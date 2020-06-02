The controversial web series – ‘Godman’, which is facing a lot of criticism over its alleged Hinduphobic storyline, has been suspended from being released on OTT platforms Zee5.

A controversy had erupted a few days back over the blatant Hinduphobia pushed by OTT platform Zee5 through its new Tamil web series ‘Godman’. Several Hindu groups, including prominent voices BJP MP Subramanian Swamy, social media users had raised their voices against the anti-Hindu web series.

Following the controversy, the online platform Zee5 has now decided to defer the release of the show – ‘Godman’. The first episode was set to be aired June 12, but it has been suspended as of now.

In a statement released by Zee5, it said that they have decided to suspend the release of this show at this moment and claimed that the producers, show, ZEE5 had “no intent whatsoever of offending or hurting any community, religious or personal beliefs or sentiments”.

Zee5 Tamil statement on Twitter

“ZEE5 is a responsible content creator. The platform has been following stringent guidelines when it comes to self-regulating content and has proactively instilled a robust set of features in this regard,” the OTT platform said in its statement.

The media group also claimed, “ZEE5 was also one of the first industry players to have signed the Code for Self-Regulation of Online Curated Content Providers”.

Zee TV group chairman Subash Chandra intervenes

Reportedly, Zee TV owner Subhash Chandra had to personally intervene to allay the fears of Hindus and assured BJP leader Subramanian Swamy that the controversial Tamil web series ‘Godman’ will not be aired on his channel Zee 5.

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy had raised the issue after a Hindu group, Virat Hindustan, managed by an ex-IAS officer and Swamy’s confidante Chandralekha had apprised him of the issue.

Further, Subramaniam Swamy was reportedly contacted by the Kanchi Mutt over possible content aired in the web series which could be defamatory to the revered Mutt. Reportedly, Swamy swung into action and spoke to Chandra over the Hinduphobic content of the web series.

Web series ‘Godman’ accused of Hinduphobia

The teaser of the web series to be telecast on Zee5 is laced with liberal doses of explicit content and abusive dialogues. Several Hindu organisations and users voiced their protest against the web series, alleging that the series aims to cast Brahmins and Hindu saints in a bad light. The trailer of the web series featured Jayaprakash as a Hindu saint, who is seen making crass remarks against the Brahmins.

The trailer also faced a severe backlash on social media where viewers slammed the makers for besmirching Hindus with their anti-Hindu content.

However, initially, the Zee5 chose to brazen it out by ignoring the criticism made by the users and instead shot back saying that the series is not against any specific community, caste or religion. The media group added that the content showcased is in the interest of the public at large which would keep people well informed and aware of all aspects across the society.

Later, facing intense criticism for the contentious teaser, makers quietly marked the original trailer as ‘private’ and re-released a new trailer after muting a few dialogues.

Complaint registered against the web series

A complaint was also registered against the director and producer of the ZEE5 original web series ‘Godman’ for allegedly depicting certain sections of the Hindu community in a bad light.

Tamil Nadu BJP Spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy had filed a complaint with the Chennai police alleging that Godman web series is against the Brahmin Community.

An FIR has been registered against the director of the show Babu Yogeswaran, producer Ilango Raghupathy, producer, under charges of promoting enmity between different groups. They are booked under IPC sections 63/20, 153, 153 (A), 295A,504, 505 1(B) and 505(2).