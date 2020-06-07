Former Member of Parliament and journalist Shahid Siddiqui’s niece passed away within 24 hours of his desperate pleas for intervention by Delhi government on her deteriorating condition.

Unfortunately my niece MumMun expired few minutes back in Safdarjang Hospital. I thank for all your concern but situation in the hospital is pathetic, many people dyeing. https://t.co/QMJbiTEr38 — shahid siddiqui (@shahid_siddiqui) June 7, 2020

He took to Twitter to inform that few minutes back his niece, Munmun breathed her last at Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi. He thanked people for their support but stated how the situation in hospitals is not that great with people dying due to coronavirus.

She was neither provided ICU care nor put on a ventilator despite being very critical. Hospitals are not even trying to save people. I feel sorry for the people of Delhi. Let’s not play politics & go into blame game, Delhi needs close coordination between State & central govt https://t.co/qtMEz4FGy2 — shahid siddiqui (@shahid_siddiqui) June 7, 2020

He claimed that she was not provided life support despite her critical condition. He pointed out how the Delhi state government needs better coordination with central government and urged them not to indulge in politics. On Saturday, he had taken to the microblogging site to appeal for help for his niece.

My niece with high fever & breathing problems rushed from Hospital to hospital, not being admitted anywhere. What kind of system are we running? @ArvindKejriwal @DrHVoffice

Please help — shahid siddiqui (@shahid_siddiqui) June 6, 2020

He had said that his niece was having high fever and breathing troubles and was being rushed from one hospital to another but was not admitted anywhere. He had tagged Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Union Health Minister Dr Harshvardhan in his tweets. He later said that she was admitted in central government run Safdarjung Hospital.

Siddiqui is a former politician who has been associated with Congress, Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, Rashtriya Lok Dal and Samajwadi Party again in his career. He was expelled from Samajwadi Party in 2012 for interviewing former Gujarat CM and now Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Kejriwal says no to non-Delhi patients in Delhi govt hospital

Earlier today in a press conference, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that Delhi government run and private hospitals will not admit non-Delhi residents for coronavirus. He justified this move by stating that Delhi does not have enough capacity. However, patients from other states can get themselves treated in central government run hospitals in Delhi, he said.

“If we open our hospitals for people from all over the country, where the Coronavirus patients from Delhi will go?,” he said.

As of 7 June 2020, Delhi has 16,229 active coronavirus cases while 761 people have succumbed to the disease.