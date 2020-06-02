28-year-old RSS worker Ramesh Phoolmali was killed in communal clashes which broke out in Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa district two weeks back. As per reports, on May 18, an argument over the issue goat grazing between two communities living in adjoining Hapala and Dipala villages took a violent turn. As such, an FIR was registered by both parties at the concerned police station.

In the communal clash, 10-11 people from both sides were injured and hospitalised. Ramesh had suffered critical head injuries during the episode of violence. He was referred to a hospital in Indore. His sister was also attacked and admitted to a hospital in Khandwa. Ramesh succumbed to his injuries on Sunday and his body was brought to Khandwa for cremation, the following day.

Navnit Agarwal, a local Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader, had alleged that Ramesh Phoolmali did not die in a clash over a trivial issue but due to a pre-planned lynching perpetrated by members of a ‘particular community.’ However, the police’s initial investigation has ruled out the mob lynching possibility.

Vivek Singh, Superintendent of Police (Khandwa) informed that 19 people connected with the incident have been arrested. He said that the Police were making efforts to nab the remaining 3 accused. “The sub-inspector in-charge of the Ramnagar police outpost has been attached to district police lines for laxity in the matter,” he further stated. Following the death of the RSS worker, the administration converted the village into a police camp. A total of 22 people have been booked in the case till now.