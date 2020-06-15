Monday, June 15, 2020
Home News Reports Pakistan to shortly release abducted Indian officials after MEA summons Pakistan High Commission. Read...
News Reports
Updated:

Pakistan to shortly release abducted Indian officials after MEA summons Pakistan High Commission. Read details

The Indian staffers, identified as a CISF security official and a driver, have been missing since Monday morning. The Indian High Commission has raised this issue with the Pakistani authorities.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Pakistan High Commision diplomat summoned by MEA after two Indian officials go missing in Islamabad
Image Credit: Asian Age
285

Pakistan’s Charge d’affaires to India was summoned by the Ministry of External Affairs after two Indian officials working with the Indian High Commission in Islamabad (Pakistan) went missing, reported news agency ANI. He arrived at the office on Monday afternoon.

The Indian staffers, identified as a CISF security official and a driver, have been missing since Monday morning. The Indian High Commission has raised this issue with the Pakistani authorities.

Authorities in Pakistan were asked to return the two officials to the Indian High Commission immediately along with the official car.

Times Now journalist Nikunj Garg had reported that the two officials have been abducted by Pakistan’s intelligence service, ISI. It’s been hours since the staffers have made contact with the Indian authorities. It is pertinent to mention that recently, an ISI official was spotted chasing the vehicle of a senior Indian High Commission official in Islamabad.

Journalist Aditya Raj Kaul has reported that the two Indian officials were on their way to the Islamabad airport when they were picked up by the ISI. He added that now a flimsy story is being created to provided cover for the transgressions of the Pakistani agency. He also said they will be released shortly.

Towards the end of last month, two officials of Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi were caught spying in Delhi. The two-officials, named Abid Hussain and Tahir Hussain working in the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi were expelled and asked to go back to their country. Following this, the situation for Indian diplomats and other staff in Islamabad remained tense and there were aggressive tailing and surveillance. India had also asked Pakistan to ensure the safety of Indian staff in the High Commission.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsPakistan charge d'affaires summoned

Trending now

News Reports

Amit Shah visits Delhi’s LNJP hospital to take stock of situation after chairing an all-party meeting to deal with coronavirus crisis in Delhi

OpIndia Staff -
Union Home Minister Amit Shah called upon the political parties to sink their differences and join hands to tackle the menace of coronavirus pandemic
Read more
News Reports

“They told him he is worthless and he believed them,” Kangana Ranaut blames the lobby for pushing Sushant Singh Rajput to suicide

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut also lambasted tabloid writers who had vilified the late actor with adjectives such as 'psychotic', 'neurotic' and 'addict'.
Read more

A song unsung, A story untold: A eulogy to Sushant Singh Rajput

Opinions Saket Suryesh -
Sushant Singh Rajput (21st of January, 1986- 14th of June, 2020) passed away at the age of thirty-four on Sunday.

Ventilators available in India to double due to purchases made using the PM CARES Fund

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The PM CARES Fund was set up by PM Modi when it became evident that the Coronavirus pandemic will have severe consequences.

Coronavirus outbreak: ICMR refutes the study that claimed COVID-19 peak may arrive in India in mid-November

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Rejecting the findings of the research, the ICMR said that the study was a non-peer reviewed and it did not reflect the official position of the ICMR.

Communist Party of India wants BMC to take over Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia and turn it into coronavirus treatment facility

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In a letter to BMC, CPI's Prakash Reddy said that Antilla as well as other sky scrappers where apartments are empty should be converted into coronavirus facility.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has reportedly committed suicide on Sunday, June 14, 2020.
Read more
News Reports

Sushant Singh Rajput’s maternal uncle claims the Bollywood actor was murdered, demands CBI investigation into his death

OpIndia Staff -
Sushant Singh Rajput's uncle RC Singh said that he finds it difficult to believe that Sushant committed suicide.
Read more
News Reports

