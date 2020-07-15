Wednesday, July 15, 2020
Home Social Media Comedians apologise to the Maharashtra CM, HM, Aaditya Thackeray and Raj Thackeray for cracking...
News ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Comedians apologise to the Maharashtra CM, HM, Aaditya Thackeray and Raj Thackeray for cracking jokes on Shivaji Maharaj

Whenever a comedian gets abused on social media, the first one to get blamed is the 'BJP IT cell'. However, after some comedians saw what MNS and Shiv Sena workers do, they have been hurrying up to post apologies.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Comedians apologise to Shiv Sena after years of screaming 'fascist BJP'
Representational image, via Twitter
185

The last few days have been a different kind of rollercoaster ride for the stand up ‘comedians’ in India as a number of old videos where many were seen slandering cultural and historical icons of India surfaced and went viral. Three comedians have posted apology videos tagging CM of Maharashtra, HM, Aaditya Thackeray, Raj Thackeray and Nitin Raut. Though the apology trend started with Agrima Joshua, it does not feel like slowing down anytime soon.

The curious case of blaming BJP IT cell and apologising to Shiv Sena

Whenever a comedian gets abused on social media, the first one to get blamed is the ‘BJP IT cell’. It is a common trend seen in cases of Agrima Joshua, Sahil Shah, Aadar Malik and others. However, none of them apologised to the so-called fascist government, BJP and it’s allies or BJP followers. Till now, three comedians have posted apology videos online, promising that they will not repeat such actions. They also stated that they should not have joked on Shivaji Maharaj, to begin with.

Aadar Malik, the nephew of music composer Anu Malik, said in his message that the video that had surfaced is an eight-year-old video. It was taken out of context and out of time and he has “evolved” since then to a better comedian.

In his video message, Sahil Shah stated that the old video was not about Shivaji Maharaj in particular. Still, it was on chess in which he made a joke on Shivaji Maharaj. He claimed that he has deleted the video and will be cautious in the future not to make such jokes.

Agrima Joshua went a step ahead and specified Shiv Sena, MNS, NCP and Congress in her video message. Looking at the apologies, the comedians seem to be trying to convey that they had no idea that disregarding Hindu sentiments and slandering Hindu Gods may land them into trouble.

Joshua’s old tweets were also brought to the fore. The comedian was seen trying to convey that rape and acid attacks are ‘funny’.

Comedians deactivate Twitter accounts after old offensive tweets went viral

Comedian Rohan Joshi from AIB has deactivated his twitter account after his old tweets with vile, abusive and deeply offensive comments against West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, the Pawar and Thackeray families and some other prominent personalities went viral. AIB group had earlier met the Archdiocese of Mumbai to unconditionally apologise for a video they had made.

The Agrima Joshua episode had opened a can of worms and social media users started searching and sharing old content and tweets by many such comedians who had made offensive, derogatory statements against religious groups, ethnicities and had mocked cultural sentiments.

Sahil Shah, Azim Bantawalla, Sanjay Rajoura, Adar Mallik, Neeti Palta, and many others have deactivated their twitter accounts fearing reprisal and police complaints.

It is notable here that Shivaji Maharaj is not just a cultural and historical icon for Indians, he is accorded a divine status by many, especially Maharashtrians. The offensive and crass statements, disguised as ‘comedy’ has generated a strong reaction among people.

It is, however, interesting that while the BJP and its leaders are usually the target of these leftist comedians who claim to be ‘speaking truth to power’ while sharing crass comments against BJP leaders, they are hurrying up to post apologies to the ruling Shiv Sena in Maharashtra.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termscomedians apology, comedian hindu gods, offensive comedy

Trending now

News Reports

Congress govt used sedition law against its own minister: Sachin Pilot says he’s hurt but wont join BJP

OpIndia Staff -
Sachin Pilot has expressed disappointment at Ashok Gehlot-run Rajasthan government and said that the government has failed to try and fulfil the promise it made to the people who voted for them.
Read more
News Reports

Muslim Congress leaders pressurise Maharashtra govt to allow Bakri Eid sacrifice even as Shiv Sena-led govt puts several restrictions on Ganesh Utsav

OpIndia Staff -
Ahead of the Islamic festival, the Muslim leaders have reportedly expressed their concerns to the government regarding the preparedness and arrangements of cattle mandis (makeshift market) in the city amidst the coronavirus pandemic.
Read more

Trump attacks China again, says US holds it responsible for concealing the virus and unleashing it upon the world

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Donald Trump again attacked China and accused the communist country of concealing the coronavirus and unleashing it upon the world.

Melting French glacier lead to resurfacing of Indian newspapers which could be from 1966 plane crash

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Air India 101 had collided in the summit of the Mont Blanc mountain range on January 24, 1966, killing all 117 people on board

Gandhi family’s Associated Journals Limited “unethically” took possession of land meant for SC/ST hostel in Mumbai, says report

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Land sanctioned for Dalits hostel was taken over by AJL and converted into a commercial property, says report.

