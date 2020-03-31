Amidst the outbreak of Wuhan Coronavirus that has infected over 1800 people and claimed 25 lives in Pakistan, a heart-breaking story of blatant discrimination against Pakistani Hindus has come to light. The Sindh Government had issued orders to local NGOs to distribute ration to poor daily-wage workers and labourers. However, the Hindus and Christians were singled out and denied their fair share of the ration by a Karachi-based NGO, Saylani Welfare Trust.

The Pakistani Hindus and Christians, most of who are daily wage workers, had gathered at Rehri Goth in Karachi to receive essential supplies. They were informed that the ration was meant only for Muslims and the minority were asked to go back. Moreover, no screening was done for the 3000 odd people who had gathered to receive ration. Similar treatment has been meted out to Hindus in Liyari, Sachal Ghoth and other parts of Sindh.

An activist from Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir(POK), Amjad Ayub Mirza, has appealed to the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, to send food supplies via Rajasthan to Sindh as the Pakistani Hindus are faced with acute food shortage.

While condemning the incident, Shiromani Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, “This is against the basic Human Rights principle, minorities would die of hunger in Pakistan. PM Imran Khan is requested to ensure the well-being of Hindus and Sikhs during the crisis of Coronavirus.”

The Governor of Sindh, Imran Ismail, who reportedly reviewed the distribution process lauded the initiatives of the Saylani Welfare Trust that had refused food to the minority workers.