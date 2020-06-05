Friday, June 5, 2020
Home Fact-Check Media furthers a dangerous narrative, wrongly portrays scuffle between cops and a thug in...
Editor's picksFact-CheckFeaturedMedia Fact-CheckNews Reports
Updated:

Media furthers a dangerous narrative, wrongly portrays scuffle between cops and a thug in Rajasthan as ‘India’s George Floyd moment’

A thug in Jodhpur had assaulted the police officials before the latter pinned him down and kneeled on his neck to bring the ruffian under control

Jinit Jain

Also Read

Jinit Jain
Media organisations in India draw a false equivalence on an incident in Rajasthan with the recent death of George Floyd
a thug attacks cops(L), cops rein in him(R)
369

Recently, the killing of an African-American man, George Floyd, by the Minneapolis personnel had stirred a furore across the world, especially the United States, where a raft of protesters in several cities, hit the streets in protest against the rampant racial discrimination that continues to plague the American society. The unfortunate death of Mr Floyd touched off protests not just in America but across the globe where demonstrators are staging protests either in solidarity with the victims of racial discrimination in the US or opposition to the perceived inequities faced by them in their respective countries.

While the world continues to roil with the death of Mr Floyd, Indian media organisations are drawing a dangerously false equivalence between the African- American’s killing by police officials with an incident from Rajasthan where a thug was beaten up by cops. A video of a scuffle between a thug and police officials in which one of the cops kneels on the neck of the ruffian is doing the rounds on the Internet. However, several media organisations in India quickly proceeded to equate the incident with the American instance where Mr Floyd was wantonly attacked by the Minneapolis police officers, leading to his death.

Times Now channel characterised the incident as ‘India’s George Floyd moment’, claiming that cops assaulted a man while kneeling on his neck.

Source: Times Now

ABP news channel also characterised the skirmish between the cops and the hoodlum as ‘George Floyd-like incident’ in India.

ABP news likening the Rajasthan scuffle with George Floyd incident.

Several other organisations also likened the cold-blooded murder of George Floyd with the fight that erupted between the police officials in Jodhpur with a hooligan. Here’s the entire video of the incident.

The reality of the scuffle between the thug and the police officers in Jodhpur

The incident pertains to the city of Jodhpur where police cops found a named Somakaran sitting in a public place without a mask. With not wearing a mask in public places being punishable, the police officers accosted the man and tried to challan him for violating mask-wearing guidelines. However, the man refused to comply and assaulted the police officers instead, which can be seen in the videos that had gone viral. After being attacked by the thug, the police officers pinned Somakaran down and kneeled on his neck to bring him under control.

Stark difference between death of George Floyd and punitive action against thug Somakaran in Jodhpur

This event is in stark contrast to the killing of Mr Floyd in the United States. Mr Floyd had not employed violent means to fend off the police officials. Instead, as a law-abiding citizen, he meekly complied with the police directives and yet was subjected to assault, presumably on account of his race, leading to his death. America has a historical context to the racial crimes committed against the coloured population. George Floyd was a victim of institutional racial atrocity against the African-American community, perpetrated by the American police which has a long history of perpetuating brutality against the people of African American origins.

By contrast, the incident in Jodhpur was about police officials trying to restrain a wrongdoer who had not only violated the state-mandated guidelines amidst the coronavirus crisis but had also assaulted them when accosted for his defiance of norms. The cops did not intentionally launch an attack against the thug. They were compelled to employ harsh measures against the hooligan after he assaulted them. Besides, Mr Floyd’s death once again brought to the fore the racial fissures that continue to bedevil American society. On the other hand, India’s issues vastly differ from the racial tribulations that continue to beleaguer the United States. India has been a beacon of pluralism with no record of committing atrocities along the racial lines and it is disingenuous to compare stray incidents in India with the wanton and deliberate racial atrocities in America.

However, this nuance was lost on most of the Indian news organisations, who in their bid to sensationalise every issue, painted the disciplinary action against a thug by the police officials as “India’s George Floyd moment”. It appears that there is brewing desperation among some sections in the society to incite nationwide upheaval and throw the country into chaos.

Recently, Aakar Patel was seen egging on the minorities in India to stage US-like protests in India. A case was subsequently filed against him under the charges of provoking and instigating people from minority communities to foment unrest in India. Before that, Ashok Swain, ostensibly a professor, called for ‘Muslim Lives Matter’ protests in India along the lines of violent protests in the USA following the death of George Floyd.

The unwarranted likening of the murder of George Floyd with Indian police’s action against the thug could result in unintended consequences. The casual extrapolation of America’s racial woes to the Indian context could spell doom for the country which is already staggering under the economic and human toll of the coronavirus crisis. The anti-national lobby, harbouring deep-seated hatred for PM Modi, is on the prowl for issues that can be exploited to stoke anarchy and corner the Modi government. The news organisations are doing to a great disservice to the journalism profession and the country by drawing a false equivalence between Mr Floyd’s death and rightful action against the thug by Jodhpur police personnel.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Jinit Jain

Trending now

Fact-Check

Media furthers a dangerous narrative, wrongly portrays scuffle between cops and a thug in Rajasthan as ‘India’s George Floyd moment’

Jinit Jain -
There is a stark difference between the George Floyd murder and what happened in Jodhpur when police tried to control a thug who assaulted them
Read more
News Reports

Justice for Bramsh Baloch: An Echo Of Revolution

Hakeem Baloch -
The current incident of Bramsh Baloch has not only exposed the relation of Pakistani state with the burglars, killers, death squad members, but it also unveiled the hidden dirty faces of Parliamentarians
Read more

From December 2019 to Delhi riots 2020: Here is how Islamist mobs tampered with CCTV cameras to avoid detection as they went on rampage

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
During the Delhi anti-Hindu riots, Islamists broke CCTV cameras. Police also confirmed no CCTV footage was recovered fro Tahir Hussain's house

Muslim mob torched properties of Hindus till 24th Feb night, burnt Dilbar Negi alive: Fresh charge sheet against 12 in Delhi riots

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
According to the charge sheet, a Muslim mob came from Brijpuri Pulia side in northeast Delhi and unleashed violence, targeting properties of Hindus. The mob continued damaging Hindu shops and burnt them till late night on February 24.

