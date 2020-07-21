Tuesday, July 21, 2020
Home News Reports Karnataka: ‘Drone boy’ Prathap arrested for breaking quarantine rules
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Karnataka: ‘Drone boy’ Prathap arrested for breaking quarantine rules

'Drone boy' Prathap had travelled to Hyderabad before returning to Bengaluru and was asked to home quarantine. However, he violated it and went to a TV studio for an interview

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Drone boy Prathap arrested for violating quarantine (image courtesy: thebetterindia.com)
20

Prathap N.M., the now-infamous “drone expert”, has been arrested by the Thalaghattapura Police for violating quarantine rules in Mysuru on Monday. He was applauded by many for his “achievements” but later landed in a controversy over the claims he made. Neither there were online records of his achievements nor were his scientific claims adding up.

On 15th July, he had recently travelled from Bihar to Hyderabad and moved to Bengaluru where he lives in his house in Thalaghattapura. He had been directed by the local administration to stay in home isolation for 14 days. However, on 16th July, with no regards to the regulations in place due to pandemic, he left his house. He went to the studio of a private Kannada television channel in Bengaluru. An interview was scheduled for him in that studio to counter the allegations against him for faking his ‘achievements’ after an extensive investigative report by OpIndia.

On 19th July, when health officials visited his house, they learnt that he was not home and his phone was switched off as well. The Thalaghattapura Police registered a case and formed three teams to arrest him. When police found that he was in Mysuru, a team from Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and Thalaghattapura police station reached there on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Prakash Gowda said that he was arrested from Mandi Mohalla in Mysuru and taken back to Bangaluru. Violating quarantine rules is a bailable offence. Police said that he would be released and sent to institutional quarantine. Action against him will be taken once his quarantine period is over. If found guilty by the court, he may end up spending up to a year in jail or pay fine.

In the last few months, Prathap was hailed by many channels, news portals etc. for his extraordinary skills of building drones from electronic waste. When OpIndia tried to confirm his achievements, it was established that things were not lining up. There was no photo or video available of the drones he made. All the photographs with drones appeared to be commercially produced drones by some of the leading companies in the field. His claims for the awards and recognitions were also found to be fake. He went to the studio to counter the expose, but he miserably failed to explain the basic science behind the drones.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsdrone pratap, drone prathap, drone pratap arrested, drone prathap arrested, drone pratap opindia

Trending now

News Reports

Karnataka: ‘Drone boy’ Prathap arrested for breaking quarantine rules

OpIndia Staff -
After travelling from Bihar to Hyderabad to Bengaluru, 'Drone boy' Prathap violated 14-day home isolation quarantine rules.
Read more
Editor's picks

Khalid Saifi’s child who’s asking ‘will daddy come home for Eid’ should know about his daddy’s crimes

OpIndia Staff -
It becomes imperative to remind Rana Ayyub about the allegations against Khalid Saifi, whom she tries to project as the victim.
Read more

Tagore International School in Delhi comes under fire for brainwashing children into gender identity politics, stringent action demanded

News Reports K Bhattacharjee -
Tagore International School has come under intense criticism after a post on Facebook made by a LGBT organisation in June 2018 went viral.

PETA India lies about not having a foreign chief functionary: Here are the details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Startling details have emerged regarding the functioning of PETA India since the latest controversy over Bakr-Eid.

Uttar Pradesh: Dalit family gets beaten up by Muslims after pigs reared by former enters their house

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In the Motipur area of Bahraich district, Uttar Pradesh, one Nasiruddin and his accomplices attacked a house of Dalit for rearing pigs.

“Sachin Pilot nikamma hai, nakaara hai”: Ashok Gehlot says he is not here to ‘sell baingan’. Watch video

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Ashok Gehlot alleged that Sachin Pilot had backstabbed the party despite being respected for seven long years

Recently Popular

Entertainment

After Kangana Ranaut accuses Mahesh Bhatt of abusive behaviour, entire Bhatt family posts cryptic messages on social media

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana had accused Mahesh Bhatt of abusive behaviour, claiming that he had thrown a footwear at her and had yelled at her angrily when she had rejected a role.
Read more
News Reports

Taapsee Pannu’s befitting U-turn: Three years after saying it doesn’t exist, claims she lost work because of nepotism

