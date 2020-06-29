Monday, June 29, 2020
Home Entertainment Netflix's film "Krishna and His Leela" kicks up controversy over its Hinduphobic content insulting...
Editor's picksEntertainmentNews Reports
Updated:

Netflix’s film “Krishna and His Leela” kicks up controversy over its Hinduphobic content insulting Lord Krishna

People on social media have started raising their protest against the controversial content of the film which they feel is Hinduphobic and an insult to Hinduism. Netizens have accused Netflix of airing explicit content through the OTT medium, which is yet to be brought under the scrutiny of India's censor board.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Netflix's latest show
A snippet from Netflix's controversial show "Krishna and his Leela"
283

It appears that there is a competition among the over-the-top(OTT) media service providers to broadcast hateful content about Hindu Gods and Goddesses. Leading this competition is none other Netflix, an American media-services provider, which had, of late, aired a series of controversial shows that depicted Hinduism and Hindu Gods in a bad light.

Recently, a controversy has been kicked up after Netflix’s new Telugu film “Krishna and his Leela” showed a male character named Krishna having sexual encounters with many women, one of them with a girl named Radha.

People on social media have started raising their protest against the controversial content of the film which they feel is Hinduphobic and an insult to Hinduism. Netizens have accused Netflix of airing explicit content through the OTT medium, which is yet to be brought under the scrutiny of India’s censor board.

It is worth noting that Lord Krishna and Radha’s love is considered as sacrosanct by millions of Hindus and Lord Krishna’s leelas as lessons of life that should be imbibed by every individual. However, despite religious sentiments being attached to Lord Krishna, the producers of the web series have raised aspersions on the character of Lord Krishna, portraying the character of ‘Krishna’ as philanderer, readily engaging in sensual pursuits with countless girls.

Netizens were angry at Netflix and accused it of insulting Hindu gods. Many even wondered if Netflix will dare to make a movie on Prophet Mohammad.

This is not the first time that Netflix has been accused of hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus by broadcasting content that offended the sensitivities of lakhs of pious Hindus. Earlier, Netflix series such as Sacred Games, Ghoul and Leila were denounced for disseminating Hinduphobic message through its medium.

The discontent on social media is growing, with people questioning for how long Hindus will have to bear insult and see their Gods and Goddesses being denigrated by the web series broadcasted on the OTT platforms.

OTT platforms airing Anti-Hindu content

It is pertinent to note that not just Netflix but other OTT service providers such as Amazon Prime, Zee5 and others have been accused of providing a platform for Hinduphobic content. Recently, Anushka Sharma produced web series Pataal Lok, which was released on Amazon Prime, had faced flak for its content that offended Hindus and Hinduism.

Following the premiere of the series, several Hindu organisations, along with Sikhs and BJP leaders, had alleged that the series had attempted to tarnish their image. Anushka Sharma was subjected to fierce criticism for bankrolling a series that had hurt the feelings of Hindus and was served a notice from the court seeking her reply.

Another OTT platform, Zee5, was under the fire of Hindu organisations and senior BJP leaders over the blatant Hinduphobia pushed by the platform through its new Tamil web series ‘Godman’. Several Hindu groups, including prominent voices BJP MP Subramanian Swamy, social media users had raised their voices against the anti-Hindu web series. The blowback from the Hindu organisations and Hindus on social media was so severe that Zee5 had to suspend the release of the controversial web series.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

Entertainment

Netflix’s film “Krishna and His Leela” kicks up controversy over its Hinduphobic content insulting Lord Krishna

OpIndia Staff -
The Netflix's latest Telugu film 'Krishna and His Leela" portrays Lord Krishna as a philanderer, readily involving in sexual encounters with several woman, including one named Radha
Read more
News Reports

Jayaraj and Bennix custodial death case: Here are the 3 discrepancies between the FIR filed by Tuticorin police and the CCTV footage

OpIndia Staff -
There are glaring discrepancies in the FIR filed by the Tuticorin Police against Jayaraj and Bennix, who died in their custody.
Read more

Congress, Islamists attack Dalit leader Mayawati after she sides with govt on India-China dispute

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Congress, Islamists came together on Monday to attack Dalit leader and Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati after she extended support to the BJP-led NDA government in centre on the India-China dispute.

Was brainwashed by anti-CAA videos, will identify other rioters involved in anti-Hindu Delhi riots: Gun-brandishing Shahrukh cracks

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The image of Shahrukh Pathan wielding a gun at the police officials amidst the riots in Delhi had gone viral on the Internet and had come to symbolise the anti-CAA riots in the national capital

Unmasking Care India: A Board member with accusations of involvement in fraud, soliciting funds in the name of GoI and funding evangelical organisations

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Smriti Irani had hit out at one of the top functionaries of Care India, Neera Saggi, for soliciting donations in the name of GoI.

