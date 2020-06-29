The Mumbai Police under the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra has issued a notice to Karishma Bhosale and her mother for requesting the mosque authorities to lower the volume of loudspeaker that blared azaan.

The notice was addressed to Karishma’s mother, Varsha Ganesh Bhosale, which stated that it was inappropriate on the part of Karishma to have visited the Noori Ilahi Sunni Welfare Association’s mosque in Mankhurd and asked its authorities to reduce the volume of azaan that blared through its loudspeaker.

Unbelievable, secular @MumbaiPolice issues a notice to Karishma Bhosle and her mother because they dared to complain against the illegal loudspeaker use at a mosque in their neighbourhood. हेच का तुमचे मराठी माणसाच्या हक्काचे राजकारण @AUThackeray @ShivsenaComms @OfficeofUT? pic.twitter.com/f5MNDsed00 — Shefali Vaidya. (@ShefVaidya) June 29, 2020

“On June 24, 2020, you visited the Noori Ilahi Sunni Welfare Association’s mosque in Mankhurd with the plea of reducing the volume of azaan that blares through the loudspeakers installed in the neighbourhood. It was inappropriate on your part to visit the mosque for requesting them to lower the volume of azaan. Instead of entering into the mosque, the complainant should have followed the due law and approached the nearby police station to raise her grievances with them,” the notice read.

The notice read that such acts pose a threat to “law and order situation” in the region and directed Karishma and her mother to abide by the rules, failing which they will be booked under Section 188(Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) for violating the notice served under Section 149 and appropriate action will be initiated against them.

Karishma Bhosale heckled by resident Muslims for requesting to lower the volume of azaan

Karishma Bhosale of Mumbai was ominously intimidated by Muslim residents for raising her voice against the blaring of azaan in high volume from a neighbourhood mosque in her area.

A resident of in Mankhurd, Karishma had visited a nearby mosque to convince the authorities to lower the volume of the azaan that blared through a loudspeaker installed right in front of her window. However, when she reached the mosque with her plea, a raft of belligerent Muslims accosted her and intimidated her for requesting to reduce the volume of azaan.

In a series of tweets, Ms Karishma expressed the ordeal she had to go through at the mosque on Twitter. She alleged that within minutes of visiting the mosque for asking them to lower the volume of the loudspeaker, scores of people gathered in the mosque, including men and women and entered into an altercation with her.

Furthermore, the girl had also shared a Whatsapp message in which Mankhurd MLA Abu Azmi has reportedly asked the victim to leave her residence if she has a problem with the sound of azaan. Azmi reputedly accused the victim of inciting riots by raising her voice against azaan.