Nepali Congress, the main opposition party in Nepal, passed a resolution on Wednesday in the parliament urging the government to take back land China has encroached illegally. The resolution stated that Nepal and China share a 1414.88-kilometre-long border, as mentioned in the geographical and political map of Nepal marked in the national emblem. There were 98 pillars across the border out of which few pillars are missing while some had been moved towards Nepal. In various districts including Dolakha, Humla, Sankhuwasabha, Rasuwa, Sindhupalchowk and Gorkha, China has encroached 64 hectares of land that belong to Nepal.

BIG: Nepali Congress (NC) have put resolution inside Parliament asking for national commitment to reclaim land #China has illegally encroached upon by shifting the border pillars towards the Nepali side. Nepali Congress has sought answers from the government about the reality. pic.twitter.com/qSdzEc1oF8 — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) June 24, 2020

The resolution stated, “The boundary pillar numbers 35, 37 and 38 located in the border of Gorkha and pillar number 62 located in Nampa Bhanjyang of Solukhmbu are missing. As China has shifted pillar number 35 of Gorkha towards Nepal, Rui village lying in the northern part of Gorkha has been encroached by China and 72 households now been under Tibet Autonomous Region of China. Similarly, 18 households located at Jiujiu of Darchula districts have been encroached by China.” The resolution urged the government to use diplomatic means to take back the land and inform the house about the real situation.

The recent case of Kodari village

Kodari is a small village that shares a border with Tibet-China. According to recent reports, China has claimed it as a part of Zhangmu province. In a report prepared by Nepal’s Survey Department of Agriculture Ministry, China has taken over 11 places in Nepal. The report suggested that China is diverting rivers that act as natural borders to increase its territory.

In the report, the department claimed that a total of ten hectares of land in the Humla district is under China’s control. Further, six hectares in Rasuwa have been encroached as construction works caused diversions in Jambu Khola, Bhurjak and Sinjin. The report stated that there is a high probability that China may bring Armed Police in these areas over a period of time to develop observation posts.

As per the locals in Kodari village, they have been asked by the Chinese army to leave the village and move to somewhere else.