“They told him he is worthless and he believed them,” Kangana Ranaut blames the lobby for pushing Sushant Singh Rajput to suicide

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut also lambasted tabloid writers who had vilified the late actor with adjectives such as 'psychotic', 'neurotic' and 'addict'.
Read more
News Reports

Sushant Singh Rajput: Pakistani celebrities get attacked for mourning death of a ‘kaafir’ who committed suicide

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistani celebrities who mourned the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput were attacked by their fellow countrymen for mourning death of a 'kaafir' (non-believer)
Read more
News Reports

XXX 2 controversy: Ekta Kapoor deletes sex scene, slams cyberbullying by online trolls

OpIndia Staff -
Ekta Kapoor slammed cyberbullies for abusing, issuing rape threats to her and her mother Shobha Kapoor on social media
Read more
News Reports

Troubled media house NDTV loses another ‘star anchor’, Nidhi Razdan to quit the channel to join Harvard as Associate Professor

OpIndia Staff -
Nizdan Razdan announced that she is joining Harvard University’s Faculty of Arts & Sciences as Associate Professor after 21 years of working at NDTV.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Hateful comments against Indian Hindus: Police directs Delhi Minority Commission chief Zafarul Islam to appear for interrogation within 2 days

OpIndia Staff -
Threatening the Hindus in India, Islam had stated that Indian Muslims share a huge goodwill in the Arab and Muslim world due to 'scholars' like Zakir Naik.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan to shortly release abducted Indian officials after MEA summons Pakistan High Commission. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Authorities in Pakistan were asked to return the two officials to the Indian High Commission immediately along with the official car.
Read more
News Reports

Amit Shah visits Delhi’s LNJP hospital to take stock of situation after chairing an all-party meeting to deal with coronavirus crisis in Delhi

OpIndia Staff -
Union Home Minister Amit Shah called upon the political parties to sink their differences and join hands to tackle the menace of coronavirus pandemic
Read more
News Reports

Tamil Nadu: Due to increasing coronavirus cases, govt puts 4 districts under total lockdown

OpIndia Staff -
The decision was taken in the cabinet meeting but details on the guidelines are yet to be released. An expert medical panel had suggested the curbing of relaxation in the wake of rising caseloads.
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: State govt decides to halt plans to increase the number of beds because ‘migrants recovering faster’ without needing hospitalisation

Dibakar Dutta -
Reportedly, the state of West Bengal has 8,785 beds, out of which 25% are occupied. The highest hospital occupancy is seen in Kolkata and Howrah.
Read more
News Reports

“They told him he is worthless and he believed them,” Kangana Ranaut blames the lobby for pushing Sushant Singh Rajput to suicide

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut also lambasted tabloid writers who had vilified the late actor with adjectives such as 'psychotic', 'neurotic' and 'addict'.
Read more
Social Media

Netizens trend #BoycottAirAsiaIndia after YouTube vlogger and pilot Gaurav Taneja suspended by airlines company

OpIndia Staff -
YouTuber and vlogger Gaurav Taneja said he was suspended by Air Asia for raising concern over safety especially amid coronavirus
Read more
Opinions

A song unsung, A story untold: A eulogy to Sushant Singh Rajput

Saket Suryesh -
Sushant Singh Rajput (21st of January, 1986- 14th of June, 2020) passed away at the age of thirty-four on Sunday.
Read more
News Reports

Thailand: Vishwa Hindu Parishad reaches out to the poor in Bangkok, feeds over 3000 families in 9 districts

OpIndia Staff -
Vishwa Hindu Parishad has been conducting weekly charity activities every Saturday in the months of May and June in different areas of Bangkok.
Read more
News Reports

Karnataka: Landlord Noor Ahmad fires shots in the air after the tenant fails to pay rent. Watch video

OpIndia Staff -
The incident happened on Saturday night at around 10:30 PM at Belagavi in Karnataka.
Read more

Connect with us

230,970FansLike
376,181FollowersFollow
250,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com