The Wuhan Coronavirus pandemic has unleashed unfathomable strife and great hardships across the world. Apart from the rising death toll, people have also suffered immensely due to the economic crisis that was precipitated by the necessary lockdown. Organisations like Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) have come forward to help the vulnerable sections of the society by either distributing food packets, manufacturing masks, reaching out and distributing them in places facing a scarcity, distributing bed sheets and blankets and providing basic medicines etc.

Not only in India but Vishwa Hindu Parishad have also reached out to the poor families in other countries like Thailand to help people in distress. As part of the community sewa initiative, VHP Thailand extended the effort to help almost 3000 families facing adversities due to COVID-19 in the 9 districts of Bangkok during the month of May and June 2020.

VHP Association Thailand carrying out relief work across Bangkok

VHP supplies food to the needy

VHP’s Thailand chapter, under the leadership of President, Susheel Kumar Saraff, has taken upon itself to distribute 15,000 kg of rice and other essential food supplies amongst the needy. VHP Thailand’s teams have been closely working with local communities in consultation with respective district offices for smooth implementation of charitable activities and in compliance with all preventive measures of COVID-19 enforced by the government for COVID-19 Situation Administration. The association has been conducting weekly charity activities every Saturday extending between the months of May and June.

VHP Thailand carrying out relief work across Bangkok

Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Thailand targeting to reach out to 9 districts in Bangkok

Until now, the weekly sewa (charity) activities targeted to feed 300 to 500 families every Saturday has covered seven districts in Bangkok including Sathorn (2nd May), Klong Toey (9th May), Klong San (16th May), Bangkok Yai (23rd May), Yannawa district (30th May), Bangrak district (6th June) and Watthana (13th June). VHP Thailand will cover the remaining districts, Chorm Thong on June 20 and Ratburana on June 27.

In the upcoming event in Chorm Thong on June 20, VHP Thailand along with its sewa partners and with the support from donors and volunteers have planned to distribute, 1500 kg rice, 300 bottles of Soya Sauce, 300 packets of vegetarian noodles, 200 sets of Bharatiya snacks and water, to the families affected with COVID-19 adversity.

VHP Thailand has shared numbers of persons who can be contacted for more details on the initiative: Khun Paradee Klinsomroengchai – 094-254-7542 (Thai Language); Mr Sanjay Kumar – 084 327 7267 (English Language).

President Susheel Kumar Saraff said that they have been staying in Thailand for over 30-40 years. They are what they are because of the people of Thailand. Now the time has come to repay for whatever we have received from this country. “These small social contributions are our way to thank the country,” said Susheel Kumar.