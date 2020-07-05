Hindus in Islamabad, Pakistan have decided to halt the construction of what was to be the first Hindu Temple in the city in decades after the boundary wall was demolished by Islamic extremists. Hardline extremists had been opposing the construction of the Temple and eventually, some of them took the matter in their own hands.

As it turns out, one of the individuals who demolished the boundary wall went so far as to record the whole thing and post the video on Facebook. He was quite obviously proud of his actions and demonstrated remarkable religious intolerance, as has been the hallmark of Islamic extremists, while engaging in the vile act of barbarism. He has been identified as one Malik Shani Awan.

الحمد اللہ اسلام آباد ہائی کورٹ سے مندر کے کام روکنے کا نوٹس آگیا میری جب تک سانس چلے گئ مندر نہیں بنے گا انشاءاللہ اسلام آباد میں Posted by Malik Shani Awan on Saturday, July 4, 2020

Malik Shani Awan invoked the name of Allah while demolishing the boundary wall of the Temple to Shri Krishna that was to be constructed. For greater effect, he added music to the whole thing to make the video more entertaining. The lyrics of the song said something along the lines of “I have not let my children suffer… I am Pakistan.”

His Facebook profile says that he is from Islamabad but lives in Rawalpindi. Malik Shani Awan claims to work for a Pakistani news channel, 99News. In another post, he even expressed his gratitude towards fellow Pakistanis who were overwhelmingly supportive of his actions.

آپ سب بھائیوں کی دعاوں اور سپورٹ اور پیار کا شکریہ ❤👍 Posted by Malik Shani Awan on Saturday, July 4, 2020

Malik Shani Awan also posted a video after he reached the spot with his friends. He expressed his gratitude towards Allah for stopping the construction of the said Temple. The video was shot before he began razing the Temple.

Posted by Malik Shani Awan on Friday, July 3, 2020

His Facebook profile is littered with posts demanding that the constructed of the Temple be stopped. From his profile, it appears obvious that Malik Shani Awan is a highly radicalised individual but judging from the great support he has received on the platform, it appears that such radical views and opinions are the norm and not an exception in the Islamic State of Pakistan.

Yesterday, he had vowed that he will never let a temple be constructed there.

اسلام آباد میں مندر نا منظور نا منظور ہمارا ساتھ دو تاکے اس مندر کو رکھا جاسکے Posted by Malik Shani Awan on Friday, July 3, 2020

The construction of the Temple has faced stiff opposition from Muslims in Pakistan ever since Hindus declared their intent of building their place of worship. The Pakistani Government had declared that it will consult the Islamic Ideology Council on the matter and proceeded to halt the construction of the Temple citing legal reasons.

There are also other Hinduphobic and Hindu-hating posts on his Facebook post where Lord Hanuman is referred to as ‘bandar’.

on 2nd July, he had urged true Muslims to prove their Muslimness by not letting a temple be constructed there.

سچا مسلمان ہونے کا ثبوت دو اور اس حق میں آواز بلند کرو اسلام آباد میں مندر نا منظور نا منظور Posted by Malik Shani Awan on Thursday, July 2, 2020

Atrocities on religious minorities in Pakistan

Pakistani Hindus suffer greatly at the hands of their Muslim tormentors in Pakistan. It is far too common for Muslims to abduct Hindu women and marry them off after forcefully converting them to Islam. Even the Courts and governments provide no respite to the beleaguered Hindus as these forced marriages are legitimised by Courts, to the great distress of parents who have nowhere to seek remedy.