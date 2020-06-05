Friday, June 5, 2020
Home Specials OpIndia Explains Is Safoora Zargar being unfairly kept in jail while she is pregnant? Here is...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsSpecialsOpIndia Explains
Updated:

Is Safoora Zargar being unfairly kept in jail while she is pregnant? Here is what the law says

Is Safoora Zargar being unfairly punished? Is her situation unique? Let us try to answer some of these questions.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Safoora Zargar was denied bail and liberals are calling it inhumane
Image Credit: National Herald
31

In February, Delhi saw widespread riots and bloodshed when the anti-Hindu riots erupted. One of the individuals who have been arrested in connection with the riots that occurred in Delhi in February is Safoora Zargar. She is an MPhil student from the Jamia Milia Islamia University and was arrested under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). Of all the arrested accused, the arrest of Safoora Zargar has attracted the most attention because she is currently pregnant.

Recently, her bail was denied by the Additional Sessions judge at the Patiala High Court in Delhi saying it found “no merits” in her application. “I do not find merits in the bail application, it is accordingly dismissed,” said Additional Sessions Judge at the Patiala House Court, Dharmendra Rana, while dismissing the plea filed by Zargar. She has been booked under UAPA for allegedly leading the anti-CAA protests at the Jaffrabad metro station of Delhi in February 2020 has been earlier denied bail on two previous occasions.

It is being alleged, mainly by people from the Left, that she has been targeted unfairly primarily because she is pregnant. Many believed that she should be granted bails on the grounds that she is pregnant and even has PCOS (Poly-cystic ovaries). But is there any merit to the matter? Is Safoora Zargar being unfairly punished and should she be granted bail because she is pregnant? Is her situation unique?

Let us try to answer some of these questions. While one can always make an emotional plea as many have, the law is impervious to emotions and thus, it must be analysed whether the legal system has provisions for such cases, or is Zafoora a unique case that is now creating the outrage.

Can pregnant women be arrested?

The outrage around the arrest and denial of bail of Safoora Zargar almost implies that her arrest itself and then the denial of bail was illegal since she was pregnant. It thus becomes necessary to find out what the provisions of the law says. There is nothing in the law that prevents the arrest of pregnant women and they indeed can be arrested if a case is made out against them. However, the law has provisions on how women are to be treated while the arrest is being done and post the fact.

Apart from the usual provisions like being arrested by a female officer, being segregated from the male prisoners, avoidance of being arrested post sunset etc, the provisions specifically say that all necessary pre-natal and post-natal care should be provided to females who are arrested.

The law also says that restraints should only be used on pregnant women as a last resort. Their safety or the safety of their foetus should never be put at risk. Women must never be restrained during labour.

According to Section 53(2) of Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973. and 10 Basic Standards for Law Enforcement Officials Proposed by Amnesty International, Medical examination of women should be carried only under the supervision of female medical practitioners.

The circumstances that Safoora Zargar finds herself in is not novel. The jail manual says that proper pre-natal and ante-natal care shall be provided to the prisoner according to the advice of a qualified medical officer. Additionally, adequate and timely food and nutritional supplements shall be provided to pregnant women.

The jail manual

The manual said that even if a prisoner is suspected of being pregnant, arrangements shall be made at the earliest to get her medically examined. The detailed report of the examination is then sent to the Inspector General of Prisons.

Further, the manual says that Gynaecological examination of the female prisoner shall be performed in the District Government Hospital and proper pre-natal and ante-natal care shall be provided to the prisoner. The manual also says that adequate and timely food, including supplemental nutrients etc will be given to the mother.

Will the nutritional needs of pregnant women be fulfilled in prison?

The Ministry of Women & Child Development (MoWCD) states, “The calorie intake and variety of food is to be increased for women prisoners who are pregnant or lactating and require more protein and minerals than usual.” Furthermore, pregnant women shall receive additional milk, sugar, vegetables, fish/meat, curd, fresh fruits and other such things as per the prison manual.

The manual also states, “Pregnant and lactating women should receive advice on their health and diet under a programme to be drawn up by a qualified health practitioner. Inmates should not be discouraged from breastfeeding their children. Medical and nutritional needs of women prisoners who have recently given birth whose babies are not with them in prison, women who have undergone abortion or have had a miscarriage should also be included in treatment and nutrition programmes.”

Numerous other facilities and recommendations have also been made in order to ensure that the health of pregnant women is not compromised.

What about Childbirth and children?

