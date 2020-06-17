Wednesday, June 17, 2020
Updated:

‘Proud of my son’s sacrifice for the nation, will send grandsons to join the armed forces’: Father of Sepoy Kundan Kumar

Sepoy Ojha was posted in the valley along with Col Babu, who also lost his life during the face-off between Indian and Chinese sides

OpIndia Staff

Sepoy Kundan Kumar's father
Sepoy Kundan Kumar's father proud of son's sacrifice, will send grandsons to join army
48

26-year-old Sepoy Kundan Kumar Ojha sacrificed his life for the nation in the violent face-off with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley, Ladakh. Hailing from Jharkhand, he was recruited in the Bihar regiment of the Indian army in 2011.

His father, Ravi Kumar Ojha, said, ”My son sacrificed his life for the nation. I have two grandsons, I will send them too.” Sepoy Ojha was posted in the valley along with Col Babu, who also lost his life during the face-off between Indian and Chinese sides.

Col Babu’s father proudly narrated his son’s stories of bravery and told how he fought terrorists in Kupwara. He added that he was mentally prepared for this day from the moment his son joined the army.

Ladakh face-off between Indian and Chinese troops

On the night of 15th and 16th June, a violent face-off took place between Indian and Chinese troops. It led to casualties on both sides. Chinese authorities did not release any official figures. However, the Indian side has confirmed 20 casualties. It is believed that the casualties on the Chinese side are above 40. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said in a statement that our soldiers died while defending the country, and their sacrifice will not go in vain.

