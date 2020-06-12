Friday, June 12, 2020
Welcome to CHAZ: 'Protesters' in USA establish autonomous zone in Seattle, demand abolition of police and courts, local 'Warlord' takes control

Protesters in downtown Seattle occupied a six-block area surrounding the East Precinct of the Seattle Police Department on Monday.

Image Credit: @historyofarmani/Twitter
The situation in the United States of America has escalated massively in the wake of the death of George Floyd at the hands of a policeman. What were meant to be protests turned out to be an orgy of looting, rioting and wanton violence. Since then, matters have transcended into the realm of the bizarre and now we have the Country of CHAZ in our hands.

Protesters in downtown Seattle occupied a six block area surrounding the East Precinct of the Seattle Police Department on Monday. Following violent clashes with the ‘protesters’, the Police abandoned their position amidst calls to ‘defund the police’. The objective of CHAZ was to establish some form of socialist utopia which epitomises social justice ethos but it doesn’t appear to be going too well.

The protesters have installed blockades around themselves to mark their territory. A sign on one of these blockades says, “You’re now leaving the USA.” The social justice protesters appear to have finally realised the importance of borders. These borders are also being manned by an armed militia that is demanding identification from people before letting them enter.

Image Credit: @historyofarmani/Twitter

The Country of CHAZ was supposed to be an ‘anti-racist zone’ without a Police, however, order appears to have risen spontaneously from the anarchy and the said armed militias are already enforcing the law within the territory. The man-in-charge, who is being referred to as a ‘warlord’ in online circles, a designation he prefers himself, is one rapper called Raz Simone.

Warlord Raz Simone takes control

Raz Simone and his affiliates are manning the streets of CHAZ and they have also allegedly thrashed people for defying orders. As per the Police, they are demanding that businesses and residents pay up a fee to maintain the new social order. Assistant Police Chief Deanna Nollette said, “While they have a constitutionally-protected right to bear arms, and while Washington is an open carry state, there is no legal right for those arms to be used to intimidate community members.”

Nollette also confirmed that the police have heard ‘anecdotally’ that businesses and residents have been ordered to pay a fee if they wish to operate within the area, which is a “crime of extortion” according to the police. The Police have not yet taken any action against the self-declared autonomous zone and are in the process of resolving the matter amicably.

Individuals have been making their dissatisfaction with the state of affairs known on Reddit. They are angry that Raz Simone has assumed supreme authority over the collective without due process.

Image Credit: Jack Posobiec/Twitter

The demands of CHAZ

The protesters, on their part, have made quite radical demands to abandon their occupation. One of the propositions in the Charter of Demands states, “The Seattle Police Department and attached court system are beyond reform. We do not request reform, we demand abolition. We demand that the Seattle Council and the Mayor defund and abolish the Seattle Police Department and the attached Criminal Justice Apparatus. This means 100% of funding, including existing pensions for Seattle Police. At an equal level of priority we also demand that the city disallow the operations of ICE in the city of Seattle.” ICE is short for Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Other demands include the abolition of imprisonment and “a retrial of all People in Color currently serving a prison sentence for violent crime, by a jury of their peers in their community.” US President Donald Trump has made his opinion clear on the matter. He has referred to these people who have created an ‘autonomous zone’ within the USA as ‘domestic terrorists’.

Raz Simone shot back at the US President and claimed that a death warrant had been placed on his head. ‘If I die, don’t let it be in vain,’ Raz told his supporters.

Meanwhile, life has not been easy for the citizens of the Country of CHAZ. They have apparently run out of food and are requesting sympathisers to donate Vegan food for the cause. If their social media communique is to be believed, the homeless people they invited ran off with all the food they had gathered.

