Unlock 2.0: Life returns to normalcy amidst rising Coronavirus cases

In a bid to contain the Coronavirus pandemic, a nationwide lockdown was announced by the Union Government in the intervening night of March 24-25. The lockdown was extended in four phases with relaxations increasing with every new stage. Owing to the economic challenges posed due to limited business activities, coupled with the looming threat of increased unemployment, the Centre in consultation with the States had decided to ease the restrictions even further.

Return of Traffic Congestion

The Unlock 2.0 which begins from Monday witnessed massive traffic congestion on Delhi Noida Direct Flyway. While roads remained devoid of vehicles during the lockdown phase, life has started to become normal in the Capital city. Mumbai, one of the worst-hit cities also saw a surge in traffic and heavy jams.

Mumbai: Heavy traffic jam seen on Western Expressway Highway. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/43ov1KKUgI — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2020

Places of Worship reopen

Massive traffic jam was also witnessed at the Western Express Highway in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

All places of worship were directed to shut operations on March 24 with the enforcement of the first phase of the lockdown. After a gap of 2.5 months, temples are now preparing to welcome the attendance of devotees. In pictures, devotees at Sharana Basaveshwara Temple were seen maintaining adequate physical distance while queuing up for entry into the temple.

Karnataka: Devotees visit Sharana Basaveshwara Temple in Kalaburagi to offer prayers as Government allows reopening of places of worship from today. pic.twitter.com/I4tD94YosH — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2020

Visuals from the Golden Temple in Amritsar saw devotees undergoing thermal checks, and authorities sanitising the premises. Devotees were seen wearing masks along with headcovers while visiting the temple premises.

#WATCH Punjab: Devotees visit Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) in Amritsar to offer prayers as Government allows reopening of religious places from today. pic.twitter.com/QOUOmzOVGl — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2020

#WATCH Delhi: A man dressed as 'Hanuman' dances to the tune of Dhol at Hanuman Temple near Connaught Place. pic.twitter.com/2UhxclfZVA — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2020

Delhi: Fatehpuri Masjid reopens for devotees as the Ministry of Home Affairs has allowed the opening of places of worship from today with certain precautionary measures amid #COVID19 outbreak. pic.twitter.com/mUftR8wsik — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2020

Rising Coronavirus Cases in India

Similarly, a man dressed as Lord Hanuman dances on dhol beats at Hanuman Temple at Connaught Place, Delhi.Fatehpuri Masjid in Delhi, too, reopened for devotees following the unlock 2.0 guidelines.

According to the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 1,25,381 active cases and 7,135 deaths as of June 8. Maharashtra tops the list with a whopping 43,601 active cases, followed by Delhi (16,229) and Tamil Nadu (14,399). Maharashtra alone accounts for roughly 33% of all active cases in India. As per reports, even though India’s recovery rate stands at 48.36%, yet the total count of all cases equal to 2.46 lacs, a little short of UK’s 2.78 lac cases. The country has also witnessed a record daily increase of 9,971 cases. While life returns back to normalcy with the reopening of shopping malls, restaurants, and places of worship, the rising cases of the Wuhan Coronavirus still remain a cause of concern.