The MoWCD states, “The birth certificate of the child born to a woman in prison should never mention the prison as place of birth to protect them against social stigma.” Lactating women would also received advise regarding their health and diet from a qualified health practitioner. Inmates would also not be discouraged from breast-feeding their children. Directions are also given to the prison authorities to ensure that the child does not face any problems in case he or she is living in the prison with his/her mother.

Is Safoora Zargar the only pregnant women in jail currently?

The answer is definitely not. A pregnant woman in Maharashtra recently tested positive for the Wuhan Coronavirus. Even the fact that guidelines with respect to pregnant women in prison exist should have been evidence enough that the case of Safoora Zargar was not unique as such guidelines wouldn’t have been necessary if there were no such cases.

Furthermore, as per latest records, which happens to be from 2015, 419623 people are in the prison of which 17934 were women. It is not far-fetched to assume that at least some of these women would have been pregnant at some point during their time in prison. And yet, no liberal ever found the time to shed tears for all those women.

In a 2013 article, it was revealed that one pregnant woman delivers a child every 2 and a half months in Tihar jail. Thus, it is safe to say that Safoora’s situation is in no way unique and certainly does not deserve the level of outrage that has come from the Left.

How liberals have reacted to the denial of bail

Liberals have been demanding that she be given bail and after her bail was denied for a third time on Thursday, people are busy claiming that it is oppression of the highest order. They claim it is inhumane that a pregnant woman has been locked up in prison.

Some have said that the order denying bail to the accused is “shameful”.

Sagarika Ghose, allegedly a journalist, claims that the order is ‘remorseless’ and ‘dehumanizes’ a young woman.

Others demanded that Prime Minister Modi intervene personally to ensure that she is given bail. After crying for years that Narendra Modi is undermining an independent judiciary, it does seem rather hypocritical that they are openly demanding that he interfere with the functioning of the judiciary so that the demands of the liberals are fulfilled.

The real reason why liberals are crying so much over Safoora Zargar

Liberals are of the belief that unless people stand by the side and vocally support the most radical elements within the Muslim community, then they are not really liberal or secular. It is this reason that makes them glorify genocidal maniacs such as Aurangzeb and Tipu Sultan. It is the same reason why they are found writing mercy petitions for terrorists.

Claims that their concern is driven by he fact that certain facilities are not available to pregnant women in jail cannot be taken seriously. If it is not present for Safoora Zargar, then it is not present for any other pregnant female inmate. Where is the concern for the others? Of course, it is because they are not radical they are not worthy of defence.

That is how terrorist Burhan Wani became the son of a school master. Intriguingly, liberals who are so concerned about the health of the pregnant Safoora Zargar, without any real cause for concern at all, did not flinch one bit when an infant lost its life after being exposed to the harsh winter of Delhi during the anti-CAA protests night after night.

All of this is just emotional blackmail so that one of their own does not have to face the consequences of their actions. It is just another opportunity for them to cast aspersions on the Narendra Modi government. Or they could even be setting the state for something far more sinister. Because liberals have demonstrated time and again that there is no low they will not stoop to in their defence of Radical Islam.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termssafoora zargar bail

Trending now

OpIndia Explains

Is Safoora Zargar being unfairly kept in jail while she is pregnant? Here is what the law says

OpIndia Staff -
Safoora Zargar was denied bail and liberals on social media have been calling the order 'remorseless' and 'shameful'.
Read more
Fact-Check

Media furthers a dangerous narrative, wrongly portrays scuffle between cops and a thug in Rajasthan as ‘India’s George Floyd moment’

Jinit Jain -
There is a stark difference between the George Floyd murder and what happened in Jodhpur when police tried to control a thug who assaulted them
Read more

Justice for Bramsh Baloch: An Echo Of Revolution

News Reports Hakeem Baloch -
The current incident of Bramsh Baloch has not only exposed the relation of Pakistani state with the burglars, killers, death squad members, but it also unveiled the hidden dirty faces of Parliamentarians

From December 2019 to Delhi riots 2020: Here is how Islamist mobs tampered with CCTV cameras to avoid detection as they went on rampage

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
During the Delhi anti-Hindu riots, Islamists broke CCTV cameras. Police also confirmed no CCTV footage was recovered fro Tahir Hussain's house

Muslim mob torched properties of Hindus till 24th Feb night, burnt Dilbar Negi alive: Fresh charge sheet against 12 in Delhi riots

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
According to the charge sheet, a Muslim mob came from Brijpuri Pulia side in northeast Delhi and unleashed violence, targeting properties of Hindus. The mob continued damaging Hindu shops and burnt them till late night on February 24.