Image Credit: Twitter

Democrats back CHAZ

Democratic politicians, meanwhile, have decided to make no effort to clear the illegal occupation of land by the protesters. There are also fears that the protesters might seek to increase their area of occupation. “We lost a precinct, now, what’s next? Are we going to lose another precinct? The city council has removed our ability to have less lethal ammunition for us to properly protect those facilities and protect ourselves,” Michael Solan, President of the Seattle Police Officers’ Guild told Laura Ingraham of Fox News.

Governor of Washington, Jay Inslee, and Mayor of Seattle Jenny Durkan are not concerned about the spread of the Wuhan Coronavirus among the protesters and the health risk such demonstrations pose. Significant section of the citizens of the United States and western countries around the world are not allowed to organise funerals for the deceased in the family but such mass gatherings are apparently permitted.

Even ‘health experts’ have said that these protests are more important than fighting the Coronavirus pandemic. Despite the rampant lawlessness in CHAZ, Durkan insists that it is “not a lawless wasteland of anarchist insurrection – it is a peaceful expression of our community’s collective grief and their desire to build a better world.”

Crime

Dalit youth’s murder: Mobile thieves Md Mohsin, Adil and Salman had strangled Vivek to death after his bike collided with their vehicle

OpIndia Staff -
Vivek's body was found in a field in the Matiyala village on June 1. The accused have multiple cases of mobile theft and animal cruelty against him.
Read more
News Reports

Welcome to CHAZ: ‘Protesters’ in USA establish autonomous zone in Seattle, demand abolition of police and courts, local ‘Warlord’ takes control

OpIndia Staff -
The objective of CHAZ was to establish some form of socialist utopia which epitomises social justice ethos.
Read more
News Reports

Indian ‘liberals’ take USA-styled protest fantasies a notch higher, want the statue of Manu in Rajasthan HC to be brought down like that of...

OpIndia Staff -
Since violent protests and vandalism started in the USA after George Floyd's death, a lot of India 'secular liberals' have been dreaming of similar chaos in India. They often share their fantasies on social media to instigate people.
Read more
News Reports

“Horrendous, horrific, pathetic”: Supreme Court rips into Delhi Govt over treatment of Coronavirus patients in its hospitals and handling of dead bodies

OpIndia Staff -
Supreme Court slams Delhi govt for decrease in Covid-19 test numbers, mishandling of Coronavirus patients and dead bodies
Read more
News Reports

TDP Leader and former minister K Atchannaidu arrested by Anti-corruption bureau, Chandrababu Naidu calls it ‘attack on backward classes’

OpIndia Staff -
TDP leader Kinjarapu Atchannaidu has been arrested by the Anti-Corruption bureau for his alleged involvement in the ESI scam.
Read more
Social Media

Did Prashant Bhushan plagiarise a tweet to question the Indian judiciary? Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Twitter user Joy Bhattacharjya had shared the original tweet with the image of Jagmohanlal Sinha. Bhushan's tweet some time later appears to have lifted the content verbatim.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi High Court agrees to hear contempt of court plea against LNJP hospital and Delhi Government in a case on the handling of Coronavirus...

OpIndia Staff -
Plea filed in Delhi HC against Delhi govt and LNJP hospital alleging flouting HC orders in a case on handling of Coronavirus-infected dead bodies
Read more
News Reports

Chhatisgarh High Court grants interim relief to BJP Spokesperson Sambit Patra in the case against him for tweet on Jawaharlal Nehru and Rajiv Gandhi

OpIndia Staff -
Justice Sanjay K Agrawal ordered that no coercive action should be taken against Sambit Patra until further orders.
Read more
News Reports

Twitter terminates 1.7 lakh accounts for propagating Chinese narrative

OpIndia Staff -
Twitter terminated 1.7 lakh accounts for artificially pushing content favoring China, Russia and Turkey.
Read more
News Reports

Jammu and Kashmir administration hands over Rs 20 lakh relief to the family of martyred sarpanch Ajay Pandita

OpIndia Staff -
Ex-gratia relief of Rs 20 lakh provided to the family of martyred sarpanch Ajay Pandita by the Jammu and Kashmir government
Read more

