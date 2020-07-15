Wednesday, July 15, 2020
No funeral rites for PLA soldiers killed in Galwan clashes, China ordered families to cremate them silently, say reports

In order to hide the number of casualties in the Galwan clash, the Chinese government has reportedly asked the families of deceased soldiers not to hold any public funerals.

cinese government orders the families of deceased soldiers not to hold funeral
Chinese President Xi Jinping, representational image, via Twitter
After a loss of face for China against India during the recent clashes along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh, the Chinese government has reportedly passed strict orders to the family of the deceased PLA soldiers not to hold a public funeral for them as it could reveal details regarding the real losses to the Chinese in the recent clashes along the LAC.

According to some reports, China is not willing to accept that its soldiers have been killed in the recent border clash with the Indian soldiers at Galwan Valley to hide the losses in the incident and present a tough image to the outside world.

The Chinese Ministry of Civil Affairs has reportedly directed the family members of deceased Chinese soldiers who killed in the Galwan Valley that they should abandon conventional burial services and instead cremate the soldiers in a discreet manner. The family of the Chinese soldiers may hold the funeral remotely and not in person.

“The reality is they don’t want to create martyr soldiers,” said the source, stating that, “So they (Chinese government) have banned functions where friends and families can pay their respects for the PLA deceased.”

China trying to undermine deaths of its own soldiers

It is being reported that the latest attempt by China to hide the details of the deceased soldiers was to undermine public awareness and delete any reminders of the violent clashes at Galwan. According to experts, China fears that images of gravestones for its fallen soldiers of the People’s Liberation Army could further stoke those sentiments if spread on Chinese or international social media.

The Chinese government has only acknowledged the deaths of some soldiers but never revealed the actual numbers. However, Indian intelligence has revealed that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including the dead and seriously injured. Even, American intelligence estimates that 35 of the Chinese soldiers were killed in the Galwan clash.

On June 15, the Chinese troops had attacked the Indian troops along the LAC near Ladakh border. The clashes had resulted in India losing 20 of its soldiers. The fallen Indian soldiers were honoured by the government and their last rites were performed in the presence of government representatives, according them the due status of martyrs. PM Modi and the COAS had also visited to meet and speak to the injured soldiers.

China is yet to accept any deaths or even injuries to its soldiers in the violent clash.

