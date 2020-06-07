Sunday, June 7, 2020
Home News Reports Ex-MP and journalist Shahid Siddiqui’s niece dies of coronavirus, had complained of Delhi govt...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Ex-MP and journalist Shahid Siddiqui’s niece dies of coronavirus, had complained of Delhi govt hospital’s carelessness

Siddiqui is a former politician who has been associated with Congress, Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, Rashtriya Lok Dal and Samajwadi Party again in his career.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Shahid Siddiqui's niece passes away due to coronavirus (image courtesy: IndiaToday.com)
4

Former Member of Parliament and journalist Shahid Siddiqui’s niece passed away within 24 hours of his desperate pleas for intervention by Delhi government on her deteriorating condition.

He took to Twitter to inform that few minutes back his niece, Munmun breathed her last at Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi. He thanked people for their support but stated how the situation in hospitals is not that great with people dying due to coronavirus.

He claimed that she was not provided life support despite her critical condition. He pointed out how the Delhi state government needs better coordination with central government and urged them not to indulge in politics. On Saturday, he had taken to the microblogging site to appeal for help for his niece.

He had said that his niece was having high fever and breathing troubles and was being rushed from one hospital to another but was not admitted anywhere. He had tagged Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Union Health Minister Dr Harshvardhan in his tweets. He later said that she was admitted in central government run Safdarjung Hospital.

Siddiqui is a former politician who has been associated with Congress, Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, Rashtriya Lok Dal and Samajwadi Party again in his career. He was expelled from Samajwadi Party in 2012 for interviewing former Gujarat CM and now Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Kejriwal says no to non-Delhi patients in Delhi govt hospital

Earlier today in a press conference, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that Delhi government run and private hospitals will not admit non-Delhi residents for coronavirus. He justified this move by stating that Delhi does not have enough capacity. However, patients from other states can get themselves treated in central government run hospitals in Delhi, he said.

“If we open our hospitals for people from all over the country, where the Coronavirus patients from Delhi will go?,” he said.

As of 7 June 2020, Delhi has 16,229 active coronavirus cases while 761 people have succumbed to the disease.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsdelhi government hospital coronavirus, delhi hospital coronavirus, who will be admitted in delhi government hospital coronavirus

Trending now

News Reports

Ex-MP and journalist Shahid Siddiqui’s niece dies of coronavirus, had complained of Delhi govt hospital’s carelessness

OpIndia Staff -
Former Member of Parliament and journalist Shahid Siddiqui's niece passed away within 24 hours of his desperate pleas for intervention by Delhi government on her deteriorating condition.
Read more
Entertainment

Netizens accuse Netflix of insulting Hindus and Lord Hanuman by streaming Safdar Rahman’s film ‘Chippa’

OpIndia Staff -
Netflix has been accused of insulting Hindus and Hinduism after one of the recent movies on the platform mocked Hindu God Hanuman.
Read more

Meet cartoonist Vishal: Busting leftist monopoly in narrative with Hindutva cartoons, one at a time

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Vishal makes cartoons on Instagram which seeks to bust the leftist monopoly over the control of discourse

“India is ONE”: Himanta Biswa Sarma slams Maharashtra and Delhi governments for disowning Assamese people amid coronavirus crisis

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has expressed shock at the 'second-class citizen' treatment meted out by Maharashtra and Delhi state govts, to people from other states who are residing and earning their livelihood in these states.

Nalini Sriharan, one of the convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination, was two months pregnant when arrested

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Nalini Sriharan is the longest serving female prisoner in India and gave birth to her daughter Arithra while in prison.

Safoora Zargar, arrested for inciting Delhi riots, was the general secretary of the Congress-backed NSUI’s Jamia unit

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The sociology student from Kashmir was an active member in Congress and its student wing NSUI in Jamia till it was dissolved in 2018.

