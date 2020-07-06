Amidst escalated tensions between India and China at the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) personnel have retreated about 2 km from the site of the violent clashes in Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh, reported The Hindu.

As per the report, India had earlier matched the Chinese troops with temporary structures and bunkers and was in ‘eyeball to eyeball position.’ Following the high-level meeting between the Commanders on both sides on June 30, a survey was conducted to verify whether China acted upon its assurances. Physical verification reportedly revealed that temporary structures were removed by both the sides from the site of violent confrontation in Galwan Valley.

As per the June 30 plan, de-escalation was to take place at critical sites such as Galwan, Pangong Tso, and Hot Springs. Once de-escalation took place in the said areas, a similar course of action would be implemented in ‘depth areas’ such as Depsang plains. Earlier, China made new claims about its stake in the Galwan Valley. Foreign Ministry of China had stated that the Valley was located on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control. As per reports, Special Representatives from India and China are scheduled to meet and find feasible solutions to the border crisis.

Journalist Shiv Aroor has also shared that latest imagery shows that re-location has taken place on both sides at the Galwan Valley Patrol Point 14 and a buffer zone has been established to avoid confrontation between troops. Aroor, however, added further that no change in current positions has taken place in Pangong Tso area.

BREAKING: Can confirm re-location has taken place at Galwan Valley Patrol Point 14 from both sides. A buffer zone has been created to avoid escalation. Equidistant from both sides. Detailed report shortly on @IndiaToday. pic.twitter.com/J7YezwZ34s — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) July 6, 2020

India-China Standoff

About 5000 Chinese army personnel, under the garb of a military exercise, had diverted their movement towards the Indian side of the LAC (Line of Actual Control) in Ladakh. The current standoff began on May 5-6 and has been continuing all along the LAC up to Sikkim. The Indian Army had matched the level of their counterparts and had stopped them from conducting movements in several areas.

On June 15, around 20 Indian soldiers, including a Colonel were killed when Chinese troops had attacked with stones, batons, and barbed wires. In fierce combat that took place on extremely hostile terrain, 20 Indian soldiers had lost their lives to injuries and exposure. China is believed to have suffered 43 casualties but the communist state has been reluctant to confirm the number of casualties it suffered.