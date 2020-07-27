The Communist Party of India(CPI) is having a hard time stomaching the fact that the dream of millions of Hindus to see a magnificent Ram Temple in Ayodhya is finally about to be fulfilled. With the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony of Ram Temple just days away, the left has lodged a strong protest against the scheduled broadcast of the ceremony on state-run TV channel Doordarshan, and written a letter to the central government demanding not to air the programme, said a report by Times Now.

The CPI, in its letter against the broadcast of the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony that is scheduled to happen on August 5, asserted that the use of Doordarshan to televise the religious function at Ayodhya is against the “accepted norms of national integrity”. Citing the long-standing legal dispute, which according to CPI had been a source of conflict and discord, the party suggested the government to avoid telecasting the groundbreaking ceremony.

“The demolition of the Babri Masjid in 1992 and the subsequent mobilization around the Ram Janbhoomi Temple in Ayodhya has been a source of conflict and disharmony in the country for decades now,” the letter written by CPI to the Information and Broadcast (I&B) Ministry read.

Mentioning the Section 12 2(a) of the Prasar Bharti Act, which governs the operations of Doordarshan, the CPI said that the National Broadcasting agency should abide by the provision of ‘upholding the unity and integrity of the country and the values enshrined in the Constitution’ as enshrined in the Act.

The CPI further opined that as a national broadcaster of a country founded on the ‘principles of secularism and religious harmony’, the usage of Doordarshan to videocast a religious ceremony in Ayodhya on August 5 is in contravention to the prevailing norms of national integrity.

“Considering the historical dispute over the land where the religious function is about to take place, it would be mature for the government to desist the attempts to politicise the issue and ensure that the secular image of the country is not undermined, wrote CPI”s Binoy Viswam in the letter.

In its conclusion, CPI asserted, “As a broadcasting channel governed by an arm of the State, the use of Doordarshan to telecast the religious function in Ayodhya must be avoided.”

Bhoomi Pujan of Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5

Preparations are underway in Ayodhya for the historic Bhoomi Pujan for the construction of the Ram Temple on August 5, 2020. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Ayodhya for the ceremony on August 5. The ceremony will be graced by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath among several other invitees. Keeping in accordance with the coronavirus guidelines, the ceremony will be attended by not more than 200 people.