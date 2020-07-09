Kanpur encounter: Notorious gangster Vikas Dubey arrested at police station in Ujjain

The notorious gangster Vikas Dubey, who is responsible for killing eight Uttar Pradesh policemen and injuring several others, has been arrested at Mahakal police station in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, July 9, 2020.

According to the reports, the notorious gangster was arrested by the Madhya Pradesh police after he had managed to escape after unleashing terror on the Uttar Pradesh policemen on July 2 late night killing eight policemen including a DSP.

Finally, Vikas Dubey has been arrested from Ujjain. Hope he doesn’t try to flee from custody while being brought to UP. — Raj Shekhar Jha (@rajshekharTOI) July 9, 2020

Vikas Dubey, the main accused in #KanpurEncounter case, has been arrested at a police station in Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh), say UP Govt Sources pic.twitter.com/txjmhzJhmW — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2020

Earlier, his aide Amar Dubey was also killed in a police encounter on Wednesday near Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur.

On Thursday, Prabhat Mishra, an aide of criminal Vikas Dubey, died after he was shot while trying to escape police custody. Mishra was arrested on Wednesday and was sent to transit remand by a district court in Faridabad, Haryana. He was shot in the leg while trying to escape during his transit to Kanpur.

Another accomplice of Vikas Dubey, named Bauwa Dubey, was also shot dead by the Kanpur police during an encounter on Thursday.

Vikas Dubey has been on the run ever since he killed the policemen. The Uttar Pradesh government had formed an STF to nab the accused. The police force of neighbouring states of Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan were also alerted to nab the notorious gangster.

Gangster Vikas Dubey kills eight policemen, injures six others

In a shocking incident, eight police personnel were killed and six cops were injured in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur during a police raid to nab the hardened criminal and murderer Vikas Dubey on July 2 late night.

A team of 15-16 Uttar Pradesh police had carried out raids in search of criminal Vikas Dubey in Chaubepur in Kanpur. The raid was carried out at 1 am on the intervening night of July 2-3 in Bithoor area in Chaubepur.

The police personnel were ambushed by Dubey’s men who were prepared with arms on the roof of a building and continuously shot at them. The criminals had already blocked the road with a JCB machine to prevent the policemen from escaping.

According to the police, Vikas Dubey and his men were already aware of the police raid and were on high alert. The criminals managed to flee from the spot after killing the police personnel. The deceased cops of Kanpur have been identified as DSP Devendra Kumar Mishra, SO Mahesh Yadav, Chowki Incharge Anup Kumar, Sub-Inspector Nebulal, Constables Sultan Singh, Rahul, Jitendra and Bablu.