Sunday, July 19, 2020
Home News Reports West Bengal: Minor Sister of BJP leader raped and murdered, BJP accuses TMC worker...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

West Bengal: Minor Sister of BJP leader raped and murdered, BJP accuses TMC worker Feroze Ali

The BJP supporters protested against the heinous crime by blocking the National Highway-31 and burning tyres at Kalagarh in North Dinajpur.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
WB: Sister of BJP politician raped and murdered; TMC's Feroze Ali in dock
Victim (left), BJP workers protest against the crime (right)
4

In a gruesome incident, the 16-year-old sister of a BJP booth President was abducted from her home, raped and murdered on Sunday morning in Chopragaj in Uttar Dinajpur in West Bengal. As per the reports, the sister of the BJP booth President was abducted in the wee hours of the morning by the perpetrators when she went out to use the toilet.

She was then taken to an abandoned place in near Chopragaj in Sonarpur Gram Panchayat. Reportedly, the 10th std student was then raped and poisoned by the perpetrators. They fled the scene after dumping after her body at the abandoned place which is located close to her house. After the girl went missing, locals began searching for her. She was found in an unconscious state at the deserted place. She was rushed to a primary healthcare center in Chopragaj’s Dalua block. When her condition deteriorated, she was admitted to Islampur Sub-Divisional Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

Upon receiving information, the police reached the hospital and sent the body of the victim for post-mortem. The cops also recovered a money bag, Aadhar card, and a mobile phone from the crime scene. Besides, a bicycle was also found at some distance from the crime scene. Sachin Makkar, the Superintendent of Police (Islampur), stated, “We have launched an investigation into the case. The search is on for the perpetrators.”

BJP accuses TMC, blocks National Highway

BJP General Secretary (Uttar Dinajpur) Surjit Sen said that Trinamool Congress is behind the abduction, rape, and murder of the minor girl. The official handle of the BJP unit of West Bengal tweeted that the 16-year-old girl was raped by one Feroze Ali. The tweet further added, “Did she pay the price of being the sister of the local BJP Booth President? And sadly, a state governed by a woman CM cannot protect its girls.”

As per the report, the BJP supporters protested against the heinous crime by blocking the National Highway-31 and burning tyres at Kalagarh in North Dinajpur. This resulted in a heavy traffic jam in the area. When the Inspector-in-Charge (IC) reached the spot, the BJP workers gheraoed him and displayed their angst. Meanwhile, a large contingent of the police force has been deployed to control the law and order situation in the area

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

Politics

Congress govt in Chhattisgarh appears safe with 3/4th majority, but is it really safe? MP-Rajasthan like trouble can brew

Anand Walunjkar -
The way things are moving between TS Singh Deo and Bhupesh Baghel, Chhattisgarh may also go the Madhya Pradesh - Rajasthan way
Read more
Opinions

Varavara Rao is an anti-national and possibly a terrorist

Abhishek Banerjee -
Liberals want to give excuses that Varavara Rao is old, he is a poet, he is headmaster’s son, he is pregnant, whatever. And Big Bad Modi has put him in jail.
Read more

Chinese firms in India to be scrutinised for potential security threats and links with the Chinese Army

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Chinese companies with investment interest in India will be scrutinised for their links with the Chinese army

Netizens expose PETA India’s hypocrisy over conferring awards on people who have a history of promoting animal slaughter and abuse

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
PETA India, over the years, has earned itself the reputation of being a hypocrite of the highest order.

Rain in Delhi causes a house to collapse and fall into canal water. Watch video

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The rainfall which increased water flow in so many drains led to the collapse of several kutcha houses of a slum in Anna Nagar. A video of a house collapsing in the slum area of Anna Nagar near ITO following heavy rainfall went viral on Sunday.

After insulting Hindu gods, abusive comedian Sanjay Rajoura goes on an anti-Brahmin tirade

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Self-proclaimed 'comedian' Sanjay Rajoura, who is in soup lately over his abusive rants against the Hindus, its customs and deities, has yet again stoked a controversy after he continued to make casteist comments targeting the Brahmins.

