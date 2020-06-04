Thursday, June 4, 2020
Home Opinions Not just Tiananmen Square: There are torture rooms in colleges in Communist ruled Kerala
Editor's picksOpinionsPolitics
Updated:

Not just Tiananmen Square: There are torture rooms in colleges in Communist ruled Kerala

Our kids are literally getting stabbed in the chest, being thrown into dungeons and torture rooms by Communism. The same deadly ideology that set tanks upon students at Tiananmenn Square.

Abhishek Banerjee

Also Read

Abhishek Banerjeehttps://dynastycrooks.wordpress.com/
Abhishek Banerjee is a math lover who may or not be an Assistant Professor at IISc Bangalore. He is the author of Operation Johar - A Love Story, a novel on the pain of left wing terror in Jharkhand, available on Amazon here.  
Protests took place at Tiananmen Square in China in 1989 (image courtesy: laphamsquarterly.com)
4

It’s June 4, the anniversary of the 1989 massacre at Tiananmen Square in Beijing. Some say that lakhs had gathered to protest the Communist regime. How many were killed? How many were wounded? The Chinese state says 200 were killed. Others say as many as 10,000 were killed. What are the real numbers? Only China knows.

Instead, this is what the Communist government of China has to say to the world.

The iconic picture at Tiananmen Square

The really scary part is that it doesn’t even matter whether the actual number of dead was closer to 200 or to 10,000. Over the last century, Communism has killed 1000 lakh people across the globe. So, whether 200 or 10,000, the Tiananmen Square incident is a just a drop in the grim bucket of Communism.

What we should really be worrying about is not Tiananmen Square, but the fact that the same deadly ideology is still around us. We’ve now brought them down from three states (Kerala, Bengal and Tripura) to just one. That is good news, but cold comfort considering that Communists still control multiple levers of power within the media and intelligentsia, which often gets to set the narrative. How safe are we while the Communists still get to set the narrative? And, they still have Kerala! Over three crore Indians live there.

The victims at Tiananmen Square became famous. But as I mentioned, they are just a drop in the Communist bucket. We should worry about the victims who are forgotten.

Kerala colleges with ‘torture rooms’

Did you know about this? Let me quote from the article.

Colleges in Kerala have turned into places of torture, according to a report by former Kerala High Court Justice (retd) P.K. Shamsuddin that has been submitted to the state governor and the Chief Minister’s Office. The report reveals that several colleges and universities have “torture rooms” for students who do not fall in line with the directives of student political parties or unions, in particular the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), student wing of ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist).”

So why won’t the college teachers intervene when this horror takes place? Again, I quote:

Even amongst the teachers, there are many who support the Left-wing parties, and when a case of torture is reported, they do not take action against it.”

This is from a report by retired Justice P K Shamsuddin, formerly of the Kerala High Court. The report was submitted to the Governor and the Chief Minister’s Office. The Commission was set up after an SFI member was stabbed in the chest because he had a disagreement with his fellow comrades.

Our kids are literally getting stabbed in the chest, being thrown into dungeons and torture rooms by Communism. The same deadly ideology that set tanks upon students at Tiananmenn Square.

Did you know about this? In an age when the smartphone and social media picks up every act of fashionable “dissent” by any student anywhere, the report of the Shamsuddin Commission came and went. No cable news coverage, no newspaper headlines, no dizzying social media storm, no inspiring poems, no murals or graffiti. Just an inconvenient truth, which slipped by without mention.

There are two kinds of dissent that students can choose in this country. There’s the fashionable version. That’s the one where you need five meters of bandage to cover up a single scratch on the head. The one where you have back to back media interviews scheduled for the next one month and an admission to a social “science” course arranged for you at a prestigious foreign university.

And then there’s the other, unfashionable, forgotten one. It happens in torture rooms in colleges in Communist ruled Kerala. If those walls had eyes, the Communists would surely have gouged them out.