“He is being punished for being Muslim”: AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan once again plays communal card to defend Tahir Hussain

Editor's picks OpIndia Staff -
AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan defends IB officer Ankit Sharma murder accused Tahir Hussain, says Tahir framed by police for being Muslim

Times of India journalist Samina Shaikh tries to shame Hindus over the killing of pregnant elephant in Kerala

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
In Hinduism, Lord Ganesha has the head of an elephant and elephants are also considered holy.

Recently Popular

Social Media

Times of India journalist Samina Shaikh tries to shame Hindus over the killing of pregnant elephant in Kerala

OpIndia Staff -
In Hinduism, Lord Ganesha has the head of an elephant and elephants are also considered holy.
Read more
News Reports

Woman ‘protestor’ poops on an overturned police car in middle of riots in America. Watch the video (or maybe not)

OpIndia Staff -
A woman was seen defecating on a damaged police car in USA, an act video recorded and photographed by onlookers
Read more
News Reports

GoAir fires trainee officer Asif Khan after screenshots of his Hinduphobic comment went viral on social media

OpIndia Staff -
GoAir has terminated the employment of one Asif Khan after his anti-Hindu offensive comments on social media went viral.
Read more
News Reports

Investor Mahesh Murthy who claimed to be pro-women, booked in second sexual harassment case

OpIndia Staff -
The investor has landed into fresh trouble
Read more
News Reports

One suspect arrested in Kerala pregnant elephant death case, autopsy report reveals she could not eat for two weeks after cracker explosion in mouth

OpIndia Staff -
The forest department in Kerala has arrested one suspect in the case of death of a pregnant wild elephant in Kerala
Read more
News Reports

Karnataka: Congress MLA gives grand welcome to rioters of Padarayanpura who had attacked health workers, distributes Rs 10,000 each

OpIndia Staff -
The rioters of the Padrayanpura locality, who had attacked the health workers on April 19, not only received a rousing welcome, but each accused also received Rs 10,000 from the Congress MLA as a gift following their release from the Haj Bhavan, where they were quarantined under judicial custody.
Read more

Latest News

Crime

Himachal Pradesh: After Kerala pregnant elephant death case, video of a pregnant cow injured due to cracker explosion in mouth surfaces online

OpIndia Staff -
In the video shared online, it can be seen that the mouth of the pregnant cow has been injured very badly with a lot of blood oozing out of her mouth
Read more
News Reports

The ancestor of the Novel Coronavirus strain from China may have entered India in November or December before the first confirmed case was found...

OpIndia Staff -
A study by Indian scientists reveal that the ancestor of Wuhan coronavirus strain was in circulation in India as early as November 2019.
Read more
News Reports

“Your mother was Hindu, how can we trust you?” A shocking revelation by the niece of Nawazuddin Siddiqui

OpIndia Staff -
Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his family refused to believe the niece's allegations stating that they cannot trust the daughter of a Hindu.
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: Panchayat members and affluent people unaffected by Cyclone Amphan receive compensation meant for damage to houses, justify saying it is govt money

OpIndia Staff -
Out of 28 people given compensation for house damage due to cyclone in WB, 20 have undamaged houses and are connected to TMC
Read more
Fact-Check

Media furthers a dangerous narrative, wrongly portrays scuffle between cops and a thug in Rajasthan as ‘India’s George Floyd moment’

Jinit Jain -
There is a stark difference between the George Floyd murder and what happened in Jodhpur when police tried to control a thug who assaulted them
Read more
News Reports

Justice for Bramsh Baloch: An Echo Of Revolution

Hakeem Baloch -
The current incident of Bramsh Baloch has not only exposed the relation of Pakistani state with the burglars, killers, death squad members, but it also unveiled the hidden dirty faces of Parliamentarians
Read more
News Reports

Kerala: One person named P Wilson arrested in the pregnant elephant death case

OpIndia Staff -
The Forest Department has identified three people suspected to be involved in the elephant death case, however, let off two persons after interrogation.
Read more
News Reports

Complaint filed against Maneka Gandhi and others for alleged hate campaign against Mallapuram and its residents in the wild elephant death case

OpIndia Staff -
Maneka Gandhi had said that Mallapuram is known for its intense criminal activities against animals after the death of the wild elephant
Read more
News Reports

From December 2019 to Delhi riots 2020: Here is how Islamist mobs tampered with CCTV cameras to avoid detection as they went on rampage

OpIndia Staff -
During the Delhi anti-Hindu riots, Islamists broke CCTV cameras. Police also confirmed no CCTV footage was recovered fro Tahir Hussain's house
Read more
News Reports

Delhi riots: Speeches by Sharjeel Imam and Harsh Mander mentioned in the charge sheet explaining incidents leading to the riots

OpIndia Staff -
Police specifically pointed speeches by Harsh Mander and Sharjeel Imam and during the Delhi riots in the charge sheet.
Read more

Connect with us

229,508FansLike
362,940FollowersFollow
246,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com