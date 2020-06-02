Tuesday, June 2, 2020
Home News Reports Religious conversions of Dalit Hindus in Uttarakhand prevalent since ages becomes more rampant during...
News Reports
Updated:

Religious conversions of Dalit Hindus in Uttarakhand prevalent since ages becomes more rampant during coronavirus pandemic

These Christian proselytisers became more active in the villages of Uttarakhand. Under the guise of providing relief and help, large scale religious conversions started happening in these villages rampantly.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
St Joseph Church In Kotdwar. Uttarakhand
7

Though Uttarakhand became the 7th state to pass the anti-conversion law in 2018, the state has witnessed rampant conversions of Hindus over a period of time. Dalit Hindus en masse have been abandoning their faiths to become Christians. The issue of religious conversions has assumed serious and contentious proportions in this state.

However, this is something which is not new but has been prevalent since ages. It has been observed by numerous scholars through the ages that the Christian missionaries convert people primarily by offering them financial benefits rather than the virtue of their preaching. Like others, the marginalised Dalit Hindus in small villages in Uttarakhand too are easily lured by the freebies offered to them by the cash-rich Christian Missionaries.

Earlier, poor Hindus in small districts of Uttarakhand were targeted by Christian proselytisers who came to dwell with these poor people and offered them religious Christian books. The fascinating stories written in the form of comic strips and fascinating illustrations enticed the poor Hindus and attracted them towards the religion.

How Christian proselytisers used 2013 Uttarakhand flood to lure poor Hindus

But after the 2013 flash floods in Uttarakhand which wiped out settlements and decimated lives, things began to change. These Christian proselytisers became more active in the villages of Uttarakhand. Under the guise of providing relief and help, large scale religious conversions started happening in these villages rampantly. The work which was happening secretly till now started taking place openly under the pretext of help.

Various teams of doctors started carrying out free health check-ups and distributing free medicines. The innocent villagers were made to believe that some “world bank” has sent these medicines, which the government was not providing them with.

Gradually many such instances, where Christian preachers started converting Dalit families by luring their children with freebies like cycles and other expensive things which were not within the reach of these poor people, started coming to the forefront. Slowly, the marginalised Hindu Dalits started falling into the trap laid by the Christian proselytisers. Now, the pictures of Hindu deities which were found in the houses of these Dalit Hindus started being replaced by the pictures of Jesus Christ and the aartis replaced by the hymns. The bags full of rice and scrumptious meals laden with meat were enough to lure these poor Dalits into mass conversion.

Coronavirus pandemic gives an added trust to the Christian missionaries strategem

Religious conversion in Uttarakhand was in full swing when the recent coronavirus epidemic yet again gave the Christian missionaries an opportunity to lure the economically affected backward class Hindus in the state via monetary inducements. These Christian proselytisers started distributing ration amongst the Dalit Hindus in various villages of the state almost twice a week. It also ensured that every household is getting to cook and eat meat daily.

In fact, some of the marginalised have been given so much money and brainwashed to such an extent that they are now building their own houses with this money and making churches on the roof of their houses. Without the locals even realising, these Christian proselytisers are gradually Christianising entire chunks villages in the state of Uttarakhand.

The question is that if Christian missionaries want to eliminate hunger and poverty from the world, then why have they chosen only Scheduled Castes for this task? Another question which crosses our mind is that whether being from the scheduled caste means that the person is poor and can be easily lured with freebies?

No, in fact, there are many people in these villages who own ancestral land for centuries and are farming on it. But the fact is that these freebies being distributed unsparingly are making these villagers lazy and negligent. The abundant supplies of free ration being provided to them regularly attract them towards these proselytisers who then brainwash them and into converting.

Only until a few years ago, those school-going students who wanted to join the police or the army are now asking the Christian missionaries to ‘fund’ them to build a church.

