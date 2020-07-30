Thursday, July 30, 2020
Home Crime Another BJP worker found hanging from a tree in West Bengal's East Midnapore, family...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Another BJP worker found hanging from a tree in West Bengal’s East Midnapore, family members accuse TMC

Earlier this month, the sitting BJP MLA of Uttar Dinajpur Debendra Nath Roy was found hanging from the ceiling of a closed shop near his house under suspicious circumstances.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
West Bengal: BJP booth president found hanging in East Midnapore district
Representational image, courtesy: 41NBC News
59

Weeks after BJP MLA Debendra Nath Roy was found hanging in a shop in Rajiganj, a similar incident has been reported from West Bengal where a BJP worker named Purnachandra Das was found hanging from a tree near his house in West Bengal’s East Midnapore district on Wednesday.

According to the reports, the 44-year-old Purnachandra Das, a booth president of BJP in the Ramnagar area of the East Midnapore district, was found hanging from a tree by locals.

The family of the deceased and other locals have alleged that the BJP worker Das was killed by goons of the ruling Trinamool Congress as he had refused to join the party. According to family members of Das, the TMC leaders were pressuring the BJP leaders to quit the saffron party and join TMC.

“But he was not willing to do so. Today a meeting was scheduled to be held with local TMC leaders. Later in the evening, he was found hanging. We want the truth to come out,” a member of his family said.

The BJP leaders have also launched an attack on Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress and held the party responsible for the brutal killing of Das.

Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress has rejected the allegation and said it is “completely baseless and politically motivated”.

Political violence in West Bengal on a rise

There has been a rise of political murders, especially leaders belonging to the BJP in West Bengal. Earlier this month, a senior BJP leader and MLA, Debendra Nath Roy, was found dead under mysterious circumstances near his house in North Dinajpur district in north Bengal.

Roy was found hanging from a ceiling, outside a closed shop, near his home in the Hemtabad area of the district. His family and the party alleged that it was a “cold-blooded murder by TMC”.

A week later Roy’s death, in another shocking incident, the 15-year-old sister of a BJP booth President was allegedly raped and poisoned by the perpetrators. The criminals fled the scene after dumping her body at the abandoned place which is located close to her house. She was found in an unconscious state at the deserted place.

Following the heinous incident, the BJP had pinned the blame of the gruesome act on West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress worker Feroze Ali. However, the police had later stated that postmortem report has ruled out rape of the minor.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

Media

“Bablu, Bablu, Bablu”: Magsaysay Award winning journalist Ravish Kumar has a meltdown on air as Rafale jets arrive in India

OpIndia Staff -
NDTV India Editor and Magsaysay Award winning journalist Ravish Kumar seems to have finally lost it.
Read more
Crime

Pakistan: Elderly man accused of blasphemy killed inside courtroom, killer says he was ordered by the prophet to kill

OpIndia Staff -
The suspect reportedly confessed to the police that he had been ordered to carry out the killing by Muhammad because the accused had belonged to the Ahmadiyya faith.
Read more

Number of recovered coronavirus patients crosses 1 million in India out of over 1.5 million total cases

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
With the detection of first Coronavirus case in 30 January, India has 1.5 million cases now, out of which 1 million have recovered

As Rafale fighter jets touch down in Ambala, the nation remembers Manohar Parrikar for inking the momentous defence deal

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Many users and prominent BJP leaders remembered former Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar after Rafale jets landed in India

New National Education Policy 2020 unveiled by Modi government, reforms aim to make India a ‘global knowledge superpower’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The new national education policy 2020 introduced by Modi govt seeks to reduce the content load in the school education curriculum.