Recently Popular

Entertainment

Meet Radhika Vaz: The abusive feminist comedian who performed nude on the stage, hates Hindu festivals and wishes to don Hijab and Burqa

OpIndia Staff -
Radhika Vaz is an abusive comedian who hides her lack of manners under the guide of humour. But her jokes are not funny.
Read more
News Reports

German manufacturer says drone shown by “drone boy” Prathap as his creation is their property, asks him to clarify or face legal action

OpIndia Staff -
BillzEye - Multicoptersysteme issues statement saying the drone shown by 'drone boy' prathap as his creation is their product
Read more
News Reports

‘Drone boy’ Prathap responds to OpIndia fact-check, fails to prove that he made any drone, received any award- Detail analysis of his responses

OpIndia Staff -
‘Drone boy’ Prathap responds to OpIndia fact-check, fails to prove that he received awards, medals for developing drones
Read more
News Reports

Pakistani Christian girl abducted and forcibly converted to Islam, now pregnant and confined to one room due to sexual assault by abductor Abdul

OpIndia Staff -
Huma Younus, a Christian girl who was kidnapped from her home in Karachi on October 10 last year, has become pregnant due to the incessant sexual violence perpetrated by her abductor Abdul Jabbar
Read more
News Reports

Shiv Sena man gives Indian citizen Rs 1000 to pretend to be a Nepali, get his head tonsured and chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’

OpIndia Staff -
Dharmendra Singh was paid Rs. 1000 by the Shiv Sena member for the paid stunt which caused quite an embarrassment to the country.
Read more
Fact-Check

The curious case of ‘Drone Boy’ who has made 600 drones using broken mixer grinders and televisions. A fact-check

Raju Das -
While 'drone boy' Prathap NM has claimed to have made 600 drones using e-waste, not a single photo or video of them exist
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

West Bengal: Minor Sister of BJP leader raped and murdered, BJP accuses TMC worker Feroze Ali

OpIndia Staff -
BJP booth president's minor sister in Uttar Dinajpur in West Bengal was raped and murdered allegedly by TMC member Feroze Ali
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra continues to account for 33 percent of total active coronavirus cases, remains worst hotspot state in the country

OpIndia Staff -
Maharashtra has been the worst hotspot in the country recording more fresh cases of Coronavirus than any other state in the country
Read more
Politics

Congress govt in Chhattisgarh appears safe with 3/4th majority, but is it really safe? MP-Rajasthan like trouble can brew

Anand Walunjkar -
The way things are moving between TS Singh Deo and Bhupesh Baghel, Chhattisgarh may also go the Madhya Pradesh - Rajasthan way
Read more
News Reports

Brass hijab row: AMU administration issues show-cause notice to Muslim student for making derogatory remarks against non-Muslim female student

OpIndia Staff -
AMU administration has directed Danish to submit his reply to the show-cause notice within 3 days for his brass hijab comment
Read more
News Reports

Sri Lankan govt launches research to find out ancient aviation technology used by Ravana, seeks relevant material from public

OpIndia Staff -
Sri Lankan government to conduct in-depth research on Ravana and the ancient aviation history of the country.
Read more
Opinions

Varavara Rao is an anti-national and possibly a terrorist

Abhishek Banerjee -
Liberals want to give excuses that Varavara Rao is old, he is a poet, he is headmaster’s son, he is pregnant, whatever. And Big Bad Modi has put him in jail.
Read more
News Reports

Assam Floods: 108 animals including 9 rhinos lost lives in Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve

OpIndia Staff -
Floods in Kaziranga National Park in Assam have taken the lives of rhinos, deers, wilf buffalos, wild boars etc
Read more
News Reports

Chinese firms in India to be scrutinised for potential security threats and links with the Chinese Army

OpIndia Staff -
Chinese companies with investment interest in India will be scrutinised for their links with the Chinese army
Read more
News Reports

Netizens expose PETA India’s hypocrisy over conferring awards on people who have a history of promoting animal slaughter and abuse

OpIndia Staff -
PETA India, over the years, has earned itself the reputation of being a hypocrite of the highest order.
Read more
News Reports

Health authorities express concern over the rise in Ebola cases in Congo, WHO starts vaccination

OpIndia Staff -
Democratic Republic of the Congo is facing another Ebola outbreak, raising the concern of health authorities
Read more

Connect with us

236,603FansLike
410,589FollowersFollow
277,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com