Wednesday, June 17, 2020
Home News Reports I had encouraged my son to join the Army to serve the nation, proud...
News Reports
Updated:

I had encouraged my son to join the Army to serve the nation, proud of him: Colonel Santhosh Babu’s father

Speaking to media, Col Santhosh Babu's mother had stated that while she is devastated as a mother, she is also proud of her brave son.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Col Bikumalla Santosh Babu was among the 20 Indian soldiers martyred in the clash with the Chinese in Ladakh's Galwan Valley
Martyred colonel B Santhosh Babu, Image courtesy: Zee
7

Col Bikumalla Santosh Babu of the 16th Bihar Batallion had laid down his life in the clash between Indian and Chinese forces in Galwan Valley on June 16. As per a report in Times of India, upon hearing the news about col B Santhosh Babu’s demise, B Upendra, his father, did not cry. Though visibly shaken, he held up his demeanour.

He said,” I was always aware that one day I could hear what I heard today, and I was mentally prepared for it. Everyone dies but it is a privilege to die for the country and I am proud of my son.”

The grieving father proudly narrated stories about his bravery and told how Col Santosh had fought terrorists in Kupwara and received a commendation for his exemplary service. He said he had encouraged his son to join the army from a young age. He knew the dangers involved in the line of duty. When he was young, Col Babu had joined the Sainik School at Korukunda in Andhra Pradesh and had eventually committed his life to the uniform.

The last conversation

As per the TOI report, on 14th June, when the parents asked Col Santosh about the border skirmishes during a brief call, he said,” I am not supposed to tell you anything. You should not ask me that. We can talk when I am back with you”.

During the telephonic conversation, the officer had reportedly told his parents that what they are listening on news channels is drastically different from the reality on the ground. The father said, “Little did we know that it would be his last call to us. Everyone has to die. But dying for the country is a big thing and we are proud of our son.”

B Upendra further added that he wanted to join the Army but he could not. When his son was 10-years old, he started telling him that he should think about serving the country by joining the armed forces. Col Babu studied in Sainik school from class VI to class XII and later joined NDA, followed by IMA. He had served in many sensitive locations, including Jammu and Kashmir, Arunachal Pradesh and Ladakh.

Exemplary 15-years of service

In 15-years, Col Babu had got four promotions. His parents wanted to see him in higher positions. Upendra said that he was aware of the uncertainties involved in the army and they are proud that their son made the ultimate sacrifice.

Col Santosh’s body will arrive at Shamshabad airport on Wednesday and travel to Suryapet by road, where his last rites will be performed.

Col Santosh was married and his wife is living in Delhi with a 3-years old son and 8-years old daughter. His wife, Santoshi, was the first to learn about his demise. His parents, Upendra and mother Manjula, are currently living in the Suryapet town of Telangana. His mother was waiting to meet him soon. She had reportedly asked Col Babu to get transferred to Hyderabad so that he can live closer to the family. She said,” I am happy that he gave his life for the country, but as a mother, I am devastated. I have lost my only son.”

Col Babu had reported back to duty near Leh only a month ago after the lockdown was relaxed.

Last rites to be performed in hometown

As per the latest reports, the martyred colonel’s last rites will be performed in Suryapet, Telangana. His wife and children had earlier arrived in Hyderabad by a flight from Delhi. Telangana CM K Chandrasekhara Rao had earlier commemorated the soldier. He had informed that Energy Minister G Jagadeesh Reddy will be resent on behalf of the Telangana government at the last rites of the family.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsIndian Army soldier, Galwan valley Indian soldier killed, Telangana martyr Santhosh Babu

Trending now

News Reports

India-China standoff: Indian Army confirms 20 casualties, sources indicate 43 Chinese casualties, Army says troops have disengaged

OpIndia Staff -
While India is reported to have suffered 20 casualties, 43 Chinese soldiers have been killed in the India-China stand-off
Read more
News Reports

11 accused in the brutal lynching of Hindu sadhus in Palghar test positive for Coronavirus, reports awaited for 6 others

OpIndia Staff -
The police on Tuesday revealed that eleven of the accused in the horrifying lynching of Hindu sadhus in Palghar have been tested positive for coronavirus.
Read more

China initiated the violent standoff that led to casualties on both sides, tried to change status quo, confirms MEA: Read the full statement

Government and Policy OpIndia Staff -
The Indian Army confirmed that the Chinese troops have killed three Indian soldiers during Galwan valley in a violent faceoff

CPI(M) protest against Modi govt’s ‘anti-people policies’ holding placards asking Brazilian President to go home

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
CPI(M) West Bengal had in January protested Brazilian President Bolsonaro's visit to India and had asked him to go back

Taj Man Singh, Surya hotels converted to Coronavirus facilities as the pandemic situation in Delhi worsens

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Luxury hotels in Delhi converted into coronavirus facilities as the situation in national capital worsens.