Recently Popular

Crime

Himachal Pradesh: After Kerala pregnant elephant death case, video of a pregnant cow injured due to cracker explosion in mouth surfaces online

OpIndia Staff -
In the video shared online, it can be seen that the mouth of the pregnant cow has been injured very badly with a lot of blood oozing out of her mouth
Read more
News Reports

US filmmaker says former Pakistan minister Rehman Malik raped her, former PM Yousaf Raza Gilani manhandled her: Watch

OpIndia Staff -
Cynthia D. Ritchie said that sexual assault against her by Senator Rehman Malik had happened occurred at Interior Minister's residence in 2011
Read more
News Reports

Woman ‘protestor’ poops on an overturned police car in middle of riots in America. Watch the video (or maybe not)

OpIndia Staff -
A woman was seen defecating on a damaged police car in USA, an act video recorded and photographed by onlookers
Read more
News Reports

After trying to rope in 2nd, 3rd-year MBBS students to manage Coronavirus patients, Maharashtra govt to punish medical interns if they get coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Medical interns in Maharashtra will be liable to repeat the internship for the quarantine period if they are infected with Coronavirus
Read more
News Reports

‘American filmmaker Cynthia Ritchie told me that Pakistan PM Imran Khan wanted to have sex with her’: Pakistani TV host

OpIndia Staff -
Cynthia alleged that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is spreading fake news against her and called Ali Saleem a nice guy but misguided
Read more
News Reports

FIR registered in Delhi against journalist Vinod Dua for spreading fake news and creating public nuisance: Read the details

OpIndia Staff -
FIR registered by Delhi police against Vinod Dua on the complaint of Delhi BJP spokesperson Naveen Kumar for reporting fake news
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Ex-MP and journalist Shahid Siddiqui’s niece dies of coronavirus, had complained of Delhi govt hospital’s carelessness

OpIndia Staff -
Former Member of Parliament and journalist Shahid Siddiqui's niece passed away within 24 hours of his desperate pleas for intervention by Delhi government on her deteriorating condition.
Read more
Entertainment

Netizens accuse Netflix of insulting Hindus and Lord Hanuman by streaming Safdar Rahman’s film ‘Chippa’

OpIndia Staff -
Netflix has been accused of insulting Hindus and Hinduism after one of the recent movies on the platform mocked Hindu God Hanuman.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh ATS arrests PFI member Shahzad for his role in instigating anti-CAA riots in Meerut

OpIndia Staff -
UP police arrest PFI leader Shehzad, and his accomplice Parvez in Meetut for instigating the anti-CAA riot in Meerut on December 20
Read more
News Reports

State govt run and private hospitals in Delhi to be reserved for Delhi residents only, outsiders can go to central govt hospitals: Arvind Kejriwal

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi govt has decided that the state government-run hospitals private hospitals in Delhi will be reserved for Delhi residents only
Read more
News Reports

Meet cartoonist Vishal: Busting leftist monopoly in narrative with Hindutva cartoons, one at a time

OpIndia Staff -
Vishal makes cartoons on Instagram which seeks to bust the leftist monopoly over the control of discourse
Read more
News Reports

J.K. Rowling is a TERF! Rainbow Fascism attacks the Harry Potter author for saying biological sex is real and only women can menstruate

OpIndia Staff -
It all began when J.K. Rowling took offence over an opinion piece on a media portal that addressed women as 'people who menstruate'.
Read more
News Reports

Tensions between India and Nepal likely to mount as New Delhi not likely to engage with the Himalayan country ready to change its map

OpIndia Staff -
India may not participate in talks as Nepal is passing constitution amendment to change its map to include Indian territories
Read more
News Reports

“How did he arrange buses during the lockdown?” Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut alleges political conspiracy behind Sonu Sood arranging transport for migrants

OpIndia Staff -
Sanjay Raut alleges that Sonu Sood arranging transport for migrants is political conspiracy to overshadow the work done by state govt
Read more
News Reports

“India is ONE”: Himanta Biswa Sarma slams Maharashtra and Delhi governments for disowning Assamese people amid coronavirus crisis

OpIndia Staff -
Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has expressed shock at the 'second-class citizen' treatment meted out by Maharashtra and Delhi state govts, to people from other states who are residing and earning their livelihood in these states.
Read more
News Reports

Jharkhand: Geological Survey of India discovers gold reserves of 250 kgs near Jamdeshpur, to be auctioned soon

OpIndia Staff -
The Geological Survey of India submitted its final report to state Govt on June 3, enabling auction of the the gold mines
Read more

Connect with us

229,976FansLike
365,706FollowersFollow
247,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com