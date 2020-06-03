In a massive success for the Indian security forces, Islamic terrorist Mohammad Ismail Alvi alias Fauji Bhai aka Lambu, who is the nephew of Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar has been killed by security forces in an encounter in J&K’s Pulwama.

According to the reports, Ismail Alvi was the mastermind behind the Pulwama terror attack and it is also believed that the Jaish terrorist had the assembled IED that was used in the February 2019 terror attack that killed 40 CRPF Jawans.

“Ismail is an IED expert and helped other bombers of the Pulwama attack to fit the bomb in Maruti Eeco van,” an army officer had revealed.

It is also reported that Mohammad Ismail Alvi, alias Lambu, was also involved in the last week’s failed bombing in Pulwama’s Ayangund area in Jammu and Kashmir. “We have information that Ismail Lambu planned to carry out similar car bombing in one of the camps or a convoy. The bomb was placed in the Santro car but it was detected on time in the wee hours on Thursday,” another officer said.

On Wednesday, the security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in the Kangan area in the south Kashmir district in the morning following information about the presence of Jaish terrorists. The search operation turned into an encounter as terrorists opened fire towards the forces, who retaliated and killed three Jaish terrorists in the encounter.

The identity of the other terrorists is being ascertained by the security forces. The forces have recovered incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition from the site of the encounter.

Fauji baba alias Ismail was behind the recent foiled terror attack

The encounter of Ismail alias Fauji Bhai comes just a week after the Jammu and Kashmir police in a joint operation with security forces had averted a major attack after they received information that a terrorist was moving in a car laden with explosives.

According to the reports, Ismail Alvi, who is the current head of the Jaish in the Valley, had filled the car with explosives in order to carry out a terror attack in the valley similar to the earlier 2019 Pulwama attack.

The initial investigations had revealed that the white Santro car in which IED was fitted by Ismail belonged to Hizbul Mujhauddin terrorist Hidayatullah Malik.

The suspected vehicle arrived at night and a few rounds of bullets were fired at it. The driver abandoned the vehicle a bit further down the road and managed to escape in the darkness.

On inspection, the car was found to be carrying at least 40 kg explosives in a drum. The attempted terror attack has a great resemblance to the one in Pulwama where a vehicle-borne IED was used in a suicide attack.

Later, the vehicle was exploded in-situ by bomb disposal squads. The controlled explosion, which was video recorded, completely destroyed the car, giving the indication the power of the bomb it was carrying.

Further, according to security forces, Lambu, who is often referred to as Ismail Bhai, came to India sometime in late 2018 and helped Pulwama attack co-conspirators Mudassir Khan, Khalid, and Mohammad Umar Farooq to obtain explosive material including gelatin sticks from stone quarries and ammonium nitrate to build IEDs to carry out attacks in Pulwama.