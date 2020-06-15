Pakistan’s Charge d’affaires to India was summoned by the Ministry of External Affairs after two Indian officials working with the Indian High Commission in Islamabad (Pakistan) went missing, reported news agency ANI. He arrived at the office on Monday afternoon.

#WATCH – Pakistan’s Charge d’affaires to India arrives at MEA on being summoned by the Ministry, after two Indian officials working with Indian High Commission in Islamabad (Pakistan) went missing. #Delhi pic.twitter.com/RxilI9kz4t — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2020

The Indian staffers, identified as a CISF security official and a driver, have been missing since Monday morning. The Indian High Commission has raised this issue with the Pakistani authorities.

Authorities in Pakistan were asked to return the two officials to the Indian High Commission immediately along with the official car.

Pakistan side was asked to return the two officials along with the official car to the Indian High Commission immediately: Sources — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2020

Times Now journalist Nikunj Garg had reported that the two officials have been abducted by Pakistan’s intelligence service, ISI. It’s been hours since the staffers have made contact with the Indian authorities. It is pertinent to mention that recently, an ISI official was spotted chasing the vehicle of a senior Indian High Commission official in Islamabad.

#EXCLUSIVE #BREAKING | Terroristan plays it dirty again.

Pakistan abducts 2 Indian officials in High Commission in Islamabad: CONFIRMED.

First, they chased top Indian diplomat & now ISI abducts 2 Indian officials.



Details by Editor-in-Chief Rahul Shivshankar & Nikunj Garg. pic.twitter.com/DsQv0J6JmM — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) June 15, 2020

Journalist Aditya Raj Kaul has reported that the two Indian officials were on their way to the Islamabad airport when they were picked up by the ISI. He added that now a flimsy story is being created to provided cover for the transgressions of the Pakistani agency. He also said they will be released shortly.

Real Story: Two Indian High Commission Officials including a driver were on way to the Islamabad airport to pick up Indian Embassy staff this morning. On the way they were picked up by sleuths of ISI and now a flimsy story created of hit and run accident. Being released shortly. — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) June 15, 2020

Towards the end of last month, two officials of Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi were caught spying in Delhi. The two-officials, named Abid Hussain and Tahir Hussain working in the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi were expelled and asked to go back to their country. Following this, the situation for Indian diplomats and other staff in Islamabad remained tense and there were aggressive tailing and surveillance. India had also asked Pakistan to ensure the safety of Indian staff in the High Commission.