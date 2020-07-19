In a gruesome incident, the 16-year-old sister of a BJP booth President was abducted from her home, raped and murdered on Sunday morning in Chopragaj in Uttar Dinajpur in West Bengal. As per the reports, the sister of the BJP booth President was abducted in the wee hours of the morning by the perpetrators when she went out to use the toilet.

She was then taken to an abandoned place in near Chopragaj in Sonarpur Gram Panchayat. Reportedly, the 10th std student was then raped and poisoned by the perpetrators. They fled the scene after dumping after her body at the abandoned place which is located close to her house. After the girl went missing, locals began searching for her. She was found in an unconscious state at the deserted place. She was rushed to a primary healthcare center in Chopragaj’s Dalua block. When her condition deteriorated, she was admitted to Islampur Sub-Divisional Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

Upon receiving information, the police reached the hospital and sent the body of the victim for post-mortem. The cops also recovered a money bag, Aadhar card, and a mobile phone from the crime scene. Besides, a bicycle was also found at some distance from the crime scene. Sachin Makkar, the Superintendent of Police (Islampur), stated, “We have launched an investigation into the case. The search is on for the perpetrators.”

BJP accuses TMC, blocks National Highway

BJP General Secretary (Uttar Dinajpur) Surjit Sen said that Trinamool Congress is behind the abduction, rape, and murder of the minor girl. The official handle of the BJP unit of West Bengal tweeted that the 16-year-old girl was raped by one Feroze Ali. The tweet further added, “Did she pay the price of being the sister of the local BJP Booth President? And sadly, a state governed by a woman CM cannot protect its girls.”

As per the report, the BJP supporters protested against the heinous crime by blocking the National Highway-31 and burning tyres at Kalagarh in North Dinajpur. This resulted in a heavy traffic jam in the area. When the Inspector-in-Charge (IC) reached the spot, the BJP workers gheraoed him and displayed their angst. Meanwhile, a large contingent of the police force has been deployed to control the law and order situation in the area