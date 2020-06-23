Tuesday, June 23, 2020
Ten places in Nepal already encroached upon by China through increased road network in Tibet: Report

Emphasising on the need for immediate actions, the report observed, "There is a high possibility that over a period of time, China may develop Border Observation Post (BOP) of its armed police in those territories."

OpIndia Staff

China occupied 10 out of 11 places in Nepal: Agriculture Ministry report
KP Sharma Oli with Xi Jinping (Photo Credits: Eleven Media Group)
202

A report by the Survey Department of the Agriculture Ministry of Nepal suggests that China is occupying its territory and setting up border outposts through increased road construction in Tibet, reported ANI. The report highlighted that 10 out of 11 places in Nepal have already been encroached upon by China. The report noted that a whopping 33 hectares of land has been occupied by diverting the flow of rivers, often considered as a natural boundary.

ANI reported that by increasing the road network in Tibet, an autonomous region of China, the Communist-run country had diverted several rivers and its tributaries to Nepal. The flow of rivers is gradually receding the Nepalese territories and if it continues to remain so for some more time, it would cede the maximum portion of Nepal’s land towards Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR)”, the report noted.

Reportedly, around 10 hectares of land in the Humla district of Nepal has been occupied by China through the diversion of Karnali and Badgare Khola river. Similarly, China encroached about 6 hectares of Nepali land in Rasuwa district through the diversion of Sinjen, Bhurjuk, and Jambu Khola rivers. The report observed that owing to massive road construction work in Tibet, rivers such as Kharane Khola and Bhote Kosi have diverted to Sindhupalchowk district. As such, China now claims the 11 hectares of land in Sindhupalchowk district belongs to Tibet. Moreover, around 9 hectares of Nepali land have also been lost to China due to the diversion of Sumjung, Kam Khola and Arun rivers to Sankhuwasabha district of Nepal.

The report cautioned that if the new direction of the flow of rivers continues unabated, then, hundreds of hectares of Nepali land may be annexed to Tibet. Emphasising on the need for immediate actions, the report observed, “There is a high possibility that over a period of time, China may develop Border Observation Post (BOP) of its armed police in those territories.” ANI stated that Nepal had not undertaken steps to secure its borders, following a survey in 1960s and subsequent erection of 100 pillars on the northern border with China. Interestingly, Nepal has 8,553 border pillars with India.

China annexes Rui village of Nepal to Tibet

While the landlocked country of Nepal has been at loggerheads with India over the supposed encroachment of regions such as Kalapani, Lipulekh, and Limpiyadhura, China has reportedly occupied the Rui village in Gorkha district of Nepal. As such, the village has now been annexed to Tibet, an autonomous region of China. As reported by Nepal-based newspaper, Khabarhub, the aggressive stance of Nepal’s Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli towards India has been an eyewash to suppress the events in its own territory. Even though Rui is still included in the map of Nepal, China has removed the boundary pillars to legitimise its occupation