OpIndia Staff -
Following the untimely death of Sushant Singh Rajput, a debate has sparked online regarding the ill-treatment of outsiders in Bollywood.
Read more
News Reports

Heavy rains damage Randi Ki Masjid in Delhi. This is why it was called so

OpIndia Staff -
Early morning on Sunday, one of the domes of 'Randi Ki Masjid' aka 'Rundi Ki Masjid', the 19th century mosque of Mubarak Begum came crashing down.
Read more
News Reports

German manufacturer says drone shown by “drone boy” Prathap as his creation is their property, asks him to clarify or face legal action

OpIndia Staff -
BillzEye - Multicoptersysteme issues statement saying the drone shown by 'drone boy' prathap as his creation is their product
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: Minor Sister of BJP leader raped and murdered, BJP accuses TMC worker Feroze Ali

OpIndia Staff -
BJP booth president's minor sister in Uttar Dinajpur in West Bengal was raped and murdered allegedly by TMC member Feroze Ali
Read more
News Reports

‘Raazi’ author Harinder Sikka exposes how Bollywood lobby operates, says Meghna Gulzar hounded him out of events to steal credit for the story

OpIndia Staff -
Sikka stated that not only Meghna Gulzar changed the story, especially the ending, to portray a negative image, she hounded him out of events and awards to steal all the credits for herself.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Karnataka: ‘Drone boy’ Prathap arrested for breaking quarantine rules

OpIndia Staff -
After travelling from Bihar to Hyderabad to Bengaluru, 'Drone boy' Prathap violated 14-day home isolation quarantine rules.
Read more
News Reports

Carryminati fundraiser for Assam and Bihar floods collects over a million rupees, YouTuber to add Rs 1 lakh to the contribution

OpIndia Staff -
YouTuber CarryMinati has announced that he will add Rs. 1,00,000 to the Rs. 10,31,137 was collected during the charity live stream on his YouTube channel
Read more
News Reports

Chopragaj murder case: Questions raised over a post mortem report made in ‘hurry’ and the mysterious discovery of a corpse. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The Chopragaj murder case has led to a chaotic schene in the region of West Bengal with a mysterious dead body recovered.
Read more
Editor's picks

Khalid Saifi’s child who’s asking ‘will daddy come home for Eid’ should know about his daddy’s crimes

OpIndia Staff -
It becomes imperative to remind Rana Ayyub about the allegations against Khalid Saifi, whom she tries to project as the victim.
Read more
News Reports

BJP stalwart LK Advani likely to accompany PM Modi to Ayodhya for Ram Mandir’s Bhumi Pujan

OpIndia Staff -
PM Narendra Modi, along with LK Advani and others, is set to visit the Ram Janmabhoomi on August 5 for Bhumi Pujan.
Read more
News Reports

University of Oxford’s Coronavirus vaccine shows positive results in early trials, results ‘promising’ according to experts

OpIndia Staff -
The early trials showed that the Coronavirus vaccine led the cells to making antibodies and T-cells that can fight Covid-19.
Read more
Politics

Omar Abdullah to sue Chhatisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel for insinuating he was released because Sachin Pilot is his brother-in-law

OpIndia Staff -
The Jammu Kashmir National Conference has hit out at Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel for linking the release of Omar Abdullah to Sachin Pilot.
Read more
News Reports

‘Mythologist’ Devdutt Pattanaik seconds Nepal PM’s ‘Shri Ram is Nepali’ claim, mocks Lord Hanuman by referring to India as “land of monkeys”

OpIndia Staff -
Casteist slurs, abusive and sexiest jibes, and an untriggered display of anger are what Devdutt Pattanaik posts are all about
Read more
News Reports

Tagore International School in Delhi comes under fire for brainwashing children into gender identity politics, stringent action demanded

K Bhattacharjee -
Tagore International School has come under intense criticism after a post on Facebook made by a LGBT organisation in June 2018 went viral.
Read more
Social Media

‘Names of my children were written in Mosques as targets to be killed’: Kashmiri Hindu woman demands apology from Barkha Dutt for justifying genocide

OpIndia Staff -
The Kashmiri Pandit woman, a victim of the exodus, stated that the names of her young sons was written in a local Mosque as targets for killing.
Read more

Connect with us

236,899FansLike
411,902FollowersFollow
278,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com