Thursday, June 18, 2020
Home News Reports Pakistan: Coronavirus recovered man refuses to donate his blood plasma after learning that recipient...
News Reports
Updated:

Pakistan: Coronavirus recovered man refuses to donate his blood plasma after learning that recipient is Shia

An NGO managed to find another donor for the patient who is now recovering from the infection.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Donor refuses plasma to covid patient
Patient of Shia community denied plasma by recovered Covid patient in Pakistan
3

Ideally, everyone should forget about the conflicts based on caste, religion, color, ethnicity, or location and come together to help each other in the time of a pandemic. However, bigotry is deep-rooted in some sections of the society that they can never see a person in misery from other communities as a human being. In a recent incident reported by Naya Daur, a Sunni person refused to donate his blood plasma to a critical Covid patient because the recipient was from the Shia community.

Critical patient denied plasma for being a Shia

According to the reports, a middle-aged man was admitted at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Islamabad, after showing symptoms of Covid-19 infection. When his condition turned critical, his family reached out to recovered patients for plasma. Many concerned citizens, including medical students, are trying to connect patients’ families with plasma donors. They approached a recovered patient for plasma donation, But when he learnt the patient requiring plasma is a Shia Muslim, he refused to donate stating that he won’t donate it for a Shia.

Anzala Zahra Kazim, a member of a group trying to connect plasma donors with patients, posted on her Facebook account about the incident. She said, ”I’ve come across many absurdities with respect to donors’ approach towards donation, but neither me nor my team had expected a refusal based on faith of the recipient. The reason why I don’t want to name the donor is that my intention wasn’t to bash an individual, but to highlight the intolerant mindset sadly prevalent in our society.”

So help me with this when I tell you that a donor just refused to give plasma because the recipient was a Shia .

Posted by Anzala Zahra Kazmi on Monday, June 15, 2020

Her team managed to find another donor for the patient who is now recovering from the infection.

Not an isolated incident of bigotry in Pakistan

This is not the first time Pakistan has shown it’s true colors amid coronavirus pandemic. In March, residents of Karachi’s Delhi colony did not accept ration from an NGO that had members of the Ahmadiyya community. They were forced out of the colony.

In another incident, an NGO denied food to Pakistani Hindus and Christians in March amid coronavirus pandemic.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

News Reports

Haryana: Muslim mob attacks Dalit boy with a battle axe in Mewat, threatens to kill him and his family

OpIndia Staff -
Haryana's Mewat region has been termed as "Mini Pakistan" by a retired justice Pawan Kumar's investigation team because of the atrocities meted out against Hindus, especially Dalits, by the majority Muslim community
Read more
News Reports

Nail studded rods used to attack Indian soldiers, read how Chinese troops unleashed deceptive, savage attacks to the point of mutilation on our soldiers

OpIndia Staff -
The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) had launched savage and deceptive attacks, many to a 'point of mutilation' against the Indian troops on Monday night.
Read more

Did you know Congress party had signed a deal with Chinese Communist Party to consult each other on ‘important issues’: Read details

Politics OpIndia Staff -
It is being said that the close connections between the Congress party and the CPC may be one of the reasons why the principal opposition party has now chosen to remain a mute spectator in attacking the Chinese and instead has been unleashing all its attacks against its own government.

Fact-check: Is Govt of India buying Rs 2.5 lakh ventilator for Rs 4 lakh using PM CARES Fund. Read how Congress ecosystem is spreading...

Social Media Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
BEL CMD refutes allegations of 'ventilator scam' propagated on social media by Congress ecosystem.

BJP led govt in Manipur on the verge of collapse as 9 MLAs withdraw support, including 3 BJP MLAs switching to Congress

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
NPP with 4 MLAs, 1 TMC and one independent MLA withdraw support to BJP led govt in Manipur, and 3 BJP MLAs join Congress

Omar Abdullah deactivates his Twitter account after warning Kashmiri radicals not to fall for China’s propaganda

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Omar Abdullah seems to have deleted his Twitter account late Wednesday evening after tweeting a warning to Kashmiri radicals about trusting China

Recently Popular

Entertainment

“There are many other small fry’s but Salman Khan family is the head of this venomous serpent”: Dabangg director Abhinav Kashyap exposes the bullying...

