Monday, July 6, 2020
Home News Reports Galwan Valley: Buffer zone established at clash location, Indian, Chinese forces remove temporary structures:...
News Reports
Updated:

Galwan Valley: Buffer zone established at clash location, Indian, Chinese forces remove temporary structures: Reports

As per the June 30 plan, de-escalation was to take place at critical sites such as Galwan, Pangong Tso, and Hot Springs. Once de-escalation took place in the said areas, a similar course of action would be implemented in 'depth areas' such as Depsang plains.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Chinese, Indian forces retreat from Galwan clash location, reports say buffer zone established
Galwan Valley, representational image, via Shiv Aroor on Twitter
3

Amidst escalated tensions between India and China at the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) personnel have retreated about 2 km from the site of the violent clashes in Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh, reported The Hindu.

As per the report, India had earlier matched the Chinese troops with temporary structures and bunkers and was in ‘eyeball to eyeball position.’ Following the high-level meeting between the Commanders on both sides on June 30, a survey was conducted to verify whether China acted upon its assurances. Physical verification reportedly revealed that temporary structures were removed by both the sides from the site of violent confrontation in Galwan Valley.

As per the June 30 plan, de-escalation was to take place at critical sites such as Galwan, Pangong Tso, and Hot Springs. Once de-escalation took place in the said areas, a similar course of action would be implemented in ‘depth areas’ such as Depsang plains. Earlier, China made new claims about its stake in the Galwan Valley. Foreign Ministry of China had stated that the Valley was located on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control. As per reports, Special Representatives from India and China are scheduled to meet and find feasible solutions to the border crisis.

Journalist Shiv Aroor has also shared that latest imagery shows that re-location has taken place on both sides at the Galwan Valley Patrol Point 14 and a buffer zone has been established to avoid confrontation between troops. Aroor, however, added further that no change in current positions has taken place in Pangong Tso area.

India-China Standoff

About 5000 Chinese army personnel, under the garb of a military exercise, had diverted their movement towards the Indian side of the LAC (Line of Actual Control) in Ladakh. The current standoff began on May 5-6 and has been continuing all along the LAC up to Sikkim. The Indian Army had matched the level of their counterparts and had stopped them from conducting movements in several areas.

On June 15, around 20 Indian soldiers, including a Colonel were killed when Chinese troops had attacked with stones, batons, and barbed wires. In fierce combat that took place on extremely hostile terrain, 20 Indian soldiers had lost their lives to injuries and exposure. China is believed to have suffered 43 casualties but the communist state has been reluctant to confirm the number of casualties it suffered.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsGalwan Valley clashes, Galwan valley ladakh, Indian soldiers Ladakh

Trending now

Editor's picks

They removed the hoardings themselves: Lucknow Police confirms after PETA India claims no Maulana took an offence on anti-goat slaughter poster

OpIndia Staff -
Lucknow Police confirmed that contrary to their claims, PETA has removed the hoardings itself.
Read more
News Reports

After Coronavirus pandemic and swine flu, a city in China now issues warning for bubonic plague

OpIndia Staff -
Last week, China's Xinhua news had reported two confirmed patients of bubonic plaque in Khovd province of Western Mongolia.
Read more

Telangana: Doctor alleges hospital kept her hostage over nonpayment of bill for coronavirus treatment, releases video

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A government doctor in Telangana who contracted coronavirus while treating patients was reportedly held hostage by the private hospital where she was undergoing treatment over nonpayment of bill.

Despite shrill Rafale campaign, Rahul Gandhi has attended zero sittings of Parliamentary Committee on Defence

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi has not attended a single sitting of the of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence.

Politics and Instagram generation: Of memes, misinformation and whole lot of misguided youth

Politics Nirwa Mehta -
The newer generation seems as clueless about politics as the current opposition leaders.

Men in blue: See how the ODI jerseys for Team India have evolved since 1985

Cricket Ritesh -
As an Indian cricket fan, do you remember all the Indian Jerseys donned by the cricketers in ODIs? Here we are trying to show you all the jerseys Indian players worn since 1985.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Ahead of the release of Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2, clips of him praising Islamist preacher Zakir Naik goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
"We, as Indians, owe it to our brother (Zakir Naik) who is national pride, (and) a prized treasure," Bhatt was heard as saying.
Read more
News Reports

UK, UAE, EU, and Malaysia start crackdown on Pakistan’s official carrier PIA after report that 30% of Pakistani pilots have fake licenses

OpIndia Staff -
Several countries have started disallowing PIA flights after Pakistan aviation minister revealed that 30% of Pakistani pilots had fake licenses
Read more
News Reports

Kim Kardashian as First Lady? Rapper Kanye West announces he is running for US President, Elon Musk extends his support

OpIndia Staff -
US-based rapper Kanye West today took to Twitter to announce that he's going to run for President in the upcoming Presidential elections in America.
Read more
News Reports

Kanpur encounter: Circle Officer DSP Devendra Mishra’s head and toes cut off by Vikas Dubey’s men, autopsy reveals

OpIndia Staff -
The autopsy report of the eight policemen who died in one of the bloodiest encounters in UP History has revealed Maoist-style ambush and extreme brutality.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Ahead of Bakri Eid, PETA’s appeal to stop goat slaughter infuriates Islamic clerics, bully them into removing hoardings

OpIndia Staff -
PETA had put up a hoarding in Qaiserbagh, which displayed a huge picture of a goat and urged people to turn vegan
Read more
News Reports

Shahid Afridi makes another controversial statement, says Indian cricket team used to ask forgiveness from Pakistan team after getting badly defeated

OpIndia Staff -
Shahid Afridi has claimed that Indian Cricket Team used to ask for forgiveness during India-Pakistan matches
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Galwan Valley: Buffer zone established at clash location, Indian, Chinese forces remove temporary structures: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
On June 15, around 20 Indian soldiers were killed in action when Chinese troops had attacked them with stones, batons and barbed wires.
Read more
Editor's picks

They removed the hoardings themselves: Lucknow Police confirms after PETA India claims no Maulana took an offence on anti-goat slaughter poster

OpIndia Staff -
Lucknow Police confirmed that contrary to their claims, PETA has removed the hoardings itself.
Read more
News Reports

After Coronavirus pandemic and swine flu, a city in China now issues warning for bubonic plague

OpIndia Staff -
Last week, China's Xinhua news had reported two confirmed patients of bubonic plaque in Khovd province of Western Mongolia.
Read more
News Reports

Vikas Dubey case: Injured cop narrates how policemen were trapped, says Chaubeypur cops stood watching while others were being killed

OpIndia Staff -
Kanpur encounter eyewitness tells how their 'own' helped Dubey's gang.
Read more
News Reports

Telangana: Doctor alleges hospital kept her hostage over nonpayment of bill for coronavirus treatment, releases video

OpIndia Staff -
A government doctor in Telangana who contracted coronavirus while treating patients was reportedly held hostage by the private hospital where she was undergoing treatment over nonpayment of bill.
Read more
News Reports

Latest updates and important links about COVID-19 coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Live statistics and tracking of news related to COVID-19 coronavirus with focus on India.
Read more
Politics

Despite shrill Rafale campaign, Rahul Gandhi has attended zero sittings of Parliamentary Committee on Defence

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi has not attended a single sitting of the of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence.
Read more
News Reports

In a first in the world, Indian Railways sets up solar power plant in Madhya Pradesh to run trains

OpIndia Staff -
The 1.7 MW solar power plant of Indian Railways will feed power to the overhead power lines to power the traction systems of locomotives
Read more
News Reports

Ladakh standoff: Tibetan community in Manali cheer for Indian Army, wave flags as the convoy passes by

OpIndia Staff -
The current standoff between India and China began on May 5-6 and has been continuing all along the LAC up to Sikkim.
Read more
News Reports

Agra’s Taj Mahal may reopen from Monday with restrictions, district authorities in dilemma as fresh cases rise

OpIndia Staff -
The visitors to the Taj Mahal will have to mandatorily wear masks at all times, and keep their distance from each other.
Read more

Connect with us

234,889FansLike
399,147FollowersFollow
270,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com