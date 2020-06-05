The website of the People for Animals (PFA) organization that is founded by animal rights activist Maneka Gandhi was hacked on Friday by a group of hackers. The hacker group Kerala Cyber Warriors cited her remark over the Malappuram district while talking about the death of the pregnant elephant.

The hackers put a message on the web page, “Maneka Gandhi dragged the sad death of pregnant elephant for dirty politics”, with the popular coffin dance music in the background.

The message read, “Your agenda is clear, love for animal is intertwined with hate for Muslims. Spreading false information by a person especially being an ex-minister and a Lok Sabha member is a real threat to the nation and not acceptable.”

The hackers slammed Maneka Gandhi for accusing people of Malappuram district for the incident while the elephant died in Ambalapara in Pallakad district. They advised her to find the place on Google Map to know where it is located. The hackers posted that she deliberately brought up Malappuram district to spread communally motivated false information targeting Muslim majority.

They said that bond between Hindu and Muslim in Malappuram is strong, and advised her to “stay down, keep dreaming and keep it real”.

They ended the message with “We are Legion. We do not forgive. We do not forget. Expect us”, the popular slogans used by international hactivist group Anonymous.

Later the site’s control was taken back from the hackers, as their message has been removed from the website. But the Website is still down, as it is showing a message that the sire is under construcion.

Maneka Gandhi said that people of mallapuram are ‘repeat offenders’.

In a video statement, Maneka Gandhi has stated that people of Malappuram are repeat offenders in this matter and questioned why Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi is not taking any action.

She said, “Action should be taken against everyone who is suspected in Malappuram. These are repeat offenders. Whether it is children being sold in orphanages, as we have found, it is Malappuram. Whether it is people being killed, look at the crime rate in Malappuram. What is being done in Malappuram? Nothing. Look at the communal conflict there. Highest in Malappuram. We take so much action against other districts, why is no action being taken against Malappuram. Rahul Gandhi is from the area, why is he not taking action?”

Mallapuram is know for its intense criminal activity specially with regards to animals. No action has ever been taken against a single poacher or wildlife killer so they keep doing it.

I can only suggest that you call/email and ask for action pic.twitter.com/ii09qmb7xW — Maneka Sanjay Gandhi (@Manekagandhibjp) June 3, 2020

Maneka alleged that the district is known for its intense criminal activity with regards to animals. No action has been taken against a single poacher or wildlife killer so they keep doing it.

Complaint against Maneka Gandhi

A lawyer and a native of Malappuram Subhash Chandran had filed a complaint against BJP Leader Maneka Gandhi and others for allegedly involved in the hate campaign against Mallapuram and its residents following the death of a wild pregnant elephant which was fed pineapples packed with firecrackers in the state. Subhash Chandran in the plaint sought FIR against the leader and others under section 153 A and 120 B etc of the Indian Penal Code.

The complaint stated that Maneka Gandhi’s remarks on Malappuram are derogatory and delivered to malign the image of the residents of the district. Secondly, the unfortunate demise of pregnant elephant occurred in Mannarkad of Palakkad district that gained mileage on social media in the last two days, and not in Malappuram. The complaint alleged that a group is trying to give a communal color to the incident citing the population demography of Mallapuram district, which is a Muslim majority area.

Female elephant death case

A pregnant elephant had died after some locals deliberately fed her cracker-filled pineapple which later exploded in her mouth. Initially, it was reported that the incident took place in Malappuram district of Kerala, but later the officials clarified that the elephant died in Pallakad. The incident had happened when the elephant had wandered into a village in search of food. However, some villagers stuffed pineapples stuffed with firecrackers on her tusks while she was walking on the streets. The crackers exploded in her mouth that caused severe wound in her mouth because of that she could not eat for weeks and became weak due to starvation. She was standing in a river before her death, but because of weakness she collapsed and died due to drowning.

The autopsy report of the dead elephant has revealed that the crackers stuffed in the pineapple which was fed to the elephant burst in her mouth leading to severe injuries. The elephant was not able to eat anything due to the deep wounds, due to which she fell and drowned due to weakness. The elephant’s preliminary post-mortem examination was conducted at the Mannarkkad Forest Division. It revealed that the animal died as a result of drowning, followed by inhalation of water which led to lung failure. This has been identified as the immediate cause of the death of the elephant.