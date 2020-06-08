Monday, June 8, 2020
Home News Reports As unlock 2.0 rolls in, life is back to normal with traffic jams amid...
News Reports
Updated:

As unlock 2.0 rolls in, life is back to normal with traffic jams amid rising Coronavirus cases

Shopping malls, public places, restaurants, temples reopen over 3 months after the country was locked down amid coronavirus outbreak.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Unlock 2.0: Life returns to normalcy amidst rising Coronavirus cases
Representative Image (Photo Credits: Business Today)
4

In a bid to contain the Coronavirus pandemic, a nationwide lockdown was announced by the Union Government in the intervening night of March 24-25. The lockdown was extended in four phases with relaxations increasing with every new stage. Owing to the economic challenges posed due to limited business activities, coupled with the looming threat of increased unemployment, the Centre in consultation with the States had decided to ease the restrictions even further.

Return of Traffic Congestion

The Unlock 2.0 which begins from Monday witnessed massive traffic congestion on Delhi Noida Direct Flyway. While roads remained devoid of vehicles during the lockdown phase, life has started to become normal in the Capital city. Mumbai, one of the worst-hit cities also saw a surge in traffic and heavy jams.

Massive traffic jam was also witnessed at the Western Express Highway in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Places of Worship reopen

All places of worship were directed to shut operations on March 24 with the enforcement of the first phase of the lockdown. After a gap of 2.5 months, temples are now preparing to welcome the attendance of devotees. In pictures, devotees at Sharana Basaveshwara Temple were seen maintaining adequate physical distance while queuing up for entry into the temple.

Visuals from the Golden Temple in Amritsar saw devotees undergoing thermal checks, and authorities sanitising the premises. Devotees were seen wearing masks along with headcovers while visiting the temple premises.

Similarly, a man dressed as Lord Hanuman dances on dhol beats at Hanuman Temple at Connaught Place, Delhi. Fatehpuri Masjid in Delhi, too, reopened for devotees following the unlock 2.0 guidelines.

Rising Coronavirus Cases in India

According to the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 1,25,381 active cases and 7,135 deaths as of June 8. Maharashtra tops the list with a whopping 43,601 active cases, followed by Delhi (16,229) and Tamil Nadu (14,399). Maharashtra alone accounts for roughly 33% of all active cases in India. As per reports, even though India’s recovery rate stands at 48.36%, yet the total count of all cases equal to 2.46 lacs, a little short of UK’s 2.78 lac cases. The country has also witnessed a record daily increase of 9,971 cases. While life returns back to normalcy with the reopening of shopping malls, restaurants, and places of worship, the rising cases of the Wuhan Coronavirus still remain a cause of concern.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsunlock 2.0

Trending now

News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Wasim Ahmed becomes Dinesh Rawat, obtains fake identity card to lure a Hindu woman, rapes her for two years

OpIndia Staff -
According to Kithore CO Ramanand Kushwaha, when the police went to arrest Wasim, he claimed to be a journalist to evade arrest.
Read more
News Reports

Shiv Sena bullies Sonu Sood into meeting Uddhav Thackeray after accusing him of stealing limelight from Maha Vikas Aghadi for arranging buses for migrants

OpIndia Staff -
Shiv Sena seems to have bullied Bollywood actor Sonu Sood into meeting Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray after he won compliments for arranging for buses for migrant workers stuck in Maharashtra amid coronavirus outbreak.
Read more

GoAir revokes termination of employee after he claims it was not him but an impersonator who made the offensive comments on Hindu gods

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Asif Khan has claimed that it was not him but an impersonator who had made the offensive comments on Hindu gods and goddesses on social media.

I reactivated Ladakh’s Daulat Beg Oldi airstrip in 2008 without informing govt because earlier 5 requests were denied: Former Air Marshal PK Barbora

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Former Air Marshal PK Barbora said he didn’t inform govt before landing at Daulat Beg Oldi airstrip in 2008 as all earlier requests were denied.

Ex-MP and journalist Shahid Siddiqui’s niece dies of coronavirus, had complained of Delhi govt hospital’s carelessness

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Former Member of Parliament and journalist Shahid Siddiqui's niece passed away within 24 hours of his desperate pleas for intervention by Delhi government on her deteriorating condition.

