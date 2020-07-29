Wednesday, July 29, 2020
Watch: The iconic video where Karsevaks razed the disputed structure standing on the Ram Janmabhoomi site to dust

On December 6, 1992, thousands of Karsevaks had scaled the structure erected on top of one of Hinduism's most sacred sites, the Ram Janmaboomi. Within minutes, the structure, a symbol of Islamic invaders' brutality on native Hindus, was done to dust.

Lakhs of karsevaks stormed the fortified Ram Janmabhoomi premises and brought the disputed structure to ground on December 6, 1992
Karsevaks standing atop the dome of disputed structure at Ram Janmabhoomi (Source: India Today)
The Bhoomi Pujan at the Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya for the construction of a much-awaited Bhavya Ram Temple is set to happen on August 5. The event will be attended by various luminaries and the Puja will be performed by Prime Minister Modi himself.

With just a few days remaining for the auspicious event, it is worth reminiscing the iconic videos from the 1992 Ram Janmabhoomi movement that paved the way for the construction of a magnificent temple dedicated to Lord Ram in Ayodhya.

Demolition of the disputed structure in Ayodhya by Karsevaks

One of the most significant videos from the 1992 Ram Janmabhoomi movement is the demolition of the disputed structure forcefully erected on the Ram Janmabhoomi site at Ayodhya. After a nationwide campaign, a legion of Hindu activists and volunteers, known as Karsevaks, entered the premises and demolished the disputed building, the symbol of centuries of Islamic onslaught, standing on top of one of the most sacred grounds for the Hindu faith.

On December 6, 1992, about 150,000 Karsevaks from across the country attended a rally called by the BJP and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad in Ayodhya. Eventually, a large number of charged Karsevaks stormed the heavily fortified premises of the Ram Janmabhoomi where the disputed structure was standing and razed it to the ground.

Video of the demolition of the disputed structure (Source: YouTube)

As can be seen in the above video, a large number of restive karsevaks entered the premises and attacked the building what they regarded as an illegal construction on the birthplace of Lord Ram. Vastly outnumbered and unprepared for the attack, the police cordon fled the area as other Karsevaks began to enter the site. Some of them even managed to scale the structure and stood on the domes of the buildings waving saffron flags.

The karsevaks are then seen whittling down the controversial structure with instruments such as axes, sledgehammers, rods, grappling hooks and other equipment and within hours the entire structure, made from mud and chalk, was levelled.

The movement marked the first significant step towards reclaiming the birthplace of Lord Ram that was forcibly occupied by Mughal rulers, as a symbol of Islam’s victory over the Hindu faith. The movement culminated with the highest court of the country, the Supreme Court granting the disputed site to the Hindus, in a landmark judgment in the protracted case in November 2019.