“He is being punished for being Muslim”: AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan once again plays communal card to defend Tahir Hussain

Editor's picks OpIndia Staff -
AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan defends IB officer Ankit Sharma murder accused Tahir Hussain, says Tahir framed by police for being Muslim

Recently Popular

Social Media

Times of India journalist Samina Shaikh tries to shame Hindus over the killing of pregnant elephant in Kerala

OpIndia Staff -
In Hinduism, Lord Ganesha has the head of an elephant and elephants are also considered holy.
Read more
News Reports

Woman ‘protestor’ poops on an overturned police car in middle of riots in America. Watch the video (or maybe not)

OpIndia Staff -
A woman was seen defecating on a damaged police car in USA, an act video recorded and photographed by onlookers
Read more
News Reports

GoAir fires trainee officer Asif Khan after screenshots of his Hinduphobic comment went viral on social media

OpIndia Staff -
GoAir has terminated the employment of one Asif Khan after his anti-Hindu offensive comments on social media went viral.
Read more
News Reports

Investor Mahesh Murthy who claimed to be pro-women, booked in second sexual harassment case

OpIndia Staff -
The investor has landed into fresh trouble
Read more
News Reports

One suspect arrested in Kerala pregnant elephant death case, autopsy report reveals she could not eat for two weeks after cracker explosion in mouth

OpIndia Staff -
The forest department in Kerala has arrested one suspect in the case of death of a pregnant wild elephant in Kerala
Read more
News Reports

Karnataka: Congress MLA gives grand welcome to rioters of Padarayanpura who had attacked health workers, distributes Rs 10,000 each

OpIndia Staff -
The rioters of the Padrayanpura locality, who had attacked the health workers on April 19, not only received a rousing welcome, but each accused also received Rs 10,000 from the Congress MLA as a gift following their release from the Haj Bhavan, where they were quarantined under judicial custody.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

No medical aid and supplies from Pakistan to deal with coronavirus pandemic in PoK, activists allege shortage of food in the region

OpIndia Staff -
Gilgit-Baltistan has only 2 outdated ventilators for Coronavirus patients, while Pakistan & China has started $14 billion dam project in the area
Read more
News Reports

‘Will you withdraw or should we dismiss’: SC refuses to entertain Prashant Bhushan’s PIL on ‘decongestion of jails’ over coronavirus pandemic

OpIndia Staff -
The Supreme Court stated that the coronavirus situation is different on every state and a general order cannot be passed. The bench asked Bhushan to approach individual state HCs with his PIL regarding jail decongestion.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Is Safoora Zargar being unfairly kept in jail while she is pregnant? Here is what the law says

OpIndia Staff -
Safoora Zargar was denied bail and liberals on social media have been calling the order 'remorseless' and 'shameful'.
Read more
Crime

Himachal Pradesh: After Kerala pregnant elephant death case, video of a pregnant cow injured due to cracker explosion in mouth surfaces online

OpIndia Staff -
In the video shared online, it can be seen that the mouth of the pregnant cow has been injured very badly with a lot of blood oozing out of her mouth
Read more
News Reports

The ancestor of the Novel Coronavirus strain from China may have entered India in November or December before the first confirmed case was found...

OpIndia Staff -
A study by Indian scientists reveal that the ancestor of Wuhan coronavirus strain was in circulation in India as early as November 2019.
Read more
News Reports

“Your mother was Hindu, how can we trust you?” Read shocking revelations by the niece of Nawazuddin Siddiqui

OpIndia Staff -
Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his family refused to believe the niece's allegations stating that they cannot trust the daughter of a Hindu.
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: Panchayat members and affluent people unaffected by Cyclone Amphan receive compensation meant for damage to houses, justify saying it is govt money

OpIndia Staff -
Out of 28 people given compensation for house damage due to cyclone in WB, 20 have undamaged houses and are connected to TMC
Read more
Fact-Check

Media furthers a dangerous narrative, wrongly portrays scuffle between cops and a thug in Rajasthan as ‘India’s George Floyd moment’

Jinit Jain -
There is a stark difference between the George Floyd murder and what happened in Jodhpur when police tried to control a thug who assaulted them
Read more
News Reports

Justice for Bramsh Baloch: An Echo Of Revolution

Hakeem Baloch -
The current incident of Bramsh Baloch has not only exposed the relation of Pakistani state with the burglars, killers, death squad members, but it also unveiled the hidden dirty faces of Parliamentarians
Read more
News Reports

Kerala: One person named P Wilson arrested in the pregnant elephant death case

OpIndia Staff -
The Forest Department has identified three people suspected to be involved in the elephant death case, however, let off two persons after interrogation.
Read more

Connect with us

229,634FansLike
363,046FollowersFollow
246,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com