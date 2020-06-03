Wednesday, June 3, 2020
Home News Reports Masood Azhar’s nephew Ismail Alvi alias Fauji Bhai, IED expert behind the 2019 Pulwama...
News Reports
Updated:

Masood Azhar’s nephew Ismail Alvi alias Fauji Bhai, IED expert behind the 2019 Pulwama attack, killed by security forces in J&K

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Jaish-e-Mohammed Terrorist Ismail alias Fauji Bhai (L) and Jaish chief Masood Azhar
91

In a massive success for the Indian security forces, Islamic terrorist Mohammad Ismail Alvi alias Fauji Bhai aka Lambu, who is the nephew of Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar has been killed by security forces in an encounter in J&K’s Pulwama.

According to the reports, Ismail Alvi was the mastermind behind the Pulwama terror attack and it is also believed that the Jaish terrorist had the assembled IED that was used in the February 2019 terror attack that killed 40 CRPF Jawans.

“Ismail is an IED expert and helped other bombers of the Pulwama attack to fit the bomb in Maruti Eeco van,” an army officer had revealed.

It is also reported that Mohammad Ismail Alvi, alias Lambu, was also involved in the last week’s failed bombing in Pulwama’s Ayangund area in Jammu and Kashmir. “We have information that Ismail Lambu planned to carry out similar car bombing in one of the camps or a convoy. The bomb was placed in the Santro car but it was detected on time in the wee hours on Thursday,” another officer said.

On Wednesday, the security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in the Kangan area in the south Kashmir district in the morning following information about the presence of Jaish terrorists. The search operation turned into an encounter as terrorists opened fire towards the forces, who retaliated and killed three Jaish terrorists in the encounter.

The identity of the other terrorists is being ascertained by the security forces. The forces have recovered incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition from the site of the encounter.

Fauji baba alias Ismail was behind the recent foiled terror attack

The encounter of Ismail alias Fauji Bhai comes just a week after the Jammu and Kashmir police in a joint operation with security forces had averted a major attack after they received information that a terrorist was moving in a car laden with explosives. 

According to the reports, Ismail Alvi, who is the current head of the Jaish in the Valley, had filled the car with explosives in order to carry out a terror attack in the valley similar to the earlier 2019 Pulwama attack.

The initial investigations had revealed that the white Santro car in which IED was fitted by Ismail belonged to Hizbul Mujhauddin terrorist Hidayatullah Malik.

The suspected vehicle arrived at night and a few rounds of bullets were fired at it. The driver abandoned the vehicle a bit further down the road and managed to escape in the darkness.

On inspection, the car was found to be carrying at least 40 kg explosives in a drum. The attempted terror attack has a great resemblance to the one in Pulwama where a vehicle-borne IED was used in a suicide attack.

Later,  the vehicle was exploded in-situ by bomb disposal squads. The controlled explosion, which was video recorded, completely destroyed the car, giving the indication the power of the bomb it was carrying. 

Further, according to security forces, Lambu, who is often referred to as Ismail Bhai, came to India sometime in late 2018 and helped Pulwama attack co-conspirators Mudassir Khan, Khalid, and Mohammad Umar Farooq to obtain explosive material including gelatin sticks from stone quarries and ammonium nitrate to build IEDs to carry out attacks in Pulwama.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

Entertainment

“Chacha hai, aisa kabhi nahin kar sakte,” Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s niece alleges torture, sexual assault by his brother, says the actor did not support her

OpIndia Staff -
She further alleged that when she told Nawazuddin about the childhood trauma she went through, even he did not believe her.
Read more
Social Media

Netizens challenge Vir Das to mock Islam and its prophet as he mocks Hinduism after he asks people to pay for his jokes

OpIndia Staff -
Political activist Ramesh Solanki has set in motion an interesting turn of events involving comedian Vir Das.
Read more

AAP leader Tahir Hussain transferred Rs. 1.1 crores to shell companies, anti-CAA protesters told to be prepared for ‘big action’ during Trump visit: Reports

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The charges-sheet says that Tahir Hussain transferred Rs. 1.1 crores to shell companies and later received the money in cash.

Modi 2.0 government asserts its commitment to uproot corruption from India, warns the ‘high and mighty’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
P Chidambaram, the former union minister, considered 'untouchable' for a long time, was arrested by the CBI last year and had spent over 106 days in custody before managing to get released under strict bail conditions.

CNN News 18 withdraws fake news misquoting Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Ladakh standoff

Media Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
Ajai Shukla, a known conspiracy theorist of the Congress era, brazened out to peddle the same misinformation to claim that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh publicly admitted that Chinese soldiers had crossed into India's side of the LAC in large numbers.

