Prime Minister Modi, condoled death of soldiers who were martyred in the Ladakh standoff with Chinese troop and said that the sacrifice of our soldiers will not go in vain. India wants peace but if instigated, India is capable of giving a befitting reply, he said.

PM Modi condoles death of soldiers at Ladakh standoff

#WATCH — I would like to assure the nation that the sacrifice of our jawans will not be in vain. India wants peace but it is capable to give a befitting reply if instigated: PM Narendra Modi #IndiaChinaFaceOff pic.twitter.com/Z0ynT06dSz — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2020

“I want to assure the country that the sacrifice of our soldiers will not go in vain. For us, the unity and integrity of India is of utmost importance and no one can stop us from protecting it. No one should have any doubt that India wants peace. But, if instigated, India is ready and capable of giving a befitting reply in any manner,” PM Modi said. On the brave soldiers who lost their lives, PM Modi said that the country will be proud of them that they died while killing the enemy.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh condoles death of soldiers

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday tweeted condolence messages for the martyred soldiers.

The Nation will never forget their bravery and sacrifice. My heart goes out to the families of the fallen soldiers. The nation stand shoulder to shoulder with them in this difficult hour. We are proud of the bravery and courage of India’s breavehearts. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) June 17, 2020

“The nation stand shoulder to shoulder with them in this difficult hour,” Singh tweeted.

Amit Shah condoles death of soldiers in Ladakh standoff

Home Minister Amit Shah today took to Twitter to condole the death of the soldiers at the Ladakh standoff with China.

The pain of losing our brave soldiers while protecting our motherland at Ladakh’s Galwan can not be put in words. Nation salutes our immortal heroes who sacrificed their lives to keep Indian territory safe and secure. Their bravery reflects India’s commitment towards her land. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 17, 2020

“Nation salutes our immortal heroes who sacrificed their lives to keep Indian territory safe and secure,” he said.

I bow to the families, who have blessed Indian Army with such great heroes. India will always remain indebted for their supreme sacrifice. Entire nation and Modi government stands firmly with their families in this hour of grief. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 17, 2020

“Entire nation and Modi government stands firmly with their families in this hour of grief. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured,” HM Amit Shah said.

Ladakh standoff at Galwan Valley

A violent face-off took place between Indian and Chinese troops on the intervening night of 15th and 16th June which led to casualties on both the sides. While India has confirmed 20 casualties, the Chinese authorities have not given official figures. However, it is believed that the casualties of Chinese troops would be above 40.