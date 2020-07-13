Monday, July 13, 2020
AIB co-founder Rohan Joshi, who wanted entire Pawar family dead, deactivates his Twitter account
Updated:

AIB co-founder Rohan Joshi, who wanted entire Pawar family dead, deactivates his Twitter account

In the screenshots that have gone viral, Rohan Joshi says that after senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar dies, his ashes should be scattered in a toilet. In another tweet, he refers to Sharad Pawar as a 'putrid evil f*ck'.

OpIndia Staff

Rohan Joshi has deactivated his Twitter account
Image Credit: Indian Express
4

The Agrima Joshua controversy has opened a can of worms. After a clip of her performance mocking the Shiv Smarak, a memorial dedicated to legendary Hindu monarch Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, went viral, she was forced to apologise to the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance and the MNS due to threats of violence. Now, All India Bakchod co-founder Rohan Joshi has been forced to deactivate his Twitter account after screenshots of his tweets using vile language against politicians went viral on social media.

In the screenshots that have gone viral, the stand up comedian says that after senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar dies, his ashes should be scattered in a toilet. In another tweet, he refers to Sharad Pawar as a ‘putrid evil f*ck’. In another tweet, he says, “I hope Srinivasan resigns, because I don’t really want to see him killed by the smoke monster that comes out of Sharad Pawar’s vagina.”

Abusive tweets of Rohan Joshi (@mojorojo)

Rohan Joshi also said on his Twitter account that “Someone needs to wipe this entire Pawar clan off the face of the Earth” and called them stains of semen. His abusive tweets were not limited to the Pawar family alone. In another tweet, he said, “Rapes are prevented because men and photos of Mamata Banerjee interact freely.”

Abusive comment against Mamata Banerjee by Rohan Joshi (@mojorojo)

The AIB co-founder has also tweeted other offensive material against Mamata Banerjee.

Abusive tweet by Rohan Joshi (@mojorojo)

Rohan Joshi has also posted a lot of abusive content against the Thackeray family on his Twitter account. In one tweet he says, “Today is Maharashtra Day. Slap a Thackeray.”

Rohan Joshi asks people to slap Thackerays (@mojrojo)

He has also made a particularly offensive tweet against Raj Thackeray. He said, “I was just followed by “rah Thackeray” and a photograph of a giant penis. Can’t figure out which is worse.”

Abusive content against Raj Thackeray by Rohan Joshi (@mojorojo)

After his abusive tweets against the Pawar family, the Thackerays and Mamata Banerjee went viral on social media, the AIB co-founder deleted his profile on Twitter, presumably, fearing retribution. Netizens tagged the concerned politicians in the screenshots of the tweets and expressed their disgust of the same.

It remains to be seen whether Rohan Joshi takes the Agrima Joshua route and apologises for the abusive remarks he has made. Given the nature of the abusive tweets, it is not entirely sure whether the concerned politicians, who are known to have a terrible temper, would be forgiving.