Netizens accuse Netflix of insulting Hindus and Lord Hanuman by streaming Safdar Rahman’s film ‘Chippa’

Entertainment OpIndia Staff -
Netflix has been accused of insulting Hindus and Hinduism after one of the recent movies on the platform mocked Hindu God Hanuman.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Delhi Police Crime Branch cop found dead under mysterious circumstances, reports say he was investigating Delhi riots

OpIndia Staff -
On Saturday, a Delhi Police Inspector, who was working with the Special Cell, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in his car on Rampura main road in Keshav Puram in the national capital.
Read more
Crime

Himachal Pradesh: After Kerala pregnant elephant death case, video of a pregnant cow injured due to cracker explosion in mouth surfaces online

OpIndia Staff -
In the video shared online, it can be seen that the mouth of the pregnant cow has been injured very badly with a lot of blood oozing out of her mouth
Read more
News Reports

Meet cartoonist Vishal: Busting leftist monopoly in narrative with Hindutva cartoons, one at a time

OpIndia Staff -
Vishal makes cartoons on Instagram which seeks to bust the leftist monopoly over the control of discourse
Read more
News Reports

Woman ‘protestor’ poops on an overturned police car in middle of riots in America. Watch the video (or maybe not)

OpIndia Staff -
A woman was seen defecating on a damaged police car in USA, an act video recorded and photographed by onlookers
Read more
News Reports

‘American filmmaker Cynthia Ritchie told me that Pakistan PM Imran Khan wanted to have sex with her’: Pakistani TV host

OpIndia Staff -
Cynthia alleged that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is spreading fake news against her and called Ali Saleem a nice guy but misguided
Read more
News Reports

US filmmaker says former Pakistan minister Rehman Malik raped her, former PM Yousaf Raza Gilani manhandled her: Watch

OpIndia Staff -
Cynthia D. Ritchie said that sexual assault against her by Senator Rehman Malik had happened occurred at Interior Minister's residence in 2011
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

As unlock 2.0 rolls in, life is back to normal with traffic jams amid rising Coronavirus cases

OpIndia Staff -
Two and a half months after the country-wide lockdown, India slowly opens up, inches back to normalcy.
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus positive in Delhi? Here is the list of documents you need to get admitted in Delhi govt run hospitals

OpIndia Staff -
Kejriwal government issued list of documents required to get admission in Delhi government hospitals
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Wasim Ahmed becomes Dinesh Rawat, obtains fake identity card to lure a Hindu woman, rapes her for two years

OpIndia Staff -
According to Kithore CO Ramanand Kushwaha, when the police went to arrest Wasim, he claimed to be a journalist to evade arrest.
Read more
Social Media

NIFT student doxxed, phone number leaked and threatened because of political ideology and supporting the BJP

OpIndia Staff -
The NIFT student has alleged that certain leftists have been harassing her online due to her political opinions. She has stated that her phone number and personal details have been leaked online and she is receiving threats by those people.
Read more
News Reports

Shiv Sena bullies Sonu Sood into meeting Uddhav Thackeray after accusing him of stealing limelight from Maha Vikas Aghadi for arranging buses for migrants

OpIndia Staff -
Shiv Sena seems to have bullied Bollywood actor Sonu Sood into meeting Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray after he won compliments for arranging for buses for migrant workers stuck in Maharashtra amid coronavirus outbreak.
Read more
News Reports

GoAir revokes termination of employee after he claims it was not him but an impersonator who made the offensive comments on Hindu gods

OpIndia Staff -
Asif Khan has claimed that it was not him but an impersonator who had made the offensive comments on Hindu gods and goddesses on social media.
Read more
News Reports

Latest updates and important links about COVID-19 coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Live statistics and tracking of news related to COVID-19 coronavirus with focus on India.
Read more
News Reports

I reactivated Ladakh’s Daulat Beg Oldi airstrip in 2008 without informing govt because earlier 5 requests were denied: Former Air Marshal PK Barbora

OpIndia Staff -
Former Air Marshal PK Barbora said he didn’t inform govt before landing at Daulat Beg Oldi airstrip in 2008 as all earlier requests were denied.
Read more
News Reports

Unlock 2.0: Here are the MHA guidelines for reopening of malls, restaurants and religious places from June 8

OpIndia Staff -
According to MHA guidelines, malls, restaurants, and religious places will reopen from June 8 maintaining social distancing norms
Read more
News Reports

New York City Mayor lifts curfew to ‘restart’ just two days after health experts encourage mass gathering amid Coronavirus pandemic for anti-racism protests

OpIndia Staff -
Mayor Bill de Blasio lifted the curfew in New York City days after USA suffered widespread riots after the death of George Floyd.
Read more

Connect with us

230,080FansLike
366,775FollowersFollow
247,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com