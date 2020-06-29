Congress, Islamists came together on Monday to attack Dalit leader and Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati after she extended support to the BJP-led NDA government in centre on the India-China dispute.

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Monday said that the party stands with Bhartiya Janta Party on India-China issue. She said that Congress and BJP are doing politics by accusing each other over the issue which not in the country’s interest.

Bahujan Samaj Party stands with Bharatiya Janata Party on the India- China border issue: BSP Chief Mayawati pic.twitter.com/INN7vqYXWO — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2020

However, right after she stood by the Prime Minister, she was attacked by Congress and other Islamists like AAP propaganda blog founder Rifat Jawaid for standing by the country on matters of security.

Dear Muslims of UP. You voted for her party in last elections. Mubarak ho! https://t.co/wXSsWCyPKo — Rifat Jawaid (@RifatJawaid) June 29, 2020

Big thanks to CBI, ED & IT Dept. https://t.co/BFIYNHNDK5 — Srinivas B V (@srinivasiyc) June 29, 2020

Uttar Pradesh Congress’ official Twitter account questioned her for standing by BJP on India-China dispute ‘when she needs to stand by the country’.Founder of AAP propaganda blog Rifat Jawaid chastised Muslims for voting for Mayawati in previous Uttar Pradesh state elections because she stood by the BJP in matter of national concern.Other Congress leaders cast aspersions that Mayawati was standing by the union government and not playing petty politics over security and defence because of ulterior motives.

‘Journalist’ who compared Dalits to animals claimed how the Dalit community will now know the ‘true face’ of the Dalit leader.

Mayawati has been the biggest let down. https://t.co/bcuuB7eNAQ — Yunus Lasania (@lasaniayunus) June 29, 2020

We knew this all the way, Behen ji. Thank you for finally confessing it!!! https://t.co/fKmcQMSJJk — Sadaf Jafar (@sadafjafar) June 29, 2020

Many Islamists expressed their disappointment at Mayawati for standing by the government amid border tension.Congress worker Sadaf Jafar who had also participated and organised anti-CAA protests too expressed her disappointment.

Though Mayawati had stood against BJP in the past and criticized the government’s actions on several occasions, she has shown support for the central government over the India-China issue. She has also called out Congress on its petty politics.

In the backdrop of ex-PM Manmohan Singh’s advice reminding him disinformation is no substitute for diplomacy or decisive leadership, Mayawati said that the opinion of the people and experts might differ. Still, we should leave it to the government to decide the course of action regarding the security of the nation. She added that it is the responsibility of the government to keep the borders safe.