Saturday, July 4, 2020
Akhilesh Yadav mocks UP police after 8 officers were killed in the line of duty trying to capture gangster Vikas Dubey, whose wife is associated with SP

According to reports, Richa Dubey, the wife of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey had fought the Zila Parishad elections with the support of Samajwadi Party. While the party has denied this connection, posters that have emerged prove the link of the wife of the gangster with the party headed by Akhilesh Yadav.

Akhilesh Yadav mocks UP police after 8 officers were killed in the line of duty trying to capture gangster Vikas Dubey, whose wife is associated with SP
In a shocking incident, eight police personnel, including Deputy SP Devendra Mishra, were killed and six cops were injured in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur during a police raid to nab a hardened criminal and murderer Vikas Dubey’s house on July 2 late night. Now, Akhilesh Yadav has shared a cartoon strip by BBC that denigrates the UP police that lost 8 of its own in the raid to capture gangster Vikas Dubey.

Tweet by Akhilesh Yadav mocking UP police after 8 were killed in raid to capture Vikas Dubey
In the BBC image shared by Akhilesh Yadav, it shows that the side of the police is holding up a hooter saying “we have surrounded you from all four sides”. The Hindi version of this sentence is a popular dialogue in several Hindi movies which indicates that the aim of the image was to mock the police.

From the other side, it shows gangster Vikas Dubey presumably saying “same to you”, meaning that they have also surrounded the police.

The BBC image essentially enacts a movie scene where the police are asking a gangster to surrender since he has been surrounded by the police and the gangster responds saying that he will not surrender since he is prepared to fight the police.

The image gives the impression that the police is incompetent and gives a sense of bravado to the gangster.

This shameless image that was released by BBC was shared by the former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh Yadav.

What is pertinent to note here is that Vikas Dubey is a former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader who was also elected as a member of the Nagar Panchayat. Interestingly, the wife of Vikas Dubey is reportedly connected to the Akhilesh Yadav’s party, Samajwadi Party.

Wife of Vikas Dubey connected to Akhilesh Yadav party

After the news of policemen losing their lives in an attempt to capture the gangster, several journalists tweeted the image of a poster that had the picture of the wife of Dubey along with the pictures of Akhilesh Yadav and Mulayam Singh Yadav.

The fact of the matter here is that gangsters like Vikas Dubey thrived under the leadership of Akhilesh Yadav and his father Mulayam Singh Yadav. Now, when 8 police officers were killed in the line of duty trying to capture the gangster that thrived under the SP regime and whose wife is associated with SP, Akhilesh Yadav seems to have taken it upon himself to mock the police force and paint the gangster almost as a Bollywood ‘rebel’.

Who is Vikas Dubey?

Vikas Dubey is a notorious criminal, who carries a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head. He is also a former member of the district panchayat and has at least 60 cases of murder, robbery against him, according to a Hindustan Times report

Vikas Dubey was also accused in the murder of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Santosh Shukla inside the Shivli police station in 2001. During the attack, two policemen were also killed by Vikas Dubey. However, he was later aquitted by a local court for lack of evidence.

The notorious criminal, who hails from Bikru village, keeps his own private army. As per reports, by the age of 19, he was already a wanted criminal and was accused for the murder of a minister in UP.

Vikas Dubey, a former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader, was also elected as a member of the Nagar Panchayat. The former BSP leader was also named in the murder of Siddheshwar Pandey, the principal and assistant manager of Tarachand Inter College, in 2000.

In the same year, Dubey had conspired to murder Rambabu Yadav while in jail. He is also accused of the murder of cable businessman Dinesh Dubey in the year 2004.

Again in 2018, he carried out a plan to kill his own cousin Anurag. The gangster had conspired the murder while he was lodged in Mati jail. Anurag’s wife had accused Vikas Dubey and three others of attacking her husband. 

Kill him in encounter, says the mother of Vikas Dubey

The mother of the notorious gangster Vikas Dubey, who killed eight policemen and injured six others in a gunfight near Kanpur, has said that the Uttar Pradesh should kill her son in the encounter as what he has done was wrong, reports ANI. 

Sarla Devi, the mother of the dreaded gangster Vikas Dubey, has asked his son to surrender himself before the police. She added that the police can kill her son if continues to remain at large. Further, she said that even if the police managers to catch Dubey, they should kill him in an encounter.

“Vikas wanted to win MLA elections. He had killed Santosh Shukla, a minister in the then BJP government. I have not met him in four months. I am living with my younger son in Lucknow. We are facing a lot of problems because of him,” she said.

