Pakistan: Two Indian officials working in Indian High Commission in Islamabad go missing

Two Indian officials working in Indian High Commission in Islamabad have gone missing reported news agency ANI quoting sources.

Earlier this month, two officials of Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi were caught spying in Delhi. The two-officials, named Abid Hussain and Tahir Hussain working in the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi were expelled and asked to go back to their country. Following this, the situation for Indian diplomats and other staff in Islamabad remained tense and there was aggressive tailing and surveillance. India had also asked Pakistan to ensure safety of Indian staff in the High Commission.

Note: This is a developing story. More details awaited.