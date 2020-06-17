‘These actions will have a serious impact on bilateral ties’: S Jaishankar conveys strong message to Chinese foreign minister

External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar in a telephonic conversation with Chinese Foreign minister Wang Yi on Wednesday conveyed strong protests from the Indian government over the recent aggression by the Chinese military along the LAC in eastern Ladakh. The minister reminded the Chinese counterpart about the Commander level meet at Moldo on June 6 and stated that the Chinese penetration into the Indian borders is the source of the dispute.

In the strongest terms, Dr. S Jaishankar stated that the Chinese side is responsible for the whole dispute due to its premeditated and planned activities that led to violence and casualties on both sides. He asserted that these actions will have a serious effect on India-China bilateral relations.

Wang Yi-S Jaishankar talks: Strong message conveyed by Indian Foreign Minister to China, “What happened in Galwan was premeditated and planned action by China which was responsible for the sequence of events.” pic.twitter.com/KVWtHgtylL — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2020

Dr. S Jaishankar told Wang that it is time for China to reassess its actions and take corrective steps. The two sides should scrupulously and sincerely implement the understanding that was reached by the Senior Commanders on 6th June. Troops of both sides should also abide by the bilateral agreements and protocols. They should strictly respect and observe the Line of Actual Control and should not take any unilateral action to alter it.

the conversation concluded with an agreement that the overall situation will be handled in a responsible manner, and both sides would implement the disengagement understanding of 6 June sincerely. Both sides will ensure peace and tranquillity as per bilateral agreements and protocols.

Prime Minister warns China, said the sacrifice of our soldiers won’t go in vain

While addressing the nation, the Prime minister condoled the death of soldiers who were martyred in the Ladakh standoff with Chinese troops and said that the sacrifice of our soldiers will not go in vain. India wants peace but if instigated, India is capable of giving a befitting reply.

PM Modi said, “I want to assure the country that the sacrifice of our soldiers will not go in vain. For us, the unity and integrity of India are of utmost importance and no one can stop us from protecting it. No one should have any doubt that India wants peace. But, if instigated, India is ready and capable of giving a befitting reply in any manner.”

Ladakh standoff at Galwan Valley

A violent face-off took place between Indian and Chinese troops on the intervening night of 15th and 16th June which led to casualties on both sides. While India has confirmed 20 casualties, the Chinese authorities have not given official figures. However, it is believed that the casualties of Chinese troops would be above 40.