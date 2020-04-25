Saturday, April 25, 2020
Madhya Pradesh: Minor girl dragged, raped in Bhopal, accused Abd and Shafiq arrested

Shockingly, the car carrying the victim must have passed through police checkpoints in the 6-8km between JP Hospital and Govindpura including Board Office Square, however, the culprits were not stopped anywhere.

OpIndia Staff

Bareily girl alleges love jihad, forced conversion, rape and torture by Azhar and his friends, case registered
Representational image
6

In a horrific incident, a minor girl was forcefully dragged into a car and was raped by two men on April 18 in Bhopal. According to the reports, the 17-year-old girl and her friend were on her way to JP hospital in Bhopal, when she was abducted by two men near the hospital at 07:30 PM on April 18. One of the accused brutally raped her by taking her to the BHEL township and left her near the city’s Mayur Park.

One of the accused – Shafiq dragged the girl into an open ground where he raped her at a deserted area of BHEL township. The minor girl said that she screamed for help but there was no one around.

No checks at checkpoints

Shockingly, the car carrying her must have passed through police checkpoints in the 6-8km between JP Hospital and Govindpura including Board Office Square, however, the culprits were not stopped anywhere.

According to the victim, the accused threatened to kill the minor girl if she spoke to anyone about the rape. Terrified and traumatised by the threat, the victim kept quiet. Following the heinous incident, a friend counselled her and advised her to file a complaint.

The victim filed a complaint at her local police station, which initially did not register an FIR and transferred it to Habibganj police station, which has jurisdiction of the area around the hospital. In the complaint, the girl has named the accused as Shafiq Khan and his friend Abid Khan. A case has been registered against the accused under the POCSO Act.

“Based on the minor victim’s complaint, we have arrested Shafiq Khan (24) and Abid Khan (22),” inspector Rakesh Shrivastava of Habibganj police station said.

OpIndia Staff
