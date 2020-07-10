The gunfight between Vikas Dubey and the Uttar Pradesh STF near the Kanpur border leading to the death of the dreaded gangster has riled up many people.

A section of social media users questioned the Uttar Pradesh police over their claims that Vikas Dubey escaped and shot at them, which led them to fire in response, killing the notorious gangster. The others had a different take on the incident, who welcomed the police encounter of the notorious gangster, who was responsible for the killing of eight policemen and injuring several others.

However, as mentioned as a Rumi quote in Bollywood movie ‘Rockstar’ there is a field beyond right sayers and wrong sayers where a Congress loyalist is working on an entirely different thought process.

Tehseen Poonawalla, a self-proclaimed ‘activist’ and brother-in-law of Congress President Sonia Gandhi’s son-in-law Robert Vadra, too had his own conspiracy theories regarding the gunfight between Vikas Dubey and UP police personnel that took place on the outskirts of Kanpur. Poonawalla is behind Mahindra Motors because it is their car that Vikas was allegedly travelling in.

Hours after the incident, Tehseen Poonawalla took to Twitter, to hold industrialist Anand Mahindra accountable for the incident as he demanded that Mahindra motors should publicly investigate how a Mahindra TUV 300 can “just topple over on a perfectly good road”. Tehseen Poonawalla also demanded an explanation from Anand Mahindra for the toppling of a Mahindra vehicle, which was carrying gangster Vikas Dubey on Friday before his death.

It is reported that the gangster was brought to Kanpur from Ujjain in a Mahindra TUV 300, which toppled near Kanpur as it skidded on the highway due to heavy rains. Following the accident, Vikas Dubey tried to escape and snatched a gun to fire at policemen, who in a retaliatory firing killed the gangster. News reports from the encounter site had shown a toppled Mahindra car.

Not giving up after just 1 tweet, Tehseen kept on his quest to get Anand Mahindra, the CEO of Mahindra and Mahindra, involved in the inverstigation.

“Dear @anandmahindra ji you owe this to the constitution that binds us all & we hold so dearly! Without the rule of law Anand ji, we will not prosper! #VikasDubey,” said Tehseen Poonawalla.

Image Source: Tehseen Poonawalla

The industrialist is yet to respond to Poonawalla’s demands. Tehseen, in the meanwhile, has also written to the National Human Rights Commission in his personal capacity and on letter pad that has his name in big bold letters printed on the top.

I have filled a complaint with the National Human Rights Commission on the alleged #fake_encounter of #vikasDubeyEncounter this #fridaymorning as part of a "script" to protect UP politicians & the Yogi Adityanath ji govt & other UP police officers. #vikasDubeyEncounter pic.twitter.com/d5JlHM4BmC — Tehseen Poonawalla Official (@tehseenp) July 10, 2020

Among the highly thought provoking questions that Tehseen has raised are:

Vikas Dubey’s last visuals (from his arrest yesterday) had shown him sitting on a TATA Safari, then how was he sitting in a Mahindra TUV? How did Dubey a physically unfit man with a paunch, manage to get out of a toppled vehicle pushing physically fit police officers? Why was the snatched gun not tied with a rope to the police officer’s uniform?

It is yet to be seen if Tehseen also shoots off a letter to 221 B Baker Street, London to find answers for his questions.

Gangster Vikas Dubey tries to escape, killed in an encounter

In a dramatic turn of events on Friday, the notorious gangster Vikas Dubey, who was arrested yesterday from Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, was killed in an encounter in Kanpur on early morning on Friday.

The encounter had broken out between Vikas Dubey and the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) after the gangster tried to flee upon reaching Kanpur. One of the vehicles of the convoy of Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) that was bringing back gangster Vikas Dubey from Madhya Pradesh to Kanpur overturned after skidding on the road due to heavy rains.

Soon Dubey tried to escape from the police custody and allegedly snatched a rifle from one of the injured policemen to open fire at the police. Following which, police shot at him in retaliatory firing. He sustained bullet injuries and was rushed to Kanpur’s LLN hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

The notorious gangster Vikas Dubey, who was responsible for the death of 8 policemen in Kanpur was arrested from Ujjain’s Mahakal temple on Thursday.