Rise of Urban Naxals in India: Delhi anti-Hindu riots and the loons of Democratic Terrorism

Opinions rachit0402 -
Delhi Riots 2020 is the biggest example of such Free Speech Terrorism laced with the poisonous conspiracy of Pinjra Tod Gang, AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain, Opposition Parties, Umar Khalid, Waris Pathan, etc

Recently Popular

Entertainment

“There are many other small fry’s but Salman Khan family is the head of this venomous serpent”: Dabangg director Abhinav Kashyap exposes the bullying...

OpIndia Staff -
Abhinav Singh Kashyap, director of Salman Khan starrer 2010 film Dabangg, took to Facebook to narrate his own bullying experience in Bollywood and appealed for a detailed investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput's death.
Read more
Social Media

Rajdeep Sardesai objects to the police investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, gets schooled by police officers

OpIndia Staff -
Sardesai had written that this is what happens when governments watch 'too much social media' and the Mumbai police should instead let Sushant Singh Rajput 'rest in peace' and let his family 'mourn quietly'.
Read more
News Reports

India-China standoff: Indian Army confirms 20 casualties, sources indicate 43 Chinese casualties, Army says troops have disengaged

OpIndia Staff -
While India is reported to have suffered 20 casualties, 43 Chinese soldiers have been killed in the India-China stand-off
Read more
News Reports

“They told him he is worthless and he believed them,” Kangana Ranaut blames the lobby for pushing Sushant Singh Rajput to suicide

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut also lambasted tabloid writers who had vilified the late actor with adjectives such as 'psychotic', 'neurotic' and 'addict'.
Read more
News Reports

India-China border stand-off: Three Indian soldiers, including a colonel martyred during a clash in Galwan, Ladakh

OpIndia Staff -
In latest development from the Ladakh front, an Indian Army Colonel, who was the commanding officer of an infantry battalion and two Army jawans have been martyred during a clash with the Chinese troops at one of the standoff points in the Galwan Valley.
Read more
Entertainment

‘When you speak the truth, you are branded a liar, mad, and psychotic’: Raveena Tandon speaks on the dirty politics in Bollywood

OpIndia Staff -
Sushant Singh Rajput's death has compelled many celebrities to break their silence and expose the exploitation and power-play that rules in Bollywood.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

I had encouraged my son to join the Army to serve the nation, proud of him: Colonel Santhosh Babu’s father

OpIndia Staff -
Col Santhosh Babu's father stated that he had encouraged his son to join the army. The colonel was a student of Sainik School Korukonda and had later joined the NDA, followed by IMA.
Read more
Social Media

Journalist Amish Devgan mistakenly refers to Khilji as ‘Chishti’ in his show, Islamists threaten him with ‘Kamlesh Tiwari-like death’

OpIndia Staff -
Controversial Islamic organisation Raza Academy, which is known for its involvement in the Azad Maidan riots, has also filed a complaint against Amish Devgan under section 295A, 153A, 34,120B,505(2) and Disaster management act for making insulting remarks against Moinuddin Chisti.
Read more
News Reports

Latest updates and important links about COVID-19 coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Live statistics and tracking of news related to COVID-19 coronavirus with focus on India.
Read more
News Reports

Congress attempts to trend ‘Yogi_Ka_Ghotalaraaj’ on Twitter. Here is how it was coordinated behind the scenes

OpIndia Staff -
The Congress IT cell had had sent an email to its online army to run a Twitter campaign portraying UP govt as corrupt.
Read more
News Reports

India joins Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence as founding members with US, UK and EU among others

OpIndia Staff -
The Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) is aimed at guiding responsible development, and usage of Artificial intelligence.
Read more
News Reports

Punjab-Haryana High Court issues legal notice to Anushka Sharma for allegedly insulting Sikhs in her web series ‘Patal Lok’

OpIndia Staff -
Popular Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has found herself in a lot of bother after 'Patal Lok' was released on Amazon Prime.
Read more
News Reports

India-China standoff: Indian Army confirms 20 casualties, sources indicate 43 Chinese casualties, Army says troops have disengaged

OpIndia Staff -
While India is reported to have suffered 20 casualties, 43 Chinese soldiers have been killed in the India-China stand-off
Read more
News Reports

11 accused in the brutal lynching of Hindu sadhus in Palghar test positive for Coronavirus, reports awaited for 6 others

OpIndia Staff -
The police on Tuesday revealed that eleven of the accused in the horrifying lynching of Hindu sadhus in Palghar have been tested positive for coronavirus.
Read more
Government and Policy

China initiated the violent standoff that led to casualties on both sides, tried to change status quo, confirms MEA: Read the full statement

OpIndia Staff -
The Indian Army confirmed that the Chinese troops have killed three Indian soldiers during Galwan valley in a violent faceoff
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus recovery rate surges to 52.47 percent: Ministry of health and family welfare

OpIndia Staff -
PM said that the country has started preparing to tackle the pandemic much before when coronavirus was not even a part of the global discussion
Read more

Connect with us

231,346FansLike
378,886FollowersFollow
250,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com