the pineapple which exploded in her mouth. The issue came to light when forest officer Mohan Krishnan shared about it on social media. He said that she was standing in the river with her head dipped in water. “She trusted everyone. When the pineapple she ate exploded, she must have been shocked not thinking about herself, but about the child, she was going to give birth to in 18 to 20 months,” he wrote on Facebook.

“She had a sixth sense that she was going to die. She took the Jalasamadhi in the river in a standing position,” he wrote as he shared her photo from inside the river.