The talks between Indian and Chinese sides to diffuse the tension at the LAC in Ladakh has started to yield results as the first phase of disengagement has been completed, and the second phase will begin shortly. According to a report by ANI quoting government sources, armies of both the countries have completed withdrawal from conflict sites along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh, in Galwan Valley, Pangong Tso lake and other conflict areas.

Disengagement between India and China completed at Patrolling Point 17 (Hot Springs) today. With this, disengagement complete at PP-14, PP-15 and PP-17. Chinese Army thinning out in Finger area in Ladakh: Indian Army Sources pic.twitter.com/60Na3maoEW — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2020

During the first phase of disengagement, the Chinese military has moved back from Finger 4 to Finger 5 along the Pangong Tso lake. Apart from that, they have also moved back by around two kilometers in Galwan Valley, Hot Springs (Patrolling Point 17) and Patrolling Point 15. The disengagement took place after Coprs Commander level talks between the two sides.

Chines troops had retreated from Patrolling Point 14 few days ago, following the talks between the two sides. Recent satellite images also show that the Chinese side has withdrawn from contentious sites at Galwan Valley. The buffer zone at the Galwan valley will be the area on the both sides of PP14.

Similarly, Indian forces also moved back from their positions as per the agreement. At Pangong Tso, Indian side has moved back to Dhan Singh Thapa post near Finger 3, where the base post of Indian side is located. After both sides move back into their own territories, the vacant space now created between the positions of India and China will be treated as temporary non-patrolling zones by both the countries, and the troops will not enter this area. For example, at the Finger area, the space between Finger 3 and Finger 5 will become a non-patrolling area. It is reported that approximately 3 kilometers of land will be kept as non-patrolling area.

Talks on the second round of disengagement will begin by next week, which will focus on both sides moving back to permanent locations, as decided during the recent meeting between Indian NSA Ajit Doval and his Chinese counterpart. Corps Commander-level talks will take place between the two armies after meeting of Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) scheduled to be held tomorrow.

Both India and China have agreed that it was necessary to ensure to complete the disengagement of troops along the LAC at the earliest to fully restore peace and tranquillity at the border.