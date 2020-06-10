Wednesday, June 10, 2020
Maharashtra: 82-year-old coronavirus patient goes missing from govt hospital, found dead in hospital toilet after eight days

The worried family, in a video message, has urged the Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to order a probe into the incident and punish those found negligent or guilty.

OpIndia Staff

Representational Image (Source: News Nation)
7

In a shocking incident, an 82-year-old coronavirus positive patient, who was missing for last one week from a government hospital in Jalgaon in Maharashtra, was found dead inside a toilet in the same hospital on Wednesday.

According to the reports, the elderly woman had tested positive for coronavirus on May 27 and was under treatment since then at Jalgaon Civil Hospital. Later, the octogenarian went missing on June 2. The relatives and authorities began to search for the woman, however, she was not found.

Subsequently, the family of the patient lodged a case in a local police station on June 6.

According to Akbar Patel, Senior Inspector at the Zillapeth police station, they found some foul smell emanating from one of the toilets in the hospital. The police found the woman’s body in the hospital toilet eight days after she went missing. ‘We have informed the family accordingly’, SI Patel said.

The worried family, in a video message, has urged the Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to order a probe into the incident and punish those found negligent or guilty.

Second case of missing coronavirus patient in a span of a week

Reportedly, this is the second case of coronavirus patients going missing in the state in the past three days. On Tuesday, an 80-year-old male coronavirus patient had gone missing from the Dr B.R. Ambedkar Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali since Sunday.

The 80-year-old was later found dead near the Borivali station. It is believed that he was killed in a train mishap.