Jamia students want to ‘blow up’ proctor’s office, carry out Minneapolis style ‘protests’ over slapping of UAPA on Delhi rioters

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
As America burns in flames after protests over George Floyd killing went violent, those in India drawing false equivalence between those riots and anti-CAA riots now want to ape the violence in India again.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Woman ‘protestor’ poops on an overturned police car in middle of riots in America. Watch the video (or maybe not)

OpIndia Staff -
A woman was seen defecating on a damaged police car in USA, an act video recorded and photographed by onlookers
Read more
Entertainment

Hindustani Bhau files police complaint against Ekta Kapoor for ‘inappropriate sex scene’ in her erotic web series XXX 2

OpIndia Staff -
Hindustani Bhau took to Instagram on Monday to share a video from outside Mumbai's Khar Police station stating that he has filed the complaint against Ekta and Shobha Kapoor 'for disrespecting our Indian military, national emblem, colonel tag and defaming our country'.
Read more
Social Media

Standup comedian apologises for insulting Hanuman Chalisa, says he is a Hindu too and will never repeat such acts

OpIndia Staff -
A video of Alokesh Sinha's performance had gone viral on social media recently, where he was seen using derogatory words for the Hanuman Chalisa.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi riot charge-sheet: Tahir Hussain met Umar Khalid, Pinjra Tod activists sent messages asking Muslims to keep acid, petrol, hot water, stones ready

OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi riot charge-sheet prove beyond doubt that the violence was well planed and organised by Islamist and leftist activists
Read more
News Reports

Meerut: Shakib posed as Hindu to trap Punjab girl who eloped with him with jewellery worth Rs 25 lakh, beheads her after revealing his...

OpIndia Staff -
Meerut police solves one-year old mysterious murder case, finds Muslim Shakib had eloped with Hindu girl pretending to be Hindu and then killed her
Read more
OpIndia Explains

As in US, so in India: Antifa in India glorifies Naxalism, advocates violence against Sanghis and engages in genocidal rhetoric

K Bhattacharjee -
India cannot afford to take the threat of Antifa India lightly. India has been waging a war against Red Terror for decades.
Read more

Latest News

Entertainment

“Chacha hai, aisa kabhi nahin kar sakte,” Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s niece alleges torture, sexual assault by his brother, says the actor did not support her

OpIndia Staff -
She further alleged that when she told Nawazuddin about the childhood trauma she went through, even he did not believe her.
Read more
News Reports

George Floyd case: Solidarity posts by social media users backfire as crucial information gets lost under the #BlackLivesMatter hashtag

OpIndia Staff -
Social Media users on Instagram shared black images with #BlackLivesMatter and #BLM to express their solidarity with Black victims of racial discrimination
Read more
News Reports

Masood Azhar’s nephew Ismail Alvi alias Fauji Bhai, IED expert behind the 2019 Pulwama attack, killed by security forces in J&K

OpIndia Staff -
Ismail Alvi is an IED expert who helped in assembling the Pulwama attack bomb and the bomb recovered last week
Read more
Social Media

Netizens challenge Vir Das to mock Islam and its prophet as he mocks Hinduism after he asks people to pay for his jokes

OpIndia Staff -
Political activist Ramesh Solanki has set in motion an interesting turn of events involving comedian Vir Das.
Read more
News Reports

AAP leader Tahir Hussain transferred Rs. 1.1 crores to shell companies, anti-CAA protesters told to be prepared for ‘big action’ during Trump visit: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The charges-sheet says that Tahir Hussain transferred Rs. 1.1 crores to shell companies and later received the money in cash.
Read more
News Reports

Modi 2.0 government asserts its commitment to uproot corruption from India, warns the ‘high and mighty’

OpIndia Staff -
P Chidambaram, the former union minister, considered 'untouchable' for a long time, was arrested by the CBI last year and had spent over 106 days in custody before managing to get released under strict bail conditions.
Read more
Media Fact-Check

CNN News 18 withdraws fake news misquoting Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Ladakh standoff

OpIndia Staff -
Ajai Shukla, a known conspiracy theorist of the Congress era, brazened out to peddle the same misinformation to claim that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh publicly admitted that Chinese soldiers had crossed into India's side of the LAC in large numbers.
Read more
News Reports

Jamia students want to ‘blow up’ proctor’s office, carry out Minneapolis style ‘protests’ over slapping of UAPA on Delhi rioters

OpIndia Staff -
As America burns in flames after protests over George Floyd killing went violent, those in India drawing false equivalence between those riots and anti-CAA riots now want to ape the violence in India again.
Read more
News Reports

Google removes ‘Mitron’ and ‘Remove China Apps’ from Google Play store on all Android devices over ‘policy violation’

OpIndia Staff -
The apps had gained popularity in the country at a time when there is a rising anti-China sentiment among many citizens as tensions between two countries has escalated in recent days over the border stand-off.
Read more
News Reports

Kerala: Pregnant wild elephant dies after pineapple stuffed with crackers fed by locals exploded in her mouth

OpIndia Staff -
The incident took place in Malappuram district of Kerala when the elephant had wandered into village in search for food.
Read more

Connect with us

229,334FansLike
360,417FollowersFollow
245,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com