Nepal PM Oli accuses India of trying to topple his govt, connects it to new political map which illegally includes parts of Indian territory

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Facing criticism over poor management of coronavirus pandemic and illegal landgrabbing by China, Nepal PM accuses India of toppling his govt

Recently Popular

News Reports

‘Masjid tere baap ka hai kya’: Mumbai girl heckled for requesting to lower volume of Azaan blaring from mosque’s loudspeaker

OpIndia Staff -
Mankhurd MLA Abu Azmi asked the girl to leave her residence if she has a problem with the high volume of azaan from mosque loudspeaker
Read more
Editor's picks

Barkha Dutt threatened to get him fired if she’s not allowed entry into sensitive area, claims Retd Air Marshal

OpIndia Staff -
The incident about Barkha Dutt narrated by Retired Air Marshal happened during the national security crisis of Kandahar hijacking
Read more
News Reports

“It’s a curse to be born in an Islamic country” says mother of the 14-year-old abducted Hindu girl in Sindh, Pakistan

OpIndia Staff -
A 14-year-old Hindu girl was abducted in Saedabad in Sindh province of Pakistan.
Read more
Opinions

Nupur J Sharma vs The State of West Bengal: A little story about OpIndia that was not mentioned in the Supreme Court

Rahul Roushan -
We were not sure what will happen. After all, we were not some Prashant Bhushan or Vinod Dua to get a hearing in the Supreme Court and get relief too. But we kept hope and kept the faith.
Read more
Media

Democracy isn’t going anywhere. If you think it is in danger, contest elections: Manoj Bajpayee gives befitting reply to The Wire’s journalist

OpIndia Staff -
While the journalist was expecting the actor to make a positive affirmation to her beliefs and opinions, Manoj Bajpai chose to do otherwise.
Read more
News Reports

Rajiv Gandhi Foundation and its links to shady Soros funded orgs in India and Soros-linked organisations abroad

K Bhattacharjee -
The Rajiv Gandhi Foundation has links to George Soros, who had declared war upon nationalism and nationalists.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Pakistan SC refuses to suspend acquittal of Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh who was involved in the gruesome beheading of WSJ journalist Daniel Pearl

OpIndia Staff -
The Pakistan SC bench slammed the counsel for Sindh government for calling the accused, who beheaded Daniel Pearl, 'terrorists'
Read more
Opinions

In 2005, Imran Khan had instigated violent riots in many Muslim countries over a fake claim made in a news magazine, read details

Jinit Jain -
After Imran Khan hate-filled rant against the USA over the Guantanamo Bay claims, riots had spread in Pakistan, Afghanistan and many other Islamic nations.
Read more
Entertainment

Netflix’s film “Krishna and His Leela” kicks up controversy over its Hinduphobic content insulting Lord Krishna

OpIndia Staff -
The Netflix's latest Telugu film 'Krishna and His Leela" portrays Lord Krishna as a philanderer, readily involving in sexual encounters with several woman, including one named Radha
Read more
News Reports

Karachi stock exchange attack: Balochistan Liberation Army accepts responsibility of the attack, confirms all gunmen were suicide attackers

OpIndia Staff -
Majeed Brigade, a unit BLA confirmed that all the gunmen who attacked the Karachi stock exchange were suicide attackers
Read more
News Reports

Jayaraj and Bennix custodial death case: Here are the 3 discrepancies between the FIR filed by Tuticorin police and the CCTV footage

OpIndia Staff -
There are glaring discrepancies in the FIR filed by the Tuticorin Police against Jayaraj and Bennix, who died in their custody.
Read more
Crime

Illegal weapons factory busted at Bihar-West Bengal border, 7 arrested

OpIndia Staff -
The arrested persons include Md Laddan, Md Lalan and Md Parvez. Vaishali SP Gaurav Mangla has stated that Laddan, Lalan and Parvez are all from Munger's Kasim Bazar, a hub for illegal weapons.
Read more
News Reports

Congress, Islamists attack Dalit leader Mayawati after she sides with govt on India-China dispute

OpIndia Staff -
Congress, Islamists came together on Monday to attack Dalit leader and Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati after she extended support to the BJP-led NDA government in centre on the India-China dispute.
Read more
News Reports

‘China is committing cultural genocide in Tibet’: CTA President-in-exile urges UNHRC to discuss human rights violations in Chinese occupied regions

OpIndia Staff -
CTA urged the UN body to take appropriate decisive measures to protect fundamental rights in China occupied regions
Read more
Politics

Forget Sabarimala, look into regulating media instead: Kapil Sibal says media should not have right to freedom of speech and expression

OpIndia Staff -
Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal raised concerns regarding the independence of the Judiciary during an online seminar on Saturday.
Read more
Crime

Haryana: TikTok star found murdered in her own beauty parlour, family accuses ‘friend’ Arif

OpIndia Staff -
Shivani's phone was allegedly being used by the murderer. While she was killed on the night of June 26, a video was posted from her account on June 28, a few hours before her body was found.
Read more

Connect with us

233,566FansLike
392,743FollowersFollow
261,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com