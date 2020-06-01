Advertisements
Monday, June 1, 2020
Madhya Pradesh: 4-year-old raped in Chhatarpur, dead body discovered from a well

A case has been registered for rape and homicide.

4-year-old raped in Madhya Pradesh, corpse discovered from a well
Representative Image (Photo Credits: DNA India)
6

In a shocking incident, dead body of a 4-year-old girl child was recovered from a well in Chhatarpur in Madhya Pradesh on Friday. She was raped between the intervening night of May 28 and May 29, reported news agency ANI. The post mortem report of the child had confirmed signs of sexual assault. A case has been registered for rape and homicide.

According to the Superintendent of the Police (SP) Kumar Saurabh, the investigation in the case is underway. On allegations of police negligence, Kumar assured that disciplinary action would be taken against police officers if their conduct is found inappropriate during the investigation. “If it is found true, those involved will be suspended”, he reiterated.

Minor girl raped in Bhopal

On April 18, a minor girl was forcefully dragged into a car and was raped by two men, namely Shafiq Khan (24) and Abid Khan (22), in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. According to the reports, the 17-year-old girl and her friend were on her way to JP hospital in Bhopal, when she was abducted by two men near the hospital at 07:30 PM on April 18. One of the accused brutally raped her by taking her to the BHEL township and left her near the city’s Mayur Park.