And, thousands of kilometers away from the torture rooms of Kerala, we have the cozy living rooms of Delhi. Here the Communists rule as well, certifying who gets to be a ‘free speech hero.’ This testimony records how Sitaram Yechury came to JNU at the time, carrying a Chinese propaganda film that denounced the protesting students as CIA operatives.

Sitaram Yechury with Chinese propaganda film

This is not a one off event. In fact, the CPI(M) officially supported the massacre.

CPI(M) supported massacre

Perhaps you think this was so long ago that it is not relevant today. In that case, let me remind you that Kerala’s Communist Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan praised North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un at a party meeting in Jan 2018. That is just two years ago.

Indeed. In between spotting India’s next big protest talent and denouncing Modi sarkar as fascist, the Communists always have time to pay tribute to their supreme leader : Kim Jong Un.

The ones who cheered the tanks at Tiananmenn Square are in charge of deciding youth icons for India today. Let that sink in.

No wonder that their heroes and ‘sheroes’ turn out to be supporters of Yakub Memon and Afzal Guru.

As a nation, we need to open our eyes and understand what a real hero is. And who the real victims are. You see that man in the famous photo facing off against a line of armored tanks? That man is a real hero. The forgotten students in the torture rooms of Communist ruled Kerala are the real victims.

In the media glare, we have forgotten both the real heroes and the real victims. Therein lies the pity.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Abhishek Banerjeehttps://dynastycrooks.wordpress.com/
Abhishek Banerjee is a math lover who may or not be an Assistant Professor at IISc Bangalore. He is the author of Operation Johar - A Love Story, a novel on the pain of left wing terror in Jharkhand, available on Amazon here.  
Searched termstiananmen square massacre

Trending now

Opinions

Not just Tiananmen Square: There are torture rooms in colleges in Communist ruled Kerala

Abhishek Banerjee -
The forgotten students in the torture rooms of Communist ruled Kerala are the real victims.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Wikipedia vs OpIndia: The crusade launched against OpIndia by Wiki, the left-bias and the players involved

Nupur J Sharma -
This is a question that OpIndia has often been asked - why is the Wiki page of OpIndia so negative, and the answer is rather simple - We dared to take on the Leftists
Read more

“Ram Mandir will be constructed in Islamabad too”: Sadhus in Ayodhya warn Pakistan for its interference in the construction of Ram Mandir

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Hindu Sadhus at Ayodhya have raised concerns regarding recent Pakistan Foreign office statements on Ram Mandir construction at Ayodhya and warned the Pakistan authorities of not to cross limits or else Ram temple will be constructed in Islamabad too.

Rahul Gandhi lies about economic stimulus package in his interaction with Rajiv Bajaj, here are the facts

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Despite the Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package announced by Modi govt, Rahul Gandhi claimed that no package has been announced

One of 8 siblings of Nawazuddin Siddiqui comes out in defence, accuses niece who made sexual assault charges of having ‘ulterior motives’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Sexual assault charges were made against Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brother by his niece, while Nawazuddin was accused of turning a blind eye to her allegations

Karnataka: Congress MLA gives grand welcome to rioters of Padarayanpura who had attacked health workers, distributes Rs 10,000 each

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The rioters of the Padrayanpura locality, who had attacked the health workers on April 19, not only received a rousing welcome, but each accused also received Rs 10,000 from the Congress MLA as a gift following their release from the Haj Bhavan, where they were quarantined under judicial custody.

Recently Popular

Entertainment

“Chacha hai, aisa kabhi nahin kar sakte,” Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s niece alleges torture, sexual assault by his brother, says the actor did not support her

OpIndia Staff -
She further alleged that when she told Nawazuddin about the childhood trauma she went through, even he did not believe her.
Read more
News Reports

Woman ‘protestor’ poops on an overturned police car in middle of riots in America. Watch the video (or maybe not)

OpIndia Staff -
A woman was seen defecating on a damaged police car in USA, an act video recorded and photographed by onlookers
Read more
Entertainment

Hindustani Bhau files police complaint against Ekta Kapoor for ‘inappropriate sex scene’ in her erotic web series XXX 2

