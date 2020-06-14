Pakistani celebrities who mourned the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput were attacked by their fellow countrymen for mourning death of a ‘kaafir’ (non-believer). Pakistani cricketer Shan Masood, who took to Twitter to express his grief over Rajput’s passing was abused for wishing peace upon death of a ‘kaafir’ who committed suicide.

When Prophet Muhammad (SAW)started invoking on the death of Abu Talib a prohibition was sent by Almighty, because he didn't uttered the Kalima e Shahadat.Remember he was the Most caring man and Uncle of Prophet.

Here died a Kafir by suicide and people started to wish him peace. — alina (@alinachoudhar12) June 14, 2020

Say no to RIP on non-muslim demise pic.twitter.com/NJ4ymr6agS — Ab¡D U$MAN KHAN🇵🇰 (@AbidPaKhtooN1) June 14, 2020

I don't know the mentality of our so-called liberals.

It's very clear according to Islam, that if a person commits suicide will never enter in "Jannah" secondly Sushant was a Hindu. Then tell me in which Peace his soul will rest???

Use your mind before saying something. — Wasim Siddique 🇵🇰 (@siddique_wasim) June 14, 2020

He was told not to pray for peace for the departed soul who is not a Muslim.He was also accused of being a ‘liberal’ for mourning death of a Hindu.

Similarly, Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, who has also acted in Bollywood films, was attacked for mourning over Rajput’s suicide.

Non Muslim 🤔 — @anaskazmi (@AnusKazmi) June 14, 2020

Straight to hell! — Bushra Siddiqui 🇵🇰❤ (@bushaquil) June 14, 2020

Khudsozi karny waly ko mout haram ha pher kafir k lia jannat ha hi nhi — AZHAR HUSSAIN TURK (@maniturk14) June 14, 2020

Don't know why Muslims ask for peace of Kuffar when Quran says that those who dies without accepting his deen will be in hell? It's good to show humanity but don't fool around your religion at least https://t.co/0znzfNZasZ — K.K (@iPakistaniCuler) June 14, 2020

Please stopped

Don't say rip for a non muslim https://t.co/SBxZOxXZor — Zain🇵🇰 (@izainsays) June 14, 2020

One Bushra with Pakistan flag next to her name was particularly hateful without provocation.Another Twitter user explained how suicide is ‘haram’ and anyway a ‘kaafir’ cannot go to heaven.One person even gave a suggestion to Mahira that it is good to show humanity but don’t forget religion for ‘kuffars’ (kaafirs).

Similarly, Pakistani actor Humayun Saeed was also attacked for praying for a ‘kaafir’.

Kafir. Rest in hell 😒 — چلی ملی شیخ❗️ (@chillimilli93) June 14, 2020

He will not be in peace duffer if he left non Muslim !! — Hakimafridi (@Hakim26998419) June 14, 2020

Plz don't say rip to non Muslims — Tanveer🇸🇦 sidiq 🇸🇦💯💕💕 (@TanveerSidiq3) June 14, 2020

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide

He was also asked to brush up on his Islamic knowledge.

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment earlier today. As per initial reports, he had committed suicide by hanging himself. He rose to fame from television serial Pavitra Rishta and was seen in Bollywood films like Kai Po Chhe and MS Dhoni biopic.

