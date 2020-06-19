Friday, June 19, 2020
Updated:

China using coronavirus pandemic as a ‘smokescreen’: US Senator Mitch McConnell slams China for expansionist policies, violent clashes with India

“But the world could not have received a clearer reminder that the PRC is dead-set on brutalizing people within their own borders, challenging and remaking the international order anew in their image to include literally redrawing the world map,” McConnell was quoted as saying.

OpIndia Staff

US Senator slams China for violent clash with India at LAC
Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell (Photo Credits: CNBC)
4

In a policy speech on Thursday, Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell reportedly stated that the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China may have instigated the violent clash along the Line of Actual Control in order to ‘grab territory’. He delivered his speech on the floor of the House and the Communist-ruled country featured in the list of countries that threaten the interest of the United States and its allies.

While reiterating the need for peace and de-escalation, he said that the violent clash that took place between two nuclear states, namely, India and China at Galwan Valley in Ladakh was a matter of grave concern. While India is reported to have suffered 20 casualties, 43 Chinese soldiers have been deemed casualties in the stand-off, government sources confirmed to media agency ANI.

“But the world could not have received a clearer reminder that the PRC is dead-set on brutalizing people within their own borders, challenging and remaking the international order anew in their image to include literally redrawing the world map,” he was quoted as saying.

China being a menace to its neighbours

Highlighting the expansionist intentions of the Communist Party of China (CCP), the Senator noted that China has been advancing their influence in the region by using the Coronavirus pandemic as a ‘smokescreen.’ He stated that China had escalated its oppression against Hong Kong, intruded into Taiwan’s airspace on four different occasions, and had been a menace for Japan near the Senkaku Islands. Reportedly, another Congressman, Jim Banks applauded India’s ‘strong, wise decision’ to ban Huawei and ZTE and stated that it was in the best interests of every country to push back thugs of CCP.

India- China Standoff

The current stand-off between India and China began on May 5-6 over China’s incursions into the India side at Pangong Tso in Ladakh. The movement of troops and heavy machinery along and across the LAC has been objected to by India. The Indian Army had matched the level of their counterparts and had stopped them from conducting movements in several areas. As per the ANI report, Indian forces have also been airlifted from other high altitude areas to the Eastern Ladakh sector.

On Monday night, 20 Indian soldiers, including a Colonel were killed when Chinese troops had attacked with stones, batons and barbed wires. In a fierce combat that took place on extremely hostile terrain, 20 Indian soldiers had lost their lives to injuries and exposure. China is believed to have suffered 43 casualties but the communist state, as usual, has been obscure about information.

