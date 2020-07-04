The Tamil Nadu police have begun their search to arrest the DMK Youth Wing office-bearer Devendran, who is accused of not only sexually harassing a young woman but also allegedly murdering her after she refused to give in to his sexual demands.

According to the reports, the shocking incident was reported from Nainaar Kuppam near Cheyyur in Chengalpattu district of Tamil Nadu after the brother of deceased victim Sasikala registered a complaint against the DMK leader Devendran accusing him of sexually harassing his sister and killing her.

According to the complaint, Sasikala, a young woman working in a private company and a native of Nainaar Kuppam was initially sexually harassed by Devendran. The brother of the deceased alleged that the DMK leader killed Sasikala after she refused to give in to his sexual urges.

Reportedly, the DMK leader along with his brother Purushotthaman had secretly filmed her and then used it to blackmail her stating that he would share on social media if she did not fulfil their sexual desires.

However, the brave young girl Sasikala refused to budge and had warned them of informing her parents. Angered by this, the DMK office-bearer allegedly killed her and made it look like she committed suicide by hanging herself, the complainant said.

The Tamil Nadu police are currently searching for the absconding DMK man Devendran and his brother Purushotthaman.