OpIndia Staff -
Hindustani Bhau took to Instagram on Monday to share a video from outside Mumbai's Khar Police station stating that he has filed the complaint against Ekta and Shobha Kapoor 'for disrespecting our Indian military, national emblem, colonel tag and defaming our country'.
Read more
News Reports

Investor Mahesh Murthy who claimed to be pro-women, booked in second sexual harassment case

OpIndia Staff -
The investor has landed into fresh trouble
Read more
News Reports

Kerala: Pregnant wild elephant dies after pineapple stuffed with crackers fed by locals exploded in her mouth

OpIndia Staff -
The incident took place in Malappuram district of Kerala when the elephant had wandered into village in search for food.
Read more
Social Media

Netizens challenge Vir Das to mock Islam and its prophet as he mocks Hinduism after he asks people to pay for his jokes

OpIndia Staff -
Political activist Ramesh Solanki has set in motion an interesting turn of events involving comedian Vir Das.
Read more

Latest News

Opinions

Not just Tiananmen Square: There are torture rooms in colleges in Communist ruled Kerala

Abhishek Banerjee -
The forgotten students in the torture rooms of Communist ruled Kerala are the real victims.
Read more
News Reports

Gujarat: Congress MLAs resign ahead of Rajya Sabha polls, speaker confirms two, reports say seven

OpIndia Staff -
In March, 5 Congress MLAs had resigned, taking Congress' tally in Gujarat assembly to 68.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Wikipedia vs OpIndia: The crusade launched against OpIndia by Wiki, the left-bias and the players involved

Nupur J Sharma -
This is a question that OpIndia has often been asked - why is the Wiki page of OpIndia so negative, and the answer is rather simple - We dared to take on the Leftists
Read more
News Reports

Karnataka: Police register FIR against a woman for allegedly making derogatory remarks about Muslims and Prophet Muhammad

OpIndia Staff -
Twitter users launched a campaign against Vindhya Poonacha for her Facebook posts allegedly against Muslims and Prophet Muhammad
Read more
News Reports

“Ram Mandir will be constructed in Islamabad too”: Sadhus in Ayodhya warn Pakistan for its interference in the construction of Ram Mandir

OpIndia Staff -
The Hindu Sadhus at Ayodhya have raised concerns regarding recent Pakistan Foreign office statements on Ram Mandir construction at Ayodhya and warned the Pakistan authorities of not to cross limits or else Ram temple will be constructed in Islamabad too.
Read more
News Reports

Rahul Gandhi lies about economic stimulus package in his interaction with Rajiv Bajaj, here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
Despite the Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package announced by Modi govt, Rahul Gandhi claimed that no package has been announced
Read more
News Reports

One of 8 siblings of Nawazuddin Siddiqui comes out in defence, accuses niece who made sexual assault charges of having ‘ulterior motives’

OpIndia Staff -
Sexual assault charges were made against Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brother by his niece, while Nawazuddin was accused of turning a blind eye to her allegations
Read more
News Reports

Karnataka: Congress MLA gives grand welcome to rioters of Padarayanpura who had attacked health workers, distributes Rs 10,000 each

OpIndia Staff -
The rioters of the Padrayanpura locality, who had attacked the health workers on April 19, not only received a rousing welcome, but each accused also received Rs 10,000 from the Congress MLA as a gift following their release from the Haj Bhavan, where they were quarantined under judicial custody.
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus: WHO had stopped HCQ trials based on fake data from a dubious company which employs a sci-fi writer and adult content model

OpIndia Staff -
When The Guardian contacted 7 Australian hospitals, they stated that they have never heard of Surgisphere and were never contacted by the company to collect data. The Chicago-based company employs a handful of people, including a sci-fi writer and an adult content model.
Read more
News Reports

“The govt failed us,” woman grieves as her father dies of coronavirus after Delhi govt run hospital refuses to admit him

OpIndia Staff -
A Delhi resident, Amarpreet, today lost her father to coronavirus after Delhi government run LNJP Hospital refused to admit him for further treatment.
Read more

Connect with us

229,460FansLike
361,541FollowersFollow
245,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com