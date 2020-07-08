Wednesday, July 8, 2020
Bhopal: 55-year-old Sabir Ali enters dairy farm and rapes a cow, arrested after CCTV footage revealed crime

According to the Bhopal police, the shameful incident of bestiality happened on July 4 at around 4 am. After examining the CCTV footage of the area, police arrested Sabir Ali and booked him under section 377 of the IPC.

OpIndia Staff

Man arrested in Bhopal for raping a cow after CCTV captures act of bestiality
Representational Image, via Twitter
1

In a repulsive act of bestiality, a cow has been raped in Bhopal’s Sunder Nagar area on July 4. The accused, Sabir Ali, has been arrested and booked under section 377 of the IPC for brutalising the animal and engaging in the unnatural act of perversion and cruelty.

According to the Bhopal police, the shameful incident happened on July 4 at around 4 am when the 55-year-old man went to a dairy in Sundar Nagar and allegedly engaged in unnatural sex with a cow. Incidentally, the CCTV camera in the dairy had captured the ghoulish incident.

CCTV footage recorded the repulsive act of Sabir Ali raping the cow

Ram Yadav, the owner of the dairy farm had reportedly caught Sabir Ali in his dairy farm, but not knowing what had actually transpired, had released him a little later. Next day, when the dairy farm owner checked the CCTV footage and saw Sabir Ali engaging in unnatural sex with his cow, he filed a complaint with the Sunder Nagar police.

After examining the CCTV footage of the area, the police arrested Sabir Ali and booked him under section 377 of the IPC for unnatural acts of sexual perversion against an animal.

Crimes of bestiality continues unabated

Horrible incidents like this have surfaced in the past too. Last year, OpIndia had reported how one Mohammad Ansari had raped a calf after tying the limbs of the animal with a rope in Kunjathbail of Manguluru. Prior to this, a cow was reportedly raped by an elderly man named Chotu Khan, in Suthaliya town, Madhya Pradesh. We had also reported how a pregnant goat was brutally gang-raped by eight accused Marodha village of Haryana’s Mewat, on 28th July 2018. It was reported that the goat died a few days later.