‘Haan hum Hindu hain, Hindustan Hamara hain’: Watch Sadhvi Ritambhara’s speech during Ram Janmabhoomi Movement

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Ram Janmabhoomi movement: Watch the speech of Sadhvi Ritambhara in Delhi during Rath Yatra to Ayodhya

Recently Popular

News Reports

Ex-RAW officer alleges Deepika Padukone went to JNU on instructions of Pakistan’s Aneel Mussarat, was paid Rs 5 crore for same

OpIndia Staff -
Former RAW officer NK Sood on his Youtube Channel, he alleged that Deepika Padukone has connections with Aneel Mussarat. He claimed that Padukone visited JNU on instructions of Mussarat.
Read more
News Reports

Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty hires big shot lawyer Satish Maneshinde who represented Sanjay Dutt in 1993 Mumbai blast case

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood entertainer Rhea Chakraborty has hired one of the most expensive lawyers of the country to defend her in the case filed by Sushant Singh Rajput's father
Read more
Crime

Pakistan: Kitten allegedly raped by 7 boys for over a week, dies dude to multiple organ failure

OpIndia Staff -
"This is Pakistan, and these are Pakistani men. Men are choosing animals for rape now after women and minors," the Facebook post emphasised about the grim situation.
Read more
News Reports

Karnataka drops Tipu Sultan, Hyder Ali, Prophet Muhammad and Jesus Christ from school syllabus due to Coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Karnataka government has also dropped lessons on Jesus Christ and Prophet Mohammed, apart from Tipu Sultan.
Read more
News Reports

Meet Air Commodore Hilal Ahmad Rather, the IAF officer responsible for delivery of India-specific Rafale jets

OpIndia Staff -
Hilal Ahmed Rather is India's first pilot to fly Rafale fighter jet, played a key role in ensuring delivery of Rafale jets to the country
Read more
News Reports

New National Education Policy 2020 unveiled by Modi government, reforms aim to make India a ‘global knowledge superpower’

OpIndia Staff -
The new national education policy 2020 introduced by Modi govt seeks to reduce the content load in the school education curriculum.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Sushant had confessed Rhea was harassing him, ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande tells Bihar police. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Ankita Lokhande has shared the details of her last chat with Sushant with the Bihar Police and the deceased actor's family.
Read more
Crime

Another BJP worker found hanging from a tree in West Bengal’s East Midnapore, family members accuse TMC

OpIndia Staff -
According to family members of Das, the TMC leaders were pressuring him to quit the BJP and join TMC.
Read more
Media

“Bablu, Bablu, Bablu”: Magsaysay Award winning journalist Ravish Kumar has a meltdown on air as Rafale jets arrive in India

OpIndia Staff -
NDTV India Editor and Magsaysay Award winning journalist Ravish Kumar seems to have finally lost it.
Read more
Crime

Pakistan: Elderly man accused of blasphemy killed inside courtroom, killer says he was ordered by the prophet to kill

OpIndia Staff -
The suspect reportedly confessed to the police that he had been ordered to carry out the killing by Muhammad because the accused had belonged to the Ahmadiyya faith.
Read more
News Reports

Number of recovered coronavirus patients crosses 1 million in India out of over 1.5 million total cases

OpIndia Staff -
With the detection of first Coronavirus case in 30 January, India has 1.5 million cases now, out of which 1 million have recovered
Read more
News Reports

Union govt issues guidelines for Unlock 3.0- Gymnasiums, Yoga classes allowed to open from August 5, schools to remain shut

OpIndia Staff -
The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued a fresh set of guidelines for Unlock 3.0 as a part of the phased reopening of the county
Read more
News Reports

As Rafale fighter jets touch down in Ambala, the nation remembers Manohar Parrikar for inking the momentous defence deal

OpIndia Staff -
Many users and prominent BJP leaders remembered former Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar after Rafale jets landed in India
Read more
News Reports

New National Education Policy 2020 unveiled by Modi government, reforms aim to make India a ‘global knowledge superpower’

OpIndia Staff -
The new national education policy 2020 introduced by Modi govt seeks to reduce the content load in the school education curriculum.
Read more
News Reports

‘Haan hum Hindu hain, Hindustan Hamara hain’: Watch Sadhvi Ritambhara’s speech during Ram Janmabhoomi Movement

OpIndia Staff -
Ram Janmabhoomi movement: Watch the speech of Sadhvi Ritambhara in Delhi during Rath Yatra to Ayodhya
Read more
News Reports

There are sharp stones in Ayodhya, the ground needs to be levelled: Vajpayee’s famous speech a day before the demolition of the disputed structure

OpIndia Staff -
Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee had addressed a gathering of Karsevaks in Lucknow on December 5, 1992, a day before the demolition of the disputed structure in Ayodhya.
Read more

Connect with us

237,865FansLike
417,677FollowersFollow
284,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com