OpIndia Staff -
Abhinav Singh Kashyap, director of Salman Khan starrer 2010 film Dabangg, took to Facebook to narrate his own bullying experience in Bollywood and appealed for a detailed investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput's death.
Read more
News Reports

Vile and insensitive: How self-proclaimed comedians ranted against India’s interests during the India-China standoff

OpIndia Staff -
The so-called comedians feel no compunction in mocking the deaths of Indian bravehearts along the frontline in their bid to take a swipe at PM Modi
Read more
News Reports

India-China standoff: Indian Army confirms 20 casualties, sources indicate 43 Chinese casualties, Army says troops have disengaged

OpIndia Staff -
While India is reported to have suffered 20 casualties, 43 Chinese soldiers have been killed in the India-China stand-off
Read more
News Reports

India’s Lord Ram takes on China’s Dragon: How Hong Kong, Taiwan and Indian Twitter users came together in solidarity

OpIndia Staff -
The infographic of Lord Ram battling the Chinese Dragon was posted on the Hong Kong social media website LIHKG i
Read more
News Reports

Intelligence agencies red-flag 52 apps linked with China that may compromise user data: Report

OpIndia Staff -
Intelligence agencies claim that the Chinese mobile apps are not safe and are extracting a large amount of data outside India.
Read more
Politics

Omar Abdullah deactivates his Twitter account after warning Kashmiri radicals not to fall for China’s propaganda

OpIndia Staff -
Omar Abdullah seems to have deleted his Twitter account late Wednesday evening after tweeting a warning to Kashmiri radicals about trusting China
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Pakistan: Coronavirus recovered man refuses to donate his blood plasma after learning that recipient is Shia

OpIndia Staff -
A Shia Coronavirus patients at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences in Islamabad was denied blood plasma by a Sunni Muslim
Read more
News Reports

Haryana: Muslim mob attacks Dalit boy with a battle axe in Mewat, threatens to kill him and his family

OpIndia Staff -
Haryana's Mewat region has been termed as "Mini Pakistan" by a retired justice Pawan Kumar's investigation team because of the atrocities meted out against Hindus, especially Dalits, by the majority Muslim community
Read more
News Reports

PM Modi to launch Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan to create rural infrastructure and provide employment to returned migrant workers

Raju Das -
The ‘Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan’ will be launched by prime minister Narendra Modi on 20 June through Video-Conference.
Read more
News Reports

Nail studded rods used to attack Indian soldiers, read how Chinese troops unleashed deceptive, savage attacks to the point of mutilation on our soldiers

OpIndia Staff -
The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) had launched savage and deceptive attacks, many to a 'point of mutilation' against the Indian troops on Monday night.
Read more
News Reports

Trump signs Uighur bill, USA can now identify and sanction Chinese officials responsible for human rights violations in Xinjiang camps

OpIndia Staff -
Donald Trump has signed a bill into law that will make the USA government identify and sanction Chinese government officials responsible for human rights violations in Uighur camps in Xinjiang province.
Read more
Politics

Did you know Congress party had signed a deal with Chinese Communist Party to consult each other on ‘important issues’: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
It is being said that the close connections between the Congress party and the CPC may be one of the reasons why the principal opposition party has now chosen to remain a mute spectator in attacking the Chinese and instead has been unleashing all its attacks against its own government.
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus in Delhi: Four AAP MLAs tested positive so far, 2414 more cases on a single day

OpIndia Staff -
On Wednesday alone, Delhi saw a spike of 2414 cases and 67 deaths due to the Wuhan Coronavirus, a record hike in caseload on a single day.
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fact-check: Is Govt of India buying Rs 2.5 lakh ventilator for Rs 4 lakh using PM CARES Fund. Read how Congress ecosystem is spreading...

OpIndia Staff -
BEL CMD refutes allegations of 'ventilator scam' propagated on social media by Congress ecosystem.
Read more
News Reports

India elected unopposed to non-permanent seat in the United Nations Security Council

OpIndia Staff -
India received overwhelming support as it was elected unopposed as one of the non-permanent members of the UNSC after winning 184 votes in the 193-member General Assembly. The minimum requirement to get elected was 128 votes.
Read more
News Reports

Latest updates and important links about COVID-19 coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Live statistics and tracking of news related to COVID-19 coronavirus with focus on India.
Read more

Connect with us

231,466FansLike
381,201FollowersFollow
251,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com