Though religious conversions are happening rampantly in the state of Uttarakhand, this practice is not only confined to this state. The Christian preachers are targeting Dalits and people from backward communities for religious conversions from all across the country.

Christian missionaries use various tactics to convert Hindus to Christianity

  • Christian missionaries send letters saying – ‘Embrace Christianity because only Jesus is the saviour’. 
  • To impress upon the local people that only Jesus is the saviour, various churches circulate such pamphlets.
  • On railway stations, Christian missionaries distribute free booklets propagating Christianity to Hindu passengers. The passengers read whatever is available freely and easily to pass time during boring railway journeys. Hence, these Christian missionaries are certain that these booklets will be read by the passengers.
  • Christian missionaries visit the houses of Hindus who are in need and pray for them.
  • Converting youth from the upper strata of society under the pretext of de-addicting them.
  •  Distributing free comics and animation films on Jesus to children
  •  Luring unemployed youth with promises of high-salaried jobs or capital to start a business
  • Enticements given to people affected by calamities natural calamities like tsunami, earthquakes

Christian missionaries are carrying out the task of converting Hindus through activities such as setting up homes for the aged, organisations to eradicate leprosy, homes for abandoned women, schools etc., that are labelled social services. Christians who participate in such social service behave as if they are the sole benefactors in the world. Their ulterior motive of religious conversions is realised much later.

As a result, the cultural pride that was still alive until at least recent generations, over time, will also perish with this cultural Christianisation.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

Opinions

The fake equivalence communists are trying to manufacture between Blacks of America and Muslims of India

Saket Suryesh -
The killing og Geoge Floyd in the USA by the cops and the subsequent riots have got the Communists in India to draw a false equivalence between blacks in USA and Muslims in India
Read more
News Reports

OpIndia reports cited in fact-finding report on the Delhi anti-CAA riots submitted to Home Minister Amit Shah. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The report by NGO Call for Justice was submitted to Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday.
Read more

“Indians are unaware of their rights,” Vinod Dua takes inspiration from US riots and urges people in India to follow suit

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Vinod Dua says people in India failed to display their anger like the violent rioters in US did in the name of protests

Relaxation fallout: Anti-CAA lobby to organise nationwide protests to demand the scrapping of UAPA, release of the anti-CAA rioters

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The anti-CAA lobby has called to organise a mass protest movement titled 'Sab Yad Rakha Jaega' to mobilise support and corner government on the arrests of anti-CAA rioters

“Utna dimaag hota to comedian kyun banta”: Netizens roast comedian Vir Das for asking critics to not criticise comics unless they have written joke...

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
In what came across as the 'woke' version of asking people to walk a mile in someone's shoes before criticising them, Vir Das asked people who don't like jokes to not tell the comedians tha their jokes are lame unless they have written jokes themselves.

Hindustani Bhau files police complaint against Ekta Kapoor for ‘inappropriate sex scene’ in her erotic web series XXX 2

Entertainment OpIndia Staff -
Hindustani Bhau took to Instagram on Monday to share a video from outside Mumbai's Khar Police station stating that he has filed the complaint against Ekta and Shobha Kapoor 'for disrespecting our Indian military, national emblem, colonel tag and defaming our country'.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Woman ‘protestor’ poops on an overturned police car in middle of riots in America. Watch the video (or maybe not)

OpIndia Staff -
A woman was seen defecating on a damaged police car in USA, an act video recorded and photographed by onlookers
Read more
News Reports

George Floyd protests: Nike, Louis Vuitton, Macy’s, Adidas stores vandalised and looted by rioters in the US

OpIndia Staff -
The 'protests' against George Floyd killing have now escalated into large-scale riots, vandalism and looting of luxury stores
Read more
News Reports

George Floyd killing: Rioter chants ‘La Ilaha Illalaha’ while ‘protesting’ in America

OpIndia Staff -
One protester in George Floyd killing protests was heard chanting the Islamic prayer claiming that Allah is the only god
Read more
News Reports

Hacker group ‘Anonymous’ declares war on Minneapolis police force after George Floyd killing, demands criminal charges against all cops involved in the incident

OpIndia Staff -
Anonymous said it does not trust the Minneapolis Police Department to "carry out justice" and warned the force to "expect" them
Read more
News Reports

Rajdeep Sardesai tries to mock Sonam Wangchuk by peddling fake news that Statue of Unity is Made in China, deletes it: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The Statue of Unity is actually constructed by Larsen & Toubro in India and not in China as claimed by Rajdeep Sardesai
Read more
OpIndia Explains

As in US, so in India: Antifa in India glorifies Naxalism, advocates violence against Sanghis and engages in genocidal rhetoric

K Bhattacharjee -
India cannot afford to take the threat of Antifa India lightly. India has been waging a war against Red Terror for decades.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Religious conversions of Dalit Hindus in Uttarakhand prevalent since ages becomes more rampant during coronavirus pandemic

OpIndia Staff -
Coronavirus pandemic gave the Christian's an opportunity to lure the affected backward Hindus in Uttarakhand via monetary inducements
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan: Christian couple, convicted for blasphemy, gets an appeal hearing against death penalty after 6 years

OpIndia Staff -
The duo was handed the death sentence for blasphemy by an additional district and sessions judge of Toba Tek Singh on April 4, 2014,
Read more
News Reports

Delhi riot charge-sheet: Tahir Hussain met Umar Khalid, Pinjra Tod activists sent messages asking Muslims to keep acid, petrol, hot water, stones ready

OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi riot charge-sheet prove beyond doubt that the violence was well planed and organised by Islamist and leftist activists
Read more
News Reports

Intelligence report says terrorists and anti-social elements planning attacks in Delhi, CRPF steps up security in the national capital

OpIndia Staff -
Alert issued by intelligence agencies say Terrorists of the various groups as well as anti-social elements might be planning terror attacks in Delhi
Read more
Opinions

The fake equivalence communists are trying to manufacture between Blacks of America and Muslims of India

Saket Suryesh -
The killing og Geoge Floyd in the USA by the cops and the subsequent riots have got the Communists in India to draw a false equivalence between blacks in USA and Muslims in India
Read more
News Reports

Adesh Kumar Gupta replaces Manoj Tiwari as Delhi BJP president

OpIndia Staff -
The position of Delhi BJP Chief which was being handled by Manoj Tiwari has been handed over to Adesh Kumar Gupta
Read more
News Reports

Sadanand Dhume and Omar Abdullah like a disparaging tweet to Republic TV from Pakistani lawyer who had earlier glorified terrorists attacking India

OpIndia Staff -
Asad Khan, the Pakistani lawyer, had earlier posted tweets glorifying terrorist Riyaz Naikoo as 'resister' and accusing the Indian government of brutalising Kashmiris through coronavirus
Read more
News Reports

Advocate sends a legal notice against media outlet ‘Dabang Dunia’ for claiming Kunti committed adultery and hurting religious sentiments

OpIndia Staff -
The advocate, Ashutosh Dubey, had sent a legal notice to Dabangduniya News Service for its report wherein it claimed Kunti from Mahabharata had an illicit affair after marriage, resulting in the birth of her sons
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai: Renowned doctor Chittaranjan Bhave succumbs to coronavirus, had waited 10 hours to get a bed

OpIndia Staff -
Dr Bhave, who had got tested positive for coronavirus had gone to the Raheja Hospital to get himself admitted but had to wait for 10 hours before he could get a bed.
Read more
News Reports

Union govt unveils three schemes worth Rs 50,000 crore to make India self-reliant in electronics manufacturing

OpIndia Staff -
Union IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad releases detailed guidelines about the three new initiatives to promote electronics manufacturing
Read more

Connect with us

229,240FansLike
359,559FollowersFollow
245,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com