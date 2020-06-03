Political activist Ramesh Solanki has set in motion an interesting turn of events involving comedian Vir Das. On Tuesday, Solanki threw an open challenge at the comedian to joke about ‘Izlam’ and the ‘Pròphet’ in his comedy acts. Vir das carefully skirted away from the challenge saying that he does not crack jokes for free and suggested that Solanki check out his shows on Netflix.

Namashkar Sir. Kripya Netflix subscription lijiye. Vahan har bhagvan pe mere jokes milenge. Maaf kijiye, main free ke joke nahin maarta, aur free me challenge nahin leta.



Jab aap aur aapne paise alag honge, aapko Vir aur Das dono sath sath milenge 🙂 Enjoy 🙏 https://t.co/YOfzVGZAwb — Vir Das (@thevirdas) June 2, 2020

The inadvertent affect of the comedian’s tweet has been that people are now offering him money to go through with the challenge. People are coming forward and offering him to crack jokes on the Muslim community as a challenge.

Ok Mr VIR DAS! Name your price! One Hour, Open House, On Camera, Muslim Jokes only! Agreed? Price please? Tag your manager for contact! Let’s make it happen!

CC: @Rajput_Ramesh https://t.co/droVtR7U3r — Untiring Indian (@UntiringInd) June 2, 2020

It seems he is not responding to your offer yet. Lets make it easy for him. @UntiringInd paying 2 lacs+I will contribute 10 lacs+ @mountain_duke offer 3 lacs+@MindfulAdoption pledging to raise 50 lacs(of course who would want to miss this show) and rest are ready for crowd… https://t.co/Fvb9WeJ8Za — Aryan 🚩 Phoenix (@s_sanatani) June 3, 2020

Ramesh Solanki himself has assured Vir Das payment for his services should he take up the challenge. He also told the comedian to send him the links where he can find jokes on Islam and its prophet, he said that he already has a Netflix subscription and promised to buy 10 more should Vir Das take up the promise.

I already have @netflix subscription kindly send me the links or videos

Aur agar free nahi karte toh paise le lena The Vir Das ( sab alag )



Aur challenge Bhagwan pe joke marne ki nahi huvi, baat Ìzlam aur Pŕophet ki huvi thi



Prove me wrong,I promise to buy 10 more subscriptions https://t.co/53XHzNvW8P — Ramesh Solanki (@Rajput_Ramesh) June 2, 2020

Vir Das has not responded yet to the offer of payment for his services as a comedian should he crack jokes on Islam and its prophet. It’s not clear whether he will take up the challenge or not but given the fate that befalls those who mock or criticise Islam, like Charlie Hebdo, it will not be surprising if he doesn’t. It appears Hinduism is made the butt of jokes because there is no apparent threat to one’s life.

Vir Das is a vocal opponent of Prime Minister Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party. He has been heavily criticised by people on social media for his hypocrisy and nonsensical criticism of the ruling dispensation.