Rajasthan crisis deepens: Congress fires Sachin Pilot as Deputy CM and state Congress chief, accuses him conspiring with BJP to destabilise govt

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala today announced that Congress rebel leader Sachin Pilot has been sacked as Rajasthan state Congress chief and removed from his post of Deputy Chief Minister of the state.

Recently Popular

Entertainment

AIB co-founder Rohan Joshi, who wanted entire Pawar family dead, deactivates his Twitter account

OpIndia Staff -
AIB co-founder Rohan Joshi has deactivated his account after screenshots of his abusive tweets against politicians went viral .
Read more
Fact-Check

The curious case of ‘Drone Boy’ who has made 600 drones using broken mixer grinders and televisions. A fact-check

Raju Das -
While 'drone boy' Prathap NM has claimed to have made 600 drones using e-waste, not a single photo or video of them exist
Read more
News Reports

Amidst rising demand to boycott Chinese products, Bollywood actor Karthik Aryan drops multi-crore endorsement deal with Oppo

OpIndia Staff -
Karthik Aryan has become the first Bollywood actor to drop a multi-crore deal with a Chinese brand.
Read more
Entertainment

At least 7 stand-up comedians deactivate or protect their Twitter accounts after netizens dredge up deplorable old tweets and videos

OpIndia Staff -
Unnerved by the possibility that they might be entrapped in a legal dispute, comedians deactivate/protect their Twitter account after users highlighted their reprehensible old tweets insulting Hindu Gods and Goddesses
Read more
Politics

Did you know Farooq Abdullah’s daughter Sara Abdullah had a rough time convincing her family for marrying ‘Hindu’ boy Sachin Pilot: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Sara Abdullah had to suffer a lot of hardship to marry Sachin Pilot because her family did not want her to marry a 'Hindu' man.
Read more
News Reports

‘Drone boy’ Prathap NM makes a statement after OpIndia fact-check: Here is why his explanation makes little sense

OpIndia Staff -
'Drone boy' Prathap NM says he won't show his drones due to intellectual property issues, but will show certificates from unregistered events
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Kerala nun rape case: Accused Franco Mulakkal tests positive for coronavirus after court issued non-bailable warrant

OpIndia Staff -
Kerala nun rape accused Bishop of Jalandhar Franco Mulakkal tested positive for covid-19, after the Kottayam trial court cancelled his bail and issued non-bailable warrant.
Read more
News Reports

Congress govt used sedition law against its own minister: Sachin Pilot says he’s hurt but wont join BJP

OpIndia Staff -
Sachin Pilot has expressed disappointment at Ashok Gehlot-run Rajasthan government and said that the government has failed to try and fulfil the promise it made to the people who voted for them.
Read more
Social Media

Comedians apologise to the Maharashtra CM, HM, Aaditya Thackeray and Raj Thackeray for cracking jokes on Shivaji Maharaj

OpIndia Staff -
After years of blaming BJP for fascism, oppression and a lot more, comedians promptly line up to post apologies to Shiv Sena, MNS and NCP leaders fearing reprisal for offensive content.
Read more
News Reports

Muslim Congress leaders pressurise Maharashtra govt to allow Bakri Eid sacrifice even as Shiv Sena-led govt puts several restrictions on Ganesh Utsav

OpIndia Staff -
Ahead of the Islamic festival, the Muslim leaders have reportedly expressed their concerns to the government regarding the preparedness and arrangements of cattle mandis (makeshift market) in the city amidst the coronavirus pandemic.
Read more
News Reports

Latest updates and important links about COVID-19 coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Live statistics and tracking of news related to COVID-19 coronavirus with focus on India.
Read more
News Reports

Trump attacks China again, says US holds it responsible for concealing the virus and unleashing it upon the world

OpIndia Staff -
Donald Trump again attacked China and accused the communist country of concealing the coronavirus and unleashing it upon the world.
Read more
News Reports

Kerala racket smuggled 150 kgs of gold since September 2019: NIA

OpIndia Staff -
The NIA had arrested two key accused in Kerala gold smuggling case, Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair, from Bengaluru on Saturday
Read more
Politics

Did you know Farooq Abdullah’s daughter Sara Abdullah had a rough time convincing her family for marrying ‘Hindu’ boy Sachin Pilot: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Sara Abdullah had to suffer a lot of hardship to marry Sachin Pilot because her family did not want her to marry a 'Hindu' man.
Read more
News Reports

Google to join hands with Prasar Bharati for edutainment series to help business owners amid Covid-19

OpIndia Staff -
Google and Prasar Bharati to bring edutainment series for small businesses amid Covid-19 pandemic
Read more
News Reports

‘I swear by Kashmiri mothers and sisters that I will wear a suicide jacket to destroy a Temple built in Pakistan’: Pakistani man in...

OpIndia Staff -
Islamists in Pakistan had recently opposed the construction of Shri Krishna temple in Islamabad, the country’s capital.
Read more

Connect with us

235,952FansLike
407,218FollowersFollow
274,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com