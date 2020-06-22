On Monday, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Mayawati tweeted in memory of the soldiers martyred during the violent clash between India and China in the Galwan Valley, Ladakh, and emphasised that the course of action required to safeguard our borders must be left at the discretion of the government. She wrote, “The country is aggrieved, worried and agitated by the death of 20 soldiers, including a Colonel in the recent scuffle with Chinese forces on June 15. The government and the opposition must stay united and work towards finding a feasible solution.”

Mayawati added, “Amidst the challenging times, the opinion of the people and the experts may differ in terms of the future course of action that the government must undertake (to resolve the issue). However, it is best if we leave it to the government to decide the course of action regarding the nation’s security because it is the responsibility of the government to safeguard our borders.”

Mayawati’s tweet came at the backdrop of the ‘advice’ given by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to the incumbent Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In his press release, Singh had said, “We remind the Government that disinformation is no substitute for diplomacy or decisive leadership. The truth cannot be suppressed by having pliant allies sprout comforting but false statements. “

2. ऐसे कठिन व चुनौती भरे समय में भारत सरकार की अगली कार्रवाई के सम्बंध में लोगों व विशषज्ञों की राय अलग-अलग हो सकती है, लेकिन मूल रूप से यह सरकार पर छोड़ देना बेहतर है कि वह देशहित व सीमा की रक्षा हर हाल में करे, जो कि हर सरकार का दायित्व भी है। 2/2 — Mayawati (@Mayawati) June 22, 2020

The country is united, says Mayawati

Earlier, the BSP supremo had said that the country had pinned its hopes on the government and that it will safeguard the pride, honour and territorial integrity of the country at all costs. “It’s a good thing that the country is united and has forgotten the shortcomings of the government (at this crucial juncture). The government must now stand up to the expectations of people,” she tweeted.