Monday, July 20, 2020
After Kangana Ranaut accuses Mahesh Bhatt of abusive behaviour, entire Bhatt family posts cryptic messages on social media

During the interview, Kangana had questioned Mahesh Bhatt's role in Sushant and Rhea's relationship. She had also questioned why was the veteran movie maker trying to 'counsel' Sushant and if he was distressed, why the so-called well-wishers did not inform his family.

OpIndia Staff

Days after Kangana accused Mahesh Bhatt of abusive behaviour, Bhatt and family share cryptic messages on social media
Mahesh Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt and Soni Razdan post cryptic messages (Image Credit: Times Now | Wion)
3

The recent interview of Kangana Ranaut with Arnab Goswami on Republic TV seems to have further intensified discussions around Bollywood’s lobbying groups and powerful families. Mahesh Bhatt and his family were among those who were accused by Ranaut in her interview. She had alleged that Mahesh Bhatt gets offended if any artist declines his offer. Ranaut had even alleged that Mahesh Bhatt once threw his footwear at her when she rejected the film and questioned its content.

In the Republic interview, Kangana said when she was offered a film named ‘Dhokha’, which was about a suicide bomber, she felt uncomfortable as the film glorified the bomber. Though Kangana was only 18 years old at that time, she knew it is not right to become a suicide bomber to avenge torture. She said Mahesh Bhatt yelled and charged at her. She also added that Bhatt was so angry that had Pooja Bhatt not stopped him, he would have hit her.

During the interview, Ranaut said that if Mahesh Bhatt was “counselling” Sushant that might have further caused distress to his mental health. She added, “What gives these people the license to say things like ‘Your end is near’ for artists? If they knew Sushant wasn’t feeling well, why didn’t they call his father and tell that your son is not well?” She urged police to question the Bhatts in connection to the suicide of Shushant Singh Rajput. She added, “What was Mahesh Bhatt doing between Rhea and him? Everyone wants to know. Why is Mumbai Police not calling Mahesh Bhatt for questioning?”

It is notable here that Bhatt’s co-called closeness with Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and his videos holding Rhea in a tight embrace have been doing rounds on social media, giving rise to speculations about Bhatt’s role in the relationship between Rhea and the deceased actor.

Cryptic messages by Bhatt family on social media

A day after Kangana’s explosive revealations, the Bhatt family was seen sharing cryptic messeges on social media. In a tweet, Mahesh Bhatt said ”True words aren’t eloquent; eloquent words aren’t true. Wise men don’t need to prove their point; men who need to prove their point aren’t wise.”

Pooja Bhatt posted a tweet on 20th July in which she quoted Kamand Kojouri and said, “We reveal most about ourselves when we speak about others.” Soni Razdan, wife of Mahesh Bhatt and mother of Alia Bhatt, posted on Instagram profile in which she said, “A lie runs until it is overtaken by the truth.”

Soni Razdan’s post on Instagram

Ranaut not only accused Bhatts but also called out Karan Johar and Yash Raj Films for indulging in nepotism. After her interview, an old clip of Johar got viral on social media where he was seen saying that Kangana